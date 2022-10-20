Read full article on original website
Fatal shooting of 18-year-old still under investigation 12 years later: CCSO
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are searching for answers in a 12-year-old shooting case. Deputies are asking anyone with information on a fatal shooting in 2010 to come forward to close the case and bring justice to the victim's family. Deputies responded to Pythian Castle Hall...
CCSO deputies recognized after saving fellow detention deputy from choking
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two Charleston County Sheriff's Office detention deputies are being recognized for saving the life of a fellow deputy who was choking. A deputy was in the break room when she began choking on a piece of candy, officials explained. Detention Deputy Mary Clarey realized...
Third suspect in Peppertree Lane murder arrested in Mexico, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported the third suspect involved in the murder of one and injuries of two others was arrested in Mexico and extradited to South Carolina. Police say Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was apprehended in Mexico and turned over to...
1 dead after shooting near Lincolnville, deputies say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal shooting on 107A Roberta Drive that left one person dead on Thursday night, October 20th. DCSO said upon arrival, deputies witnessed two people administering CPR to the victim. Deputies said Dorchester County EMS arrived at the scene at...
Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Johns Island business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are searching for suspects following an armed robbery at a Johns Island business Friday night. The robbery took place at a shopping center located at 3575 Maybank Hwy, police say. Several people entered the business and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Coast Guard rescues man after his plane crashed into marsh in Savannah area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescued a man Saturday evening, after his plane crashed into the marsh next to the Medway River in Savannah. According to officials, a Federal Aviation Administration air controller notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 6:24...
Jedburg resident wants to be heard by developers & Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — “We're going to have the city, a dense urban enclave, really thrust upon us and our back door," Bill Shelton said. Shelton says he chose to move to a rural area after retiring. His peace could change if a subdivision is put in...
Mt. Pleasant's new bagel reopens after electrical problem stalled opening week
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been a whirlwind opening week for Ruby's New York Style Bagels. One day after its highly anticipated grand opening Wednesday, Ruby's announced it needed to temporarily closing due to an electrical problem. However, the problem was fixed in time to reopen for the weekend.
Berkeley County announces early voting locations opening Monday
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — In-person early voting for the November 8th General Election for Berkley County starts Monday, October 24th through Saturday, November 5th, at the following locations:. Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray...
Lowcountry hospitals prepare for nationwide shortage of Pitocin
Charleston, SC (WCIV) — According to the FDA, there is a nationwide shortage of Pitocin, the drug that helps women go into labor. MUSC said they have Pitocin, and the shortage has not affected them a lot. But, some adjustments are being made to conserve inventory. They are making...
Family-owned Philly's closing Monday after decades of business
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The owners of Philly's in Summerville have announced the business will be closing Monday. "Throughout my life, I always knew that no matter what happened, Phillys would be there for me. Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case. Due to the rising food costs, inflation, and worker shortages, MONDAY OCTOBER 24TH will be our last day open for business," owner Stefan Castellucci said in a Facebook post Saturday.
Logistics company is creating 69 new jobs in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics announced plans to expand operations in Dorchester County. The 70 million dollars plus investment will create 69 new jobs. The company is a third-party cold chain services provider focusing on handling, storage, distribution, and value-added services for the food...
Charleston Animal Society named national finalist in Land Rover "Defender Service Awards"
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society received special recognition this week when it was named one of the five finalists in the Animal Welfare category in the Land Rover " Defender Service Awards." The organization drew recognition due to lifesaving work that impacts more than 15,000 animals per...
20-year proposed master plan for CHS aims to tackle uptick in travelers
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — As planes from varying airlines fly in and out of Charleston International Airport- the frequency catches the eye of airport employees. “There are record numbers of people flying in,” says Michael, an employee of G2 Secure, an airport service provider. “And for somebody like me that assists people on and off airplanesyou get an airport that’s expanding to like a size of a LaGuardia or a DFW, Dallas-Fort Worth, that’s a lot on a small city.”
Fort Dorchester vs. West Ashley | FULL GAME | Friday Night Rivals
Fort Dorchester played West Ashley in our Friday Night Rivals high school football game of the week. After a delayed start, Fort Dorchester struck first on a 17-yard TD run by Zion Reynolds. West Ashley answered quickly as their first drive ended with a QB sneak to make it a...
