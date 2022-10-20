Read full article on original website
Foes to Know: Virginia finding a new identity in the Tony Elliott era
After sustaining a 45-21 loss to Duke on Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes will look to find a positive result on the road at Virginia. Miami (3-4, 1-2) certainly has plenty to clean up coming off the Duke game, starting with the eight turnovers by the offense. The offense also enters...
Virginia Basketball Recruiting: UVA Hosts Two Point Guard Targets
The Cavaliers hosted a pair of point guard recruits from the classes of 2024 and 2025 on Grounds for unofficial visits this week
virginiasports.com
No. 9/1 Virginia Splits Dual with No. 3/11 Florida
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9/1 Virginia swimming & diving teams split in the dual meet with No. 3/11 Florida in the season opener on Saturday at the Aquatic and Fitness Center. Virginia’s women won 11 of the 16 events with four swimmers sweeping their two individual events to...
royalexaminer.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension
Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
Half the population of a Virginia high school is mysteriously out sick
Stafford High School, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, remains open as officials look into the main cause of the outbreak.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 9: Buffalo Gap vs. Staunton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Buffalo Gap and Staunton meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.
Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a ‘wonderful life’
Mary Ann Batten said she doesn’t feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she’s only 70 years old.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
jmu.edu
Largest–ever gift caps $251 million campaign
Donors provide big support for scholarships, programs and capital projects. Going toward scholarships, programs and capital projects on campus, 63,976 donors gave more than $251 million, pushing the Unleashed comprehensive campaign past all of its goals and creating a historic moment at James Madison University!. “This is something we should...
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
WJLA
'We had to' |More legal action over controversial Spotsylvania Co. schools' superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Friday, 7News learned of new legal action being taken in the controversy over Spotsylvania County Public Schools' recent superintendent hire. Mark Taylor has already signed a contract and his first day as superintendent is set for Nov. 1. But, Spotsylvania County school board...
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
WHSV
11-year-old Elkton boy in need of kidney donor
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An 11-year-old boy from Elkton is in need of a kidney donor and his family is seeking the community’s help to find one. Bradley Monger was born with kidney disease, his left kidney has no function and his right is down to just 27 percent function.
Hanover County parent challenges school district’s transgender policy in lawsuit
A Hanover parent is suing the county's school board over the policy it approved requiring transgender students to submit a request to use school bathrooms that align with their gender identity.
One killed, 2 injured in shooting in Charlottesville
One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
1061thecorner.com
Three shot, 1 fatally, in weekend shooting on W Main
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (Charlottesville PD) – On October 23rd at approximately 1:00 a.m., Charlottesville police officers responded to the 200 block of W Main for a shots fired report. Upon arrival, officers found three victims who had suffered gunshot wounds. The victims were then transported to UVA medical center for...
Virginia man arrested for shooting that left eight people wounded near James Madison University campus
Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, was arrested for attempted murder and other charges related to a shooting that left eight people wounded near James Madison University in Virginia.
