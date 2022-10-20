ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World

A new limited release "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" MagicBand+ is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Limited Release "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" MagicBand+ $54.99. The...
New Holiday Munchlings Arrive at Walt Disney World

The newest line of Disney plush is already expanding as holiday Munchlings are now available at Walt Disney World. Peppermint Bark Cupcake Mickey Holiday Munchling – $34.99. The cupcake Mickey has peppermint bark pieces in his chocolate frosting and a dollop of peppermint swirl on top of his head.
Disney Cruise Line Overbooks Some Port Adventures & Onboard Experiences

Guests who booked Port Adventures and other onboard experiences on October 19 and 20 may see their plans cancelled following an error which allowed these activities to be overbooked. Messages are being sent out from Disney Cruise Line and travel agents apologizing for the error. No specific details were given...
Disney Genie+ Reaches $30 Per Person at Disneyland Resort

Disney Genie+ has reached its highest price ever at Disneyland Resort, where it is available for $30 per person today. Earlier this month, Genie+ was raised from $20 to “start at $25” per person, per day as Disney switched the service to variable pricing. This means the price can change day-by-day based on expected crowds.
More Princess Tiana Color Me Courtney Items Arrive at Disneyland Resort

While we've already seen plenty of the Princess Tiana Color Me Courtney items which first debuted at D23 Expo 2022, some more items have made their way down to the Disneyland Resort. Princess Tiana Color Me...
New Vault Collection Bucket Hat and Sneakers by Vans at Walt Disney World

A new retro Vault Collection bucket hat by Vans is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. Vault Collection Bucket Hat – $39.99. The hat is...
Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Purse Available at Walt Disney World

Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag – $298.00. Reminiscent of steamer trunks from days gone by, the design of this Dooney...
Disney California Adventure Hours Extended For Week of Thanksgiving 2022

Disney California Adventure hours have been extended during the week of Thanksgiving 2022. From Saturday, November 19 through Saturday, November 26, Disney California Adventure will remain open until 11:00 p.m. instead of 10:00 p.m. It will continue to open at 8:00 a.m. For more information on booking your next trip...
New Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler at Disneyland Resort

A new pink polka-dot Starbucks tumbler, matching the new fluffy pink Spirit Jersey, is available at Disneyland Resort. Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler Cup – $29.99. The cup was on display in World of Disney, but they...
Walt Disney World Theme Park Hours Confirmed for New Year’s Eve 2022

Walt Disney World has confirmed the operating hours at all four theme parks for the upcoming New Year’s Eve. Magic Kingdom will be open from 9:00 a.m. through midnight. Early entry for resort guests begins at 8:30 a.m. EPCOT. EPCOT will be open from 9:00 a.m. through midnight, with...
NEW Marvel Logo Apparel Collection and Spider-Man Merch Available at Disneyland Resort

A new collection of Marvel logo apparel has arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found most of this red, black, and gray collection at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District. Marvel Cardigan – $69.99. The cardigan...
Super Nintendo World Caps & Hand Puppets Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood

This past August, we reported that a new shop, the Character Shop, has opened on the Lower Lot at Universal Studios Hollywood. It is not far from the Warp Pipe that will take guests into Super Nintendo World in early 2023.

