Read full article on original website
Related
wrkf.org
Monday, October 24th: Brian Fairbanks, Ron Faucheux, Mary Durusau
New Orleans based journalist and author, Brian Fairbanks, talks the 1991 Louisiana Governor's race by referring to his book, "Wizards: David Duke, America's Wildest Election, and the Rise of the Far Right". Political analyst, Ron Faucheux, speaks on the upcoming midterm elections. Louisiana Old State Capital director, Mary Durusau, talks the Old State Capital's upcoming events including Spirits of Louisiana on Thursday, October 27th. For tickets and more information, visit https://louisianaoldstatecapitol.org/.
wrkf.org
How far will Florida go in prosecuting voter fraud?
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with reporter Lawrence Mower about Florida’s controversial election fraud force, which recently arrested 19 people for voting even after they served time in prison for felonies. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
wrkf.org
Early voting starts Tuesday in Louisiana: See deadlines, what's on the ballot, more
Early voting begins Tuesday, just two weeks before Election Day. Key races include all six congressional seats, a competitive state senate race in New Orleans and a U.S. Senate contest featuring a number of challengers vying to replace incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy. And there are eight proposed statewide amendments that voters will be able to weigh in on.
Comments / 0