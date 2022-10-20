Read full article on original website
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
Several crews sent to 2-story house fire
Several fire departments were dispatched to a two story fire Sunday morning.
Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene for plane crash; 2 injured
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for an aircraft crash.
Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)
MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid. According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse. The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township...
Smaller Wickliffe City Schools district doing big things thanks to its community
News 5 is checking in with school districts across Northeast Ohio to see how they're doing, and this week, we went to Wickliffe City Schools, a district of about 1,300 students and 200 staff.
Richmond Heights to hold Nov. 10 rental assistance fair for Cuyahoga County residents facing housing difficulties
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city will host a Rental Assistance Fair for those in need of housing assistance from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Richmond Heights Community Center, also known as the Kiwanis Lodge at Richmond Heights Community Park, 27285 Highland Road. “Everyone deserves access to safe, decent...
Missing student from Ohio found dead
A Princeton University student from Ohio who went missing near campus roughly a week ago was found dead Thursday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found by an employee at about 1 p.m. behind tennis courts on the campus facilities grounds, Onofri said. There were no obvious signs of injury “her […]
Ohio mayor wants to know ‘what possessed kids’ to vandalize bathrooms
The city discovered the Streetsboro City Park restrooms had been vandalized over the weekend.
OSHP: 'Contained barricade incident' at Indian River Correctional Facility over
Saturday afternoon, Massillon Police and multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility to respond to an ongoing incident, according to officials.
MAGNET’S new home in a renovated Hough elementary school in Cleveland aims to create opportunity, reverse industrial decline: Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s hard to think of a new urban project anywhere in Northeast Ohio that focuses more sharply on fighting industrial decline and economic inequality than the new home of MAGNET, the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network. MAGNET’s mission is twofold: It helps small- to mid-sized...
PHOTOS: RTA bus smashes into pole, fire hydrant
The front of an RTA bus was smashed and the windshield shattered after the bus hit a pole and fire hydrant early Friday morning.
Avon junior on track to receive 3 college degrees before high school graduation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Avon High School started college courses when he was 12 years old. Now, Mason Moreck is on track to earn three college degrees by the time he graduates from high school. Moreck is expected to complete the requirements to obtain two associate degrees...
Drug Testing Returns at Westlake High School
After a two-year hiatus, students at Westlake High School were pulled out of class for random drug testing. This is the first time the school has tested since before the COVID-19 Pandemic. “The line took up my entire class period,” says Brie Kelly, a drug tested sophomore. She and many others missed all of their class periods. Kelly says the process was longer than it needed to be.
How to catch a rapist? Study finds Cleveland, Cuyahoga authorities failed to collect DNA from nearly 15,000 suspects over 7 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In early 2012, a 14-year-old girl was raped by a stranger in Cleveland Heights. A rape kit captured a man’s DNA, but no match was found in the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, a sort of federal clearinghouse for DNA data that helps law enforcement identify suspects and match them with old and new crimes.
Townhomes project restarts after Berea extends purchase agreement
BEREA, Ohio -- After being placed on hold in August to address what Mayor Cyril Kleem called “unresolved issues,” a 69-unit townhome project planned for Berea’s north end appears poised to begin making its way through the city approval process again. Triban Investments, in partnership with Knez...
3 Northeast Ohio counties take a step back in CDC’s Oct. 20 COVID transmission map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and all other Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. It was a step backwards, as last week three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were designated green,...
Cuyahoga County men’s homeless shelter getting 100-bed expansion
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than a year after Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish forced homeless men out of an Independence hotel and onto the streets, his promise to increase bedspace at the county’s men’s shelter is coming to fruition. County council, last month, approved a nearly $4...
Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in Canton Township crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Canton Township in Stark County Saturday afternoon.
No Suspects in Sandyville Vandalism
Mary Alice Reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Thursday call related to vandalism. Reports indicate that a deputy was patrolling the Village of Sandyville, around 3 am, after calls reporting obscene images. The deputy observed multiple images on the Village Hall pavilion and Basketball...
