The Baltimore Ravens dove deep into the playbook for a trick play on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns. On 4th & 1 from the Browns' 49-yard line, tight end Mark Andrews lined up under center. It looked like he was just trying to get the Browns to jump offsides before he got the ball and tossed it to Lamar Jackson, who was in the backfield.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO