ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)

MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid. According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse. The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township...
MINERVA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Missing student from Ohio found dead

A Princeton University student from Ohio who went missing near campus roughly a week ago was found dead Thursday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found by an employee at about 1 p.m. behind tennis courts on the campus facilities grounds, Onofri said. There were no obvious signs of injury “her […]
PRINCETON, NJ
greennwhite.org

Drug Testing Returns at Westlake High School

After a two-year hiatus, students at Westlake High School were pulled out of class for random drug testing. This is the first time the school has tested since before the COVID-19 Pandemic. “The line took up my entire class period,” says Brie Kelly, a drug tested sophomore. She and many others missed all of their class periods. Kelly says the process was longer than it needed to be.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

How to catch a rapist? Study finds Cleveland, Cuyahoga authorities failed to collect DNA from nearly 15,000 suspects over 7 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In early 2012, a 14-year-old girl was raped by a stranger in Cleveland Heights. A rape kit captured a man’s DNA, but no match was found in the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, a sort of federal clearinghouse for DNA data that helps law enforcement identify suspects and match them with old and new crimes.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
MASSILLON, OH
wtuz.com

No Suspects in Sandyville Vandalism

Mary Alice Reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Thursday call related to vandalism. Reports indicate that a deputy was patrolling the Village of Sandyville, around 3 am, after calls reporting obscene images. The deputy observed multiple images on the Village Hall pavilion and Basketball...
SANDYVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy