Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

No. 9/1 Virginia Splits Dual with No. 3/11 Florida

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9/1 Virginia swimming & diving teams split in the dual meet with No. 3/11 Florida in the season opener on Saturday at the Aquatic and Fitness Center. Virginia’s women won 11 of the 16 events with four swimmers sweeping their two individual events to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension

Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
VIRGINIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
HARRISONBURG, VA
jmu.edu

Largest–ever gift caps $251 million campaign

Donors provide big support for scholarships, programs and capital projects. Going toward scholarships, programs and capital projects on campus, 63,976 donors gave more than $251 million, pushing the Unleashed comprehensive campaign past all of its goals and creating a historic moment at James Madison University!. “This is something we should...
HARRISONBURG, VA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Travel Maven

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake

While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
MONROE, VA
WHSV

11-year-old Elkton boy in need of kidney donor

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An 11-year-old boy from Elkton is in need of a kidney donor and his family is seeking the community’s help to find one. Bradley Monger was born with kidney disease, his left kidney has no function and his right is down to just 27 percent function.
ELKTON, VA
1061thecorner.com

Three shot, 1 fatally, in weekend shooting on W Main

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (Charlottesville PD) – On October 23rd at approximately 1:00 a.m., Charlottesville police officers responded to the 200 block of W Main for a shots fired report. Upon arrival, officers found three victims who had suffered gunshot wounds. The victims were then transported to UVA medical center for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

