Pensacola, FL

Santa Rosa Historical Society hosts 25th annual Milton Ghost Walk

MILTON, Fla. -- People came out for a taste of Milton history Friday and Saturday night at the 25th annual Milton Ghost Walk. The tours started at The Imogene Theatre. Participants were guided through downtown to experience the history of the city. At each stop volunteers acted out the history...
MILTON, FL
'Harvest of Hope Festival' to be held at Crestview Community Center

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fall festival happening this weekend supports two free full-year recovery centers. The "Harvest of Hope Festival" is going on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crestview Community Center. General admission is $25, and includes a meal, silent auction, and other activities. Children...
CRESTVIEW, FL
'Vested Interest in K-9s' supplies Santa Rosa K-9 deputies with new protective vests

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputies certainly had their days made after getting some new gear Friday. "Vested Interest in K-9s" supplied the sheriff's office with their bullet and stab protective vests. The sheriff's office says K-9s Bosco, Prince, Shelby and Krados are...
Scholar Athlete: Presley Villa, Pensacola High School

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- This week's scholar athlete does double duty on game day. Not only does he play offensive line for the Pensacola High School Tigers, he plays in the marching band. All it takes is one look at Presley, and you know lots of people have tried to get...
PENSACOLA, FL
Florida Commission of Ethics recommends removal of Escambia County commissioner

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Commission of Ethics has recommended removing Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill. The announcement came down Friday morning. Part of the recommendation also includes fining Underhill $35,000. Last year, Underhill was found to have misused his position by sharing confidential transcripts from commission meetings. Other...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

