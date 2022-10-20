What is the coolest thing made in Colorado? Contest winner announced

briefly

Coolest thing made in Colorado? Contest winner announced

The SunSpring Hybrid purification system by Innovative Water Technologies, manufactured in Rocky Ford, has won a competition to be declared the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado, the Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday.

A nomination period for the inaugural competition opened Aug. 1; this month, 10 finalists were announced.

The SunSpring Hybrid system, a portable solar- and wind-powered, self-contained microbiological water purification system, provides safe drinking water for U.S. water systems and developing communities around the world.

The Tether Vertebral Body Tethering System by ZimVie Spine, a first-of-its-kind non-fusion treatment for children with scoliosis, won the People’s Choice Award, as determined by online voting. The device was designed and is manufactured in ZimVie’s Westminster facility.

Handmade skis by Meier Skis, made in Denver with eco-friendly and environmentally conscious materials, were named Best Outdoor Gear while Marble Vodka 80 by Marble Distilling Co. was named Best Food and Beverage.

The Gazette