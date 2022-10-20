SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The owners of Philly's in Summerville have announced the business will be closing Monday. "Throughout my life, I always knew that no matter what happened, Phillys would be there for me. Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case. Due to the rising food costs, inflation, and worker shortages, MONDAY OCTOBER 24TH will be our last day open for business," owner Stefan Castellucci said in a Facebook post Saturday.

