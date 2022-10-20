ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WGAL

Fire damages home in Penn Township

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews in York County were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Penn Township. Fire victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. woman might be in danger: police

Millersville police are looking for a 64-year-old missing woman and they believe she might be in danger. According to a Facebook post from the Millersville Borough Police Department, Wanda Lee Carl is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown and graying hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Police in York searching for missing girl

York City police in York County, Pennsylvania, are searching for 13-year-old Kieyanna Davis. Police say she is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a green sweater and Jordan sneakers, according to police. Davis was...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

York County road closed for serious crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A serious crash has closed a road in York County. According to York County Regional Police, the crash was reported at the intersection of Cape Horn Road and Chapel Church Road. Police say the road will be closed for an extended period of time...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22 in Hanover Borough, York County. According to borough police, an 18-year-old man from Hanover was struck in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at approximately 9:11 p.m while he was attempting to cross the roadway.
HANOVER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man has minor injuries after tractor-trailer crash at Interstate 80 overpass

Milton, Pa. — A passenger in a tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries Saturday after he was ejected in a crash at the overpass at Interstate 80 and Route 254 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton said shortly before 6 a.m. Oct. 22 Ontaria White, 45, of Farmville, Va., was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. White was ejected out the windshield when the tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier on the north shoulder of Route 254 (Broadway Road). ...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

WBRE

Service member killed in crash at Fort Indiantown Gap

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — A service member has been killed after an accident occurred at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a release from the Pennsylvania National Guard, one person was killed and three others have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an accident involving […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Missing Rhode Island toddler found in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — In a news release on Friday, Pennsylvania State Police said they found a missing 2-year-old from Rhode Island in Franklin County. On Thursday night, around 10:30 p.m., PSP was told to be on the lookout for a blue Chevy pickup truck with a Massachusetts registration that might be traveling south on Interstate 81.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Daily Voice

abc27.com

Light showers mainly South East of Harrisburg Sunday night

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Few Showers. Lo 51. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 71. Winds: Light. TUESDAY: Mild. Hi 72. Winds: Light. Mostly cloudy skies stuck with us for all of Sunday, with clouds noticeably thicker in the Eastern portion of the viewing area. By sunset, some showers were working into Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. In fact, as I drove East on 81, conditions began dry by the station in Harrisburg but transitioned to a steady light rain towards the Lebanon County line. This can generally be expected through the entire evening, with the best chances of light rain remainingh East of Harrisburg and York. Temperatures will not drop as cool as the past few nights with lows bottoming out in the low 50s.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Driver killed in fiery crash in Lancaster County

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a fiery crash late Thursday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at Main Street and River Road in Conestoga Township. The coroner said it appears the driver lost control. The vehicle then caught fire. The driver...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
