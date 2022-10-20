Read full article on original website
Botetourt Co. Fire & EMS Special Operations team conducted training on James River
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt Fire & EMS Special Operations team conducted a training on James River at Craig Creek. This water rescue team is an important resource and it is made up of both volunteer and career personnel who train monthly to elevate their skills and preparedness, the department said.
Danville Fire Crews rescue 3 dogs from mobile home fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Dept. responded to a fire at the Danville Mobile Home Court shortly after 4 p.m. Crews reported a single-wide mobile home with smoke showing from the front at 120 Piney Forest Road, Lot 12. All of the people were outside prior to...
New look rolls in with replaced Henry County Sheriff's office cars
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new look is on the road in Henry County for law enforcement cars. Older vehicles in the Henry County Sheriff's Office fleet are being replaced. New cars are heading into the county with graphics easily identifying "SHERIFF" on the sides. "Sheriff Perry wanted...
Three Amherst firefighters won a competition at the Amherst County Fair
AMHERST Va. (WSET) — The Amherst Fire Department participated in a competition at the Amherst County Fair. They participated in the Firefighter competition. They named the winners below along with what department they are from. 1st Place - Justin Ware and Josh Cangiolosi - Amherst Fire Department. 2nd Place...
'Altogether, more than 2,100 years of service in one room:' RPD held 'Retiree Luncheon'
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department had its "Retiree Luncheon" on Saturday. Retired officers and citizens came together at the Roanoke Police Academy for good food and even better company, according to the Department. The department said that altogether they had more than 2,100 years of service...
Bedford cafe celebrates one year of business
BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — It's the one year anniversary of business for Bridge Street Cafe in Bedford. They held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate. They said they wanted to thank everyone who came out to celebrate the one-year anniversary. " We are proud to have Bridge Street...
42-year-old man found dead after reported drowning at Smith Mountain Lake: Deputies
UNION HALL, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office communications center received a call for possible drowning on Saturday. This incident happened at the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off a boat into the water...
Cement truck overturns on Leesville Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A concrete truck appears to be overturned on Leesville Road in Lynchburg on Friday. The incident happened at about 1:51 p.m. today at the entrance of Ryan Drive and Leesville Road, near the Leesville Estates. Virginia State Police say the cement truck was turning into...
One dead after crash in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 59-year-old man from Dry Fork is dead after a crash in Pittsylvania County on Friday, Virginia State Police said. Law enforcement said Troy Neal III was driving south on Route 626 around 7 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the roadway. The car...
KJ's Cake Creations celebrates new location ribbon cutting
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A business is re-opening in town, but the icing on the cake is that it's at a new location!. KJ's Cake Creations just celebrated its ribbon cutting at a new building in South Boston and the business is officially open again for customers. "We...
God's Pit Crew gears up to provide food boxes with Martinsville Speedway
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Martinsville Speedway and God's Pit Crew are teaming up again to feed Southside families. This year, they are hoping to feed a thousand families ahead of the NASCAR Playoffs at Martinsville Speedway. God's Pit Crew geared up for the food giveaway on Thursday. Julie Burnett,...
Fire department honors 12-year-old girl who saved family's lives from house fire
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Waking up to fire may not be anyone's preferred wakeup call, but for Aalaysia Canada it meant she could alert her family and save their lives from a house fire. Now the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department is honoring her for those actions. On Monday, Aalaysia...
Developer requesting permit to turn historic former Jones Memorial Library into a hotel
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A historic building on Rivermont Avenue that's sat vacant for years, may see new life. Engineering and surveying firm Hurt and Proffitt is advertising a request for a conditional use permit for the old Jones Memorial Library, a building built in the early 1900s. The...
Gunshot struck university-owned apartment, RCPD investigates: Radford University police
RADFORD CITY, Va. (WSET) — Radford University police officers were dispatched regarding a gunshot that struck a university-owned apartment, Radford University Police Department said. This incident happened at the 1100 block of Clement Street on Saturday at approximately 7:14 p.m. Radford University Police Department said that the Radford City...
Person flown to hospital with serious injuries after Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Around 8:30 a.m. a van and front-end loader crashed on Brookneal Highway in Campbell County, Virginia State Police said. One person was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, VSP said. VSP is still investigating the crash, but there is...
'Devoted and loving mother:' NC man charged after Forest woman found unresponsive dies
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man has been charged with murder after a Forest woman found unresponsive in Bedford County died, the Sheriff's Office said. On Friday, October 7, the Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Madison View Drive, located in the Forest area, for a 28-year-old female who was unresponsive.
Operation 'Candyman:' 10 arrested, explosive device & drugs seized in Clifton Forge bust
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A drug bust in Clifton Forge led to the arrest of 10 individuals, the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office said. On Thursday, while conducting Operation “Candyman” the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Forge Police Department, Department of Wildlife Resources, and Virginia State Police made several arrests and made a drug seizure.
Spooktacular Saturday coming to Roanoke County's Explore Park
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County’s Explore Park will host a full day of expanded, spooky activities on Saturday, October 29 at Spooktacular Saturday. The day will feature many family activities including pumpkin carving, Treetop Quest, and environmental education. See the full event schedule below:. Pumpkin Carving...
18-year-old dies after weekend motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An 18-year-old has died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash on Saturday which resulted in him being airlifted to UVA in critical condition, the Lynchburg Police Department said. Gavin Alexander Miller of Lynchburg was driving a motorcycle on Graves Mill Road where the accident...
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 16 through 21
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from October 16 through 21. SEE IT: Surveillance video shows Lynchburg Quik-E store employee robbed at gunpoint. The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store on Sunday night. On...
