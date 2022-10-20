ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

WSET

Danville Fire Crews rescue 3 dogs from mobile home fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Dept. responded to a fire at the Danville Mobile Home Court shortly after 4 p.m. Crews reported a single-wide mobile home with smoke showing from the front at 120 Piney Forest Road, Lot 12. All of the people were outside prior to...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Bedford cafe celebrates one year of business

BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — It's the one year anniversary of business for Bridge Street Cafe in Bedford. They held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate. They said they wanted to thank everyone who came out to celebrate the one-year anniversary. " We are proud to have Bridge Street...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Cement truck overturns on Leesville Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A concrete truck appears to be overturned on Leesville Road in Lynchburg on Friday. The incident happened at about 1:51 p.m. today at the entrance of Ryan Drive and Leesville Road, near the Leesville Estates. Virginia State Police say the cement truck was turning into...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

One dead after crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 59-year-old man from Dry Fork is dead after a crash in Pittsylvania County on Friday, Virginia State Police said. Law enforcement said Troy Neal III was driving south on Route 626 around 7 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the roadway. The car...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

KJ's Cake Creations celebrates new location ribbon cutting

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A business is re-opening in town, but the icing on the cake is that it's at a new location!. KJ's Cake Creations just celebrated its ribbon cutting at a new building in South Boston and the business is officially open again for customers. "We...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSET

Operation 'Candyman:' 10 arrested, explosive device & drugs seized in Clifton Forge bust

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A drug bust in Clifton Forge led to the arrest of 10 individuals, the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office said. On Thursday, while conducting Operation “Candyman” the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Forge Police Department, Department of Wildlife Resources, and Virginia State Police made several arrests and made a drug seizure.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WSET

Spooktacular Saturday coming to Roanoke County's Explore Park

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County’s Explore Park will host a full day of expanded, spooky activities on Saturday, October 29 at Spooktacular Saturday. The day will feature many family activities including pumpkin carving, Treetop Quest, and environmental education. See the full event schedule below:. Pumpkin Carving...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

18-year-old dies after weekend motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An 18-year-old has died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash on Saturday which resulted in him being airlifted to UVA in critical condition, the Lynchburg Police Department said. Gavin Alexander Miller of Lynchburg was driving a motorcycle on Graves Mill Road where the accident...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 16 through 21

(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from October 16 through 21. SEE IT: Surveillance video shows Lynchburg Quik-E store employee robbed at gunpoint. The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store on Sunday night. On...
LYNCHBURG, VA

