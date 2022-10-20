ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Spun

Maryland Announces Decision On Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off with a knee injury during last Saturday's win over Indiana. While Tagovailoa was able to return to the practice field during the week, he will not play against Northwestern today. Maryland officially declared the redshirt junior out moments ago. Billy Edwards Jr. will...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Commanders Security News

Washington Commanders fans are ready for a change. Owner Daniel Snyder faces an NFL and congressional investigation for alleged workplace misconduct and sexual harassment. ESPN recently reported that he's built up "dirt" on fellow owners, executives, and employees as leverage. Amid the drama, some fans brought small "Sell the team"...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Trick Play On Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens dove deep into the playbook for a trick play on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns. On 4th & 1 from the Browns' 49-yard line, tight end Mark Andrews lined up under center. It looked like he was just trying to get the Browns to jump offsides before he got the ball and tossed it to Lamar Jackson, who was in the backfield.
BALTIMORE, MD
WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Washington

NBC4 Washington is committed to Working 4 You. For more than 75 years, NBC4/WRC-TV has been a helpful, trusted neighbor providing news, information and weather to ensure that you're up to date on everything happening across the Washington, D.C. region. Together with Telemundo 44, we have a trustworthy and experienced...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

