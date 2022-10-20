ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

1 dead after shooting near Lincolnville, deputies say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal shooting on 107A Roberta Drive that left one person dead on Thursday night, October 20th. DCSO said upon arrival, deputies witnessed two people administering CPR to the victim. Deputies said Dorchester County EMS arrived at the scene at...
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Johns Island business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are searching for suspects following an armed robbery at a Johns Island business Friday night. The robbery took place at a shopping center located at 3575 Maybank Hwy, police say. Several people entered the business and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
CHARLESTON, SC
Coast Guard rescues man after his plane crashed into marsh in Savannah area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescued a man Saturday evening, after his plane crashed into the marsh next to the Medway River in Savannah. According to officials, a Federal Aviation Administration air controller notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 6:24...
SAVANNAH, GA
Berkeley County announces early voting locations opening Monday

BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — In-person early voting for the November 8th General Election for Berkley County starts Monday, October 24th through Saturday, November 5th, at the following locations:. Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Lowcountry hospitals prepare for nationwide shortage of Pitocin

Charleston, SC (WCIV) — According to the FDA, there is a nationwide shortage of Pitocin, the drug that helps women go into labor. MUSC said they have Pitocin, and the shortage has not affected them a lot. But, some adjustments are being made to conserve inventory. They are making...
CHARLESTON, SC
Family-owned Philly's closing Monday after decades of business

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The owners of Philly's in Summerville have announced the business will be closing Monday. "Throughout my life, I always knew that no matter what happened, Phillys would be there for me. Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case. Due to the rising food costs, inflation, and worker shortages, MONDAY OCTOBER 24TH will be our last day open for business," owner Stefan Castellucci said in a Facebook post Saturday.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Logistics company is creating 69 new jobs in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics announced plans to expand operations in Dorchester County. The 70 million dollars plus investment will create 69 new jobs. The company is a third-party cold chain services provider focusing on handling, storage, distribution, and value-added services for the food...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
20-year proposed master plan for CHS aims to tackle uptick in travelers

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — As planes from varying airlines fly in and out of Charleston International Airport- the frequency catches the eye of airport employees. “There are record numbers of people flying in,” says Michael, an employee of G2 Secure, an airport service provider. “And for somebody like me that assists people on and off airplanesyou get an airport that’s expanding to like a size of a LaGuardia or a DFW, Dallas-Fort Worth, that’s a lot on a small city.”
Fort Dorchester vs. West Ashley | FULL GAME | Friday Night Rivals

Fort Dorchester played West Ashley in our Friday Night Rivals high school football game of the week. After a delayed start, Fort Dorchester struck first on a 17-yard TD run by Zion Reynolds. West Ashley answered quickly as their first drive ended with a QB sneak to make it a...

