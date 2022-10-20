The two candidates in the race for Oregon 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives were invited to take part in an interview with Central Oregon Daily News to get their answers to questions on multiple issues. We interviewed Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer via Zoom on Oct. 17 and Democratic candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner in-studio on Oct. 12.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO