Las Vegas, NV

KDWN

Control of US Senate could come down to tight Nevada race

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto faces Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in a Nevada race the national GOP considers one of its best opportunities to turn a blue Senate seat red. Cortez Masto is a former Nevada attorney general and became the first Latina elected to Congress in 2016. Laxalt is also a former Nevada attorney general. Abortion and the economy have remained top issues in the tight race. Cortez Masto has rallied voters around the threat to abortion access by noting Laxalt’s anti-abortion stance. Laxalt has highlighted inflation and rising gas prices, pointing to Cortez Masto’s votes on energy issues.
NEVADA STATE
CBS San Francisco

During debate, Newsom vows to finish 4-year term if re-elected

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday vowed he would serve a full four-year term if reelected in November, trying again to knock down speculation that he wants to replace Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot should he not seek a second term.Newsom made the promise during an hourlong debate with his Republican challenger, state senator Brian Dahle from the village of Bieber in Lassen County. It is the only time the two candidates will meet face to face before voting ends on Nov. 8.Newsom is expected to easily win reelection in November more than one year after...
CALIFORNIA STATE

