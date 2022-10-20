Read full article on original website
WEAR
Santa Rosa Historical Society hosts 25th annual Milton Ghost Walk
MILTON, Fla. -- People came out for a taste of Milton history Friday and Saturday night at the 25th annual Milton Ghost Walk. The tours started at The Imogene Theatre. Participants were guided through downtown to experience the history of the city. At each stop volunteers acted out the history...
WEAR
Glass artist speaks on opportunities available at Pensacola's First City Art Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The First City Art Center in Pensacola offers classes and opportunities for anyone interested in learning more about creating art in multiple disciplines. They offer classes on glass blowing, pottery, sculptures and more. FCAC invites people of all backgrounds, ages and skill levels to explore and experiment...
WEAR
'Harvest of Hope Festival' to be held at Crestview Community Center
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fall festival happening this weekend supports two free full-year recovery centers. The "Harvest of Hope Festival" is going on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crestview Community Center. General admission is $25, and includes a meal, silent auction, and other activities. Children...
WEAR
'Harvest of Hope Festival' raises nearly $20,000 for 2 recovery centers in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- "Project Hope" and "Saving Grace" held their first ever "Harvest of Hope Festival" at the Crestview Community Center Sunday. Both organizations are a recovery home and program for anyone dealing with addiction, abuse, or homelessness. They offer free care for one-year in one of their centers...
WEAR
Exhibit honoring female veterans to be held at Pensacola's Studer Community Institute
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A photo exhibit saluting female veterans across Northwest Florida is open to the public Friday. The "Honor Her Foundation" teamed up with "Kate Treick Photography" to present "We See You" Season Three. The exhibit features more than 100 portraits and stories of local female veterans from every...
WEAR
PSC to host Domestic Violence Awareness Walk in memory of Carla Williams
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola State College is raising awareness for domestic violence in the community next Thursday. The school will host a walk in memory of former PSC Associate Professor Carla Williams, who died back in May due to domestic violence. The walk will be held be at 3 p.m....
WEAR
Farmer Duke wins Escambia County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit Halloween Costume Contest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A winner has been picked for the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit Halloween Costume Contest. According to the sheriff's office, Duke the farmer had the most votes by the community, with Mardi as a ghost coming in second place. The sheriff's office wants to thank...
WEAR
Florida senate candidate Val Demings visits Pensacola ahead of midterm elections
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- With midterm elections only a few weeks away, Florida senate candidate Val Demings made a stop in Pensacola on Saturday. Demings spoke at the Bethel AME Church to voters about issues surrounding the economy, women's rights, and her plans if she gets elected. "As you can see,...
WEAR
'Vested Interest in K-9s' supplies Santa Rosa K-9 deputies with new protective vests
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputies certainly had their days made after getting some new gear Friday. "Vested Interest in K-9s" supplied the sheriff's office with their bullet and stab protective vests. The sheriff's office says K-9s Bosco, Prince, Shelby and Krados are...
WEAR
Scholar Athlete: Presley Villa, Pensacola High School
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- This week's scholar athlete does double duty on game day. Not only does he play offensive line for the Pensacola High School Tigers, he plays in the marching band. All it takes is one look at Presley, and you know lots of people have tried to get...
WEAR
Man wanted by Pensacola Police for Wells Fargo bank robbery on Bayou Boulevard
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is wanted by Pensacola Police following a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo bank on Bayou Boulevard Friday afternoon. Pensacola Police responded to the Wells Fargo bank on 4441 Bayou Boulevard at around 3:50 p.m. Police are investigating the scene, along with the Criminal Investigations...
WEAR
Escambia County deputies investigating armed robbery on Mobile Highway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are investigating after an armed robbery took place on Mobile Highway Friday night. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Mobile Highway at around 7:30 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a man approached a male victim and...
WEAR
New program helps Escambia County deputies respond to mental health crises
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new program is coming to Escambia County and aims to connect people in a mental health crisis with the care they need right at the scene of an emergency. That's thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Department of Justice awarded to the Escambia County...
WEAR
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked after crash on Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. -- Eastbound lanes of Highway 98 are blocked off following a crash in Santa Rosa Beach Friday afternoon. The crash took place at around 4:39 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 98 and County Highway 395. The Walton County Sheriff's Office confirms there are injuries involved...
WEAR
Florida Commission of Ethics recommends removal of Escambia County commissioner
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Commission of Ethics has recommended removing Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill. The announcement came down Friday morning. Part of the recommendation also includes fining Underhill $35,000. Last year, Underhill was found to have misused his position by sharing confidential transcripts from commission meetings. Other...
WEAR
Escambia County Sheriff says fatal Molino shooting doesn't appear random
MOLINO, Fla. -- Molino residents are concerned after a man was found dead in the middle of the road Thursday night. Deputies say they were called to Cedartown Road at around 5:30 p.m. in response to a bicyclist who was thought to have been hit by a car. When EMS...
