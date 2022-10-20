Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Emma Boehne
Elizabeth Emma Boehne, age 92, of Hoffman, died peacefully at 7:06 pm on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St.Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth Emma (Rueter) Boehne was born on July 20, 1930, in rural Shattuc, Illinois, daughter of Ernst and Olinda (Tyberendt) Rueter....
Joannie M. Rakers
Joannie M. Rakers, age 70, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born July 10, 1952 in Highland, a daughter of Jane, nee Goestenkors, Netemeyer of Aviston and the late Elmer Netemeyer. In addition to her father, Joannie was...
Barbara Ann Mena
Barbara Ann Mena, nee Snyder, 83, of Mulberry Grove, formally of Fairmont City, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born April 1, 1939 in East St. Louis to John F. and Louise Catherine (Stewart) Snyder. Barbara married Victor Mena February 6, 1960 through Justice of the Peace. They remarried in the Catholic Church October 19, 1961. Barbara worked for Christian Welfare Hospital from 1969 to 1981 and served at Koke’s Tavern in Fairmont City for 10 years. She then worked at the Caseyville Cracker Barrel for 10 years. Barbara loved to call Bingo for the Holy Rosary Church and their School, as well as Assumption High School. She belonged to the American Legion Post 961 Ladies Auxiliary. Barbara was a member of the Holy Rosary Ladies Sodality in Fairmont City and the St. James Lady group in St. Jacob. She initially learned how to quilt with the Holy Rosary Ladies and that love of quilting continued with various other groups. When Barbara moved to Mulberry Grove, she joined St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She volunteered in the gift shop at HSHS Holy Family Hospital and joined a sewing group to sew dolls for children in the hospital. She proudly donated platelets and blood to help those in need as often as she could. Even in her passing, she continued to give by being a tissue donor for many in need. Barbara will be remembered for her giving heart and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Senior Center Trivia Night October 28
The Bond County Senior Center is hosting a Halloween Trivia Night fundraiser Friday, October 28. Senior Center Executive Director Melissa Marti said the event will be at the Greenville VFW. Doors open at 6 PM and food will be available for purchase. Anyone can purchase food, even if you’re not participating in the trivia night. Trivia begins at 7 PM. Teams consist of 5 to 10 people with a fee of $100 per team. There will be prizes for the Best Dressed Team, Best Dressed Individual, and the top three competitors.
County Contributes To SAFE Organization
At its meeting Tuesday night, the Bond County Board fulfilled a request from the SAFE organization for funding. The board voted unanimously to give $10,000 in federal COVID-19 funds to assist those receiving services from SAFE, a non-profit organization which supports victims of sexual abuse/assault. Bond County is included in the SAFE service region.
DeMoulin Museum Scooby Doo Party
The DeMoulin Museum in Greenville will have a Scooby Doo themed party for kids 12 and under and their parents on Saturday, October 29, from 6 to 8 PM. The first 40 kids attending will receive a free bag of Scooby Snacks, while all visitors will receive stickers and treats. A classic Scooby Doo episode will be shown at 7 PM. This is a come-and-go event, with no reservations required. The museum is located at 205 S. Prairie Street. For more, call 664-4115 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
