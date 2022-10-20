Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new limited release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MagicBand+ is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Limited Release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MagicBand+ $54.99. The...
WDW News Today
New Holiday Munchlings Arrive at Walt Disney World
The newest line of Disney plush is already expanding as holiday Munchlings are now available at Walt Disney World. Peppermint Bark Cupcake Mickey Holiday Munchling – $34.99. The cupcake Mickey has peppermint bark pieces in his chocolate frosting and a dollop of peppermint swirl on top of his head.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Overbooks Some Port Adventures & Onboard Experiences
Guests who booked Port Adventures and other onboard experiences on October 19 and 20 may see their plans cancelled following an error which allowed these activities to be overbooked. Messages are being sent out from Disney Cruise Line and travel agents apologizing for the error. No specific details were given...
WDW News Today
Disney Genie+ Reaches $30 Per Person at Disneyland Resort
Disney Genie+ has reached its highest price ever at Disneyland Resort, where it is available for $30 per person today. Earlier this month, Genie+ was raised from $20 to “start at $25” per person, per day as Disney switched the service to variable pricing. This means the price can change day-by-day based on expected crowds.
WDW News Today
Green Army Drum Corps Returning to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November
The Green Army Drum Corps will finally return to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November. Performances will begin on November 6 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Since the parks reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the...
WDW News Today
New Dumbo, Bambi, Pinocchio, and Sorcerer Mickey Jewelry by BaubleBar at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. BaubleBar and Disney have teamed up again to release new jewelry inspired by “Dumbo,” “Bambi,” “Pinocchio,” and Sorcerer Mickey. We found these in Ever After at Disney Springs. Dumbo. Dumbo BaubleBar...
WDW News Today
More Princess Tiana Color Me Courtney Items Arrive at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While we’ve already seen plenty of the Princess Tiana Color Me Courtney items which first debuted at D23 Expo 2022, some more items have made their way down to the Disneyland Resort. Princess Tiana Color Me...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 10/20/22 (Cool Wash Becomes Refreshment Station, CommuniCore Structures Take Shape, Creature Stall Keychains, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from a chilly EPCOT! We’re making our way around the park before heading over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. We have a big day ahead of us so let’s get started!. We started...
WDW News Today
New Vault Collection Bucket Hat and Sneakers by Vans at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new retro Vault Collection bucket hat by Vans is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. Vault Collection Bucket Hat – $39.99. The hat is...
WDW News Today
Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Purse Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag – $298.00. Reminiscent of steamer trunks from days gone by, the design of this Dooney...
WDW News Today
Disney California Adventure Hours Extended For Week of Thanksgiving 2022
Disney California Adventure hours have been extended during the week of Thanksgiving 2022. From Saturday, November 19 through Saturday, November 26, Disney California Adventure will remain open until 11:00 p.m. instead of 10:00 p.m. It will continue to open at 8:00 a.m. For more information on booking your next trip...
WDW News Today
Harry Potter: Magic at Play Interactive Experience Coming to Chicago Next Month
This fall, wizards and witches of all ages are invited to experience and celebrate a Wizarding World of their own at Harry Potter: Magic at Play when it makes its worldwide debut at Chicago’s iconic Water Tower Place on Friday, November 11. Created by Superfly X and Warner Bros....
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/21/22 (Holiday Munchlings, Fuzzy Pink Mickey Pom Pom Crocs, 50th Anniversary Button Vans Slip-Ons, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from another chilly day at Magic Kingdom! It’s a beautiful day to be out and enjoy the weather, let’s get started!. We hopped on the Resort Monorail first to get a better look...
WDW News Today
New Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new pink polka-dot Starbucks tumbler, matching the new fluffy pink Spirit Jersey, is available at Disneyland Resort. Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler Cup – $29.99. The cup was on display in World of Disney, but they...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Theme Park Hours Confirmed for New Year’s Eve 2022
Walt Disney World has confirmed the operating hours at all four theme parks for the upcoming New Year’s Eve. Magic Kingdom will be open from 9:00 a.m. through midnight. Early entry for resort guests begins at 8:30 a.m. EPCOT. EPCOT will be open from 9:00 a.m. through midnight, with...
WDW News Today
NEW Marvel Logo Apparel Collection and Spider-Man Merch Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new collection of Marvel logo apparel has arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found most of this red, black, and gray collection at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District. Marvel Cardigan – $69.99. The cardigan...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Vacation Club Holds First Halloween Meet & Treat at Disney’s BoardWalk
For a special Halloween experience, Disney Vacation Club members can attend a “Meet & Treat” at the Atlantic Dance Hall on Disney’s BoardWalk this month. We attended the first Halloween Meet & Treat on October 21. The event is for eligible Disney Vacation Club members with a...
WDW News Today
Super Nintendo World Caps & Hand Puppets Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This past August, we reported that a new shop, the Character Shop, has opened on the Lower Lot at Universal Studios Hollywood. It is not far from the Warp Pipe that will take guests into Super Nintendo World in early 2023.
WDW News Today
Personalized Leather Accessories Stand Opens at Radiator Springs Curios in Disney California Adventure
Guests can now get personalized leather accessories in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure. The stand for the accessories is on the porch of Radiator Springs Curios, which remains closed. There is a display of leather accessories next to a checkout counter, where a Cast Member can prepare your chosen...
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Disneyland Magicband+ Previews, Everything We Know About Fantasmic’s Return, and More Holiday Updates!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, October 23rd, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. We finally have an actual date for the long-awaited return of Fantasmic at Disney’s Holywood Studios!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and...
Comments / 0