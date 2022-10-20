Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Idle Michigan drops in coaches’ poll ahead of MSU showdown
The Michigan football team will enter rivalry week with Michigan State in the same spot in both nationally recognized polls. The Wolverines checked in at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today/AFCA coaches’ poll this week, dropping one spot in the coaches’ poll, released Sunday.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Stadium Announcement
Michigan Stadium had a pretty cool announcement on Sunday morning. The annual Michigan-Michigan State game is set to take place next Saturday and during that game, there will be a light show for “Mr. Brightside” during the second half. "Mr. Brightside" is a famous song by The Killers...
Look: Michigan Announces Special Plan For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines will be giving fans a special treat for the football team's game against crosstown rival Michigan State next Saturday. "Michigan Stadium will have a light show for 'Mr. Brightside' during the second half of the Michigan State game." The 2003 pop rock hit from The Killers has...
U-M's Donovan Edwards on Michigan State: "We're going to win and...leave them no mercy"
Several Wolverines weren't shy about hiding their confidence last week against of the annual Michigan-Michigan State game...
Kobe Bufkin's dunk contest steals the show for Michigan basketball at 'Michigan Madness'
The men and women of Michigan basketball players griddy'd, dougie'd and Gangnam Style'd their way onto the court for "Michigan Madness" and just like that, the 2022-23 season had arrived. The Wolverines hosted the preseason hype event to introduce their teams as one of just three schools in the nation...
Damon Evans' on observations on Terps basketball practice and roster, bowl projections, QB situation and more
If you look at the weekly bowl projections for Maryland football, you're not alone. So Maryland A.D. Damon Evans, he said during his weekly with on 105.7 The Fan's Vinny and Haynie Show. "It was nice to see Billy come in and play the way that he did. The team...
Survey Results: Most fans believe Michigan will win at OSU, finish season 12-0
Just because the Michigan Wolverines are on bye this week doesn’t mean we don’t have a lot to talk or debate about. The team is 7-0 and has had contributions up and down the roster, from Heisman hopeful Blake Corum to young gunslinger J.J. McCarthy and everyone in between.
Maryland Announces Decision On Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off with a knee injury during last Saturday's win over Indiana. While Tagovailoa was able to return to the practice field during the week, he will not play against Northwestern today. Maryland officially declared the redshirt junior out moments ago. Billy Edwards Jr. will...
Locksley reveals staff's thinking on Tagovailoa's injury, talks bowl-eligibility, Hemby, Edwards and more
Maryland football hasn't been bowl-eligible this early in the year since 2001. Mike Locksley was the running backs coach on that team. Now the Terps' head coach, he understand the significance of it. "It's significant for our fan base, it's significant to our you know, our psyche, you know, to...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Commanders Security News
Washington Commanders fans are ready for a change. Owner Daniel Snyder faces an NFL and congressional investigation for alleged workplace misconduct and sexual harassment. ESPN recently reported that he's built up "dirt" on fellow owners, executives, and employees as leverage. Amid the drama, some fans brought small "Sell the team"...
Two Michigan natives named to US Youth Girls Soccer National Team
Two Michigan soccer standouts have been named to the Under-16 girls U.S. Youth National Team, US Soccer announced this week. Dexter native Chloe Ricketts and Mya Brandon of Canton travel to the Nike Headquarters in Portland, Oregon from Oct. 23-30 for training camp, which will be led by new U-16 Women’s Youth National Team head coach Patchy Toledo.
‘Best Dexter team I’ve ever seen’: Dreads end 26-year losing streak to Chelsea with historic win
ANN ARBOR – Every year Dexter’s football team has had the game against Chelsea circled on the calendar. And after every year – for the past 26 to be exact – the Dreadnaughts walked off the field in disappointment.
Michigan State University joins fight over statute of limitations
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State, the University of Michigan, and Ohio State University are on the same side trying to get judges to limit the amount of time sexual-abuse survivors have to file lawsuits. MSU and UM are siding with Ohio State in a suit filed by the...
NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Trick Play On Sunday
The Baltimore Ravens dove deep into the playbook for a trick play on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns. On 4th & 1 from the Browns' 49-yard line, tight end Mark Andrews lined up under center. It looked like he was just trying to get the Browns to jump offsides before he got the ball and tossed it to Lamar Jackson, who was in the backfield.
Erick All announces successful ‘life-changing surgery’ on Instagram post
Erick All recently took to Instagram to announce that he underwent a “life-changing” surgery. The senior TE has not played since the Week 3 matchup with UConn due to an “undisclosed” injury. While there has been no official announcement, the assumption is that it is a back injury that dates back to 2021.
Video: Refs Appear To Make Huge Mistake In Browns vs. Ravens
The Cleveland Browns fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 23-20, on Sunday afternoon. Were the Browns screwed by a bad call by the referees late in the game?. Browns fans are convinced that they were. The referees called a false start on the Browns offensive line on a field goal attempt...
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
Brawls erupt between Whitman, B-CC students after rivalry football game despite new security measures
A B-CC student allegedly “jumped” a Whitman senior in downtown Bethesda after last night’s football game between the rival schools, sparking a series of brawls that involved at least eight students and a Montgomery County Police officer. At approximately 7:49 p.m., a B-CC senior struck a Whitman...
MSU professor calls for entire Board of Trustees to step down
The leadership at Michigan State has been battling for months, and now, one MSU professor says it may be time to clean house.
