3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
WGAL
Fire damages home in Penn Township
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews in York County were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Penn Township. Fire victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under...
Missing central Pa. woman might be in danger: police
Millersville police are looking for a 64-year-old missing woman and they believe she might be in danger. According to a Facebook post from the Millersville Borough Police Department, Wanda Lee Carl is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown and graying hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.
WGAL
Police in York searching for missing girl
York City police in York County, Pennsylvania, are searching for 13-year-old Kieyanna Davis. Police say she is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a green sweater and Jordan sneakers, according to police. Davis was...
local21news.com
Car slams into cow standing on the road in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to an unusual scene on Oct. 13 at around 5:33 a.m. when the front of a a cow was hit by a car, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Carlisle. Police say that the cow was standing in the middle of...
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in wooded area at Harrisburg housing complex
The Dauphin County Coroner has identified a man who was found dead Thursday near Hall Manor as 23-year-old Jordan Allen. Allen lived in Penbrook and it’s unclear what he was doing or who he may have been visiting or meeting at the housing complex. Harrisburg police said Allen had...
Family Fishing Day at Italian Lake in Harrisburg: photos
For one day out of the year, fishing is allowed at Italian Lake in Harrisburg. The Civic Club of Harrisburg and the City of Harrisburg’s Department of Parks and Recreation partnered with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission for the second annual family fishing event. Participants had a brief...
abc27.com
York County road closed for serious crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A serious crash has closed a road in York County. According to York County Regional Police, the crash was reported at the intersection of Cape Horn Road and Chapel Church Road. Police say the road will be closed for an extended period of time...
Harrisburg residents turn out for once-a-year Family Fishing Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — City residents were fish out of water this weekend at Harrisburg's annual Family Fishing Day. The Oct. 22 event gave the Harrisburg community a chance to engage in an activity that might otherwise not be easily accessible to those living in the city. "We want to...
abc27.com
18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22 in Hanover Borough, York County. According to borough police, an 18-year-old man from Hanover was struck in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at approximately 9:11 p.m while he was attempting to cross the roadway.
Man has minor injuries after tractor-trailer crash at Interstate 80 overpass
Milton, Pa. — A passenger in a tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries Saturday after he was ejected in a crash at the overpass at Interstate 80 and Route 254 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton said shortly before 6 a.m. Oct. 22 Ontaria White, 45, of Farmville, Va., was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. White was ejected out the windshield when the tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier on the north shoulder of Route 254 (Broadway Road). ...
abc27.com
Millersville Police looking for missing woman
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Millersville Borough police are looking for a woman who they believe may be at special risk. According to a Facebook post from the police, they are looking for 64-year-old Wanda Carl. She was last seen in the area of Manor Avenue and Lehman Avenue on Friday, Oct. 21. Carl was operating a mint green 2014 Subaru Impreza with Pa. Registration JVL-8646.
Service member killed in crash at Fort Indiantown Gap
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — A service member has been killed after an accident occurred at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a release from the Pennsylvania National Guard, one person was killed and three others have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an accident involving […]
Missing Rhode Island toddler found in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — In a news release on Friday, Pennsylvania State Police said they found a missing 2-year-old from Rhode Island in Franklin County. On Thursday night, around 10:30 p.m., PSP was told to be on the lookout for a blue Chevy pickup truck with a Massachusetts registration that might be traveling south on Interstate 81.
WGAL
Man hit by a car in Hanover Borough
Hanover Borough Police say an 18-year-old man from Hanover suffered serious injures after being hit by a car Saturday night. According to police, the man was crossing Carlisle Street just after 9 p.m. when he was struck. Police say the vehicle was driven by Kevin Sheaffer of Maryland. According to...
Teen Airlifted After Being Struck By Westminster Driver In PA: Police
A teenager was airlifted to an area hospital after being struck by a Maryland man in York County overnight, police say. A Carroll County man from Westminster was driving shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover when he reportedly struck an 18-year-old man with his 2008 Pontiac G6 near the Clearview Shopping Center.
WGAL
Crash that was causing slowdowns on Route 30 near Columbia now cleared
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A crash that was causing delays on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Friday morning has been cleared. The crash was causing major backlogs in the eastbound lanes on the bridge over the Susquehanna River near the Columbia Exit (see video above). Again, crews have cleared...
abc27.com
Light showers mainly South East of Harrisburg Sunday night
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Few Showers. Lo 51. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 71. Winds: Light. TUESDAY: Mild. Hi 72. Winds: Light. Mostly cloudy skies stuck with us for all of Sunday, with clouds noticeably thicker in the Eastern portion of the viewing area. By sunset, some showers were working into Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. In fact, as I drove East on 81, conditions began dry by the station in Harrisburg but transitioned to a steady light rain towards the Lebanon County line. This can generally be expected through the entire evening, with the best chances of light rain remainingh East of Harrisburg and York. Temperatures will not drop as cool as the past few nights with lows bottoming out in the low 50s.
WGAL
Driver killed in fiery crash in Lancaster County
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a fiery crash late Thursday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at Main Street and River Road in Conestoga Township. The coroner said it appears the driver lost control. The vehicle then caught fire. The driver...
Male homicide victim found in woods near Harrisburg housing complex
A man whose body was found near Hall Manor Thursday morning was fatally shot, authorities said. District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed the man’s body was found around 8:35 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area between the Harrisburg Park Apartments and Hall Manor. The man had been dead for an...
Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in York County, police investigating
HANOVER, Pa. — Police say an 18-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Hanover on Saturday night. First responders were called to the scene of the incident on the 1000 block of Carlisle Street around 9:11 p.m. According to police, the victim was struck...
