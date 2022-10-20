ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

themindsjournal.com

True Love vs Fake Love

I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
CNET

Grocery Shortages: Butter Is Harder to Find, but That's Not All

Several grocery store staples are experiencing shortages this year, including tomatoes, tampons and even Halloween candy. And now you can add butter to the list of harder-to-find items as the holidays approach. Much of this scarcity is a result of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Well+Good

October’s Luckiest Transit Will Bring 3 Zodiac Signs Good News for Love and Money

That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
ABC News

Nurses discover unique similarity with twins they delivered

When Lauren and Chris Meehan were getting ready to meet their twin daughters earlier this month, they were in for a pleasant surprise ahead of their babies' arrival at HCA Healthcare's Rose Medical Center in Denver. "We were in the [operating room] with two teams of doctors and two teams...
DENVER, CO
The Guardian

‘It’s a medieval vision’: fears for LGBTQ+ rights in Meloni’s Italy

Holding a rainbow flag, Marco Marras walked on stage at the start of a rally being held by Giorgia Meloni in Sardinia during her election campaign to confront her over gay rights. As security men moved to shoo him away, the student told the Brothers of Italy leader, now Italy’s first female prime minister, he wanted to be able to get married and raise a family in his own country. Meloni replied: “You want a lot of things … everyone wants things; you already have civil unions.”
The Guardian

Suzi Ruffell review – self-mocking snapshot of hapless parenthood and cats’ behinds

New baby. Spiking anxiety. The state of the world. You can see how the component parts of Suzi Ruffell’s touring show could cohere into a potent snapshot of the 36-year-old’s life right now. But Snappy isn’t as focused as that. There is material about new parenthood, about her intensifying worries, and about the imbecilic state of the national discourse – but Ruffell takes each subject so far and no further, and doesn’t join the dots between them. We’re left with an entertaining set that feels a draft short of its full potential, and that consolidates but makes no great leap forward from the likable comic’s previous work.
cntraveler.com

Actor Rose Byrne’s Favorite Cure for Jet Lag Is the Ocean

Rose Byrne’s roles span many nationalities—some may have first acquainted themselves with her as a high Trojan priestess in 2004’s Troy, but she’s since played everything from a high-strung American in Bridesmaids to a sinister Eastern European in Spy. She even played American icon Gloria Steinem on television’s Mrs. America. With such a slew of impeccable accent work, it might come as a surprise to some that Ms. Byrne is, in fact, Australian.
HAWAII STATE

