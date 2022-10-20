Financial Giant Fidelity Officially Bringing Ethereum (ETH) To Investors With Large Amounts of Capital

Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
cryptoglobe.com
‘ADA Whale’ Says Cardano is Likely to ‘Have Its Ethereum Moment’ in Next Bull Cycle
Pseudonymous Cardano ($ADA) influencer “ADA whale” (“cardano_whale” on Twitter) explained why he believes that the people’s “favortie chain” is likely to “thrive” in the next bull cycle. On 15 March 2022, “ADA whale” explained why he is so bullish on Cardano:...
zycrypto.com
XRP Bulls Prepare For Liftoff As Ripple Acquires Long-Requested Documents Of Hinman’s Speech
Blockchain payments startup Ripple Labs has edged closer to a victory in the ongoing courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple general counsel Stuart Alderoty has just confirmed that the securities watchdog has complied with the court’s order to turn over a veritable trove of emails and other correspondence authored by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman related to a speech where he declared Ethereum (ETH) was not a security.
Home Sellers Are Slashing List Prices at a Record High Rate
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. More than one in five homes on the market had a price drop last month — a record 22% of houses for sale. That’s according to new data released Wednesday by real estate brokerage Redfin,...
zycrypto.com
Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Sees Bitcoin Tapping $100,000 ‘In A Matter Of Time,’ Says Bottom May Be In
Mike McGlone, a commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes the bottom may be in for Bitcoin and sees its price surging to $100,000 “in a matter of time.”. During an interview with Stansberry Research, Mike noted that Bitcoin is at its most significant discount “for a while,” adding that the current macroeconomic conditions had prepared the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap for a decent rise. According to him, the bear market was now mainstream, and it was hard for the Fed to be much more aggressive than it already was, with the world tilting towards recession.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Addresses Holding Up to $1,900,000,000 BTC Hit 20-Month High: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The number of huge whales holding the largest crypto by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC), is on the rise, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that the number of Bitcoin whale addresses holding between 10,000-100,000 BTC ($190,000,000-$1,900,000,000) have reached their highest level since February 2021, as have addresses holding between 10-100 BTC ($190,000-$1,900,000).
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
US desperately trying to prevent China from creating powerful artificial intelligence, insiders claim
THE US has plans to stifle China's growing A.I. technology sector, according to an insider. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration wants to limit China’s access to powerful computing technologies. As a potential course of action, Biden's admin is looking into enacting export controls. Plans are in...
u.today
Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push
Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices. Fidelity, which boasts...
msn.com
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
BitBoy Crypto Calls FTX And Coinbase CEOs “Devils” In His Aggressive YouTube Rant
BitBoy has accused Sam Bankman-Fried and Brian Armstrong of permanently ruining crypto via his official Twitter account. Ryan Adam’s claim of BitBoy not representing the people triggered an aggressive rant. The crypto influencer is often seen in the news for his controversial statements. He has previously accused former SEC...
wealthinsidermag.com
Investor Richard Mills Says Economy Is Rushing Into a ‘US Dollar Crisis of Epic Proportions’
While the U.S. dollar has been extremely robust in recent times, compared to a myriad of fiat currencies worldwide, a number of analysts and economists think the greenback will eventually falter in an inconceivable manner. The owner of aheadoftheherd.com, Richard Mills, published a comprehensive research post on Wednesday called “Walking Dead U.S. Dollar,” warning that “we are rushing headlong into a U.S. dollar crisis of epic proportions.” The investor thinks that within the next five years, the greenback could very well “lose its status as the world’s reserve currency.”
u.today
417.3 Billion SHIB Shifted by Mysterious Wallet As Yesterday’s SHIB Burns Plunge
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
bitcoinist.com
New DOGE All-Time High Soon? – Dogecoin Price Prediction
Meme coins do not have any intrinsic value but are an essential part of the cryptocurrency landscape. What would crypto be without Elon Musk’s favorite dog-theme coin, Dogecoin?. Intended as a joke featuring a viral photograph of a Shiba Inu dog, DOGE quickly became the biggest Memecoin on the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Be Entering an ‘Unstoppable Maturation Stage’, Says Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone – Here’s Why
A senior Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of entering a bullish maturation stage despite recent stumbles. Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone tells his 53,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin “may be entering an unstoppable maturation stage” based on it holding to its current price level since June and performing at its lowest volatility.
Comments / 0