wtmj.com
Parade suspect’s court antics won’t help appeal, experts say
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Legal experts say the antics of a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade last year won’t help him win an appeal. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the parade crash Nov. 21 in Waukesha, including six homicide counts. He’s representing himself at trial. Every day he argues with Judge Jennifer Dorow, refuses to recognize his own name or the state’s jurisdiction, and mutters that the proceedings are unfair. Legal observers say if he’s convicted none of it will help him on appeal. They say Dorow has treated him fairly and made a meticulous record of the proceedings.
wtmj.com
1993 John Doe case continues in Kenosha County
It’s been nearly 30 years, but the case continues in the quest to find the identity of a man near Pleasant Prairie. The case began on August 27th, 1993, when a photographer walking on a section of the Soo Line railroad tracks found a deceased male’s body. However, the body had already begun to deteriorate. Later, the Pleasant Prairie Police and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office (KCMEO) responded to the scene to investigate.
wtmj.com
Six people shot overnight near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after six men were shot and injured early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac. Officials say six men were shot, with their ages ranging between 17 and 65. All of the victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas resigns; takes security job at Fiserv
MILWAUKEE- Sheriff Earnell Lucas, who wasn’t seeking reelection, is stepping away from the office he’s held since 2018 to take a security job at Fiserv. A news release from the Sheriff’s office says Lucas will be Fiserv’s vice president of security. “I look forward to the...
wtmj.com
Police looking for driver in fatal hit and run
MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee police investigating a fatal hit and run that happened Thursday night. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was out walking her dog near Appleton and Silver Spring when she was struck by a vehicle. Police say the driver then fled the scene and the victim was...
wtmj.com
Mertz, Allen lead Wisconsin past Purdue 35-24
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Graham Mertz threw for two touchdowns, Braelon Allen rushed for 113 yards and a score and Wisconsin defeated Purdue 35-24. John Torchio had two interceptions, including a 31-yard return for a touchdown for the Badgers The Badgers scored on their opening drive and less than one minute later, Torchio picked off Aidan O’Connell and scored. Mertz capped an 80-yard drive with a three-yard pass to Chimere Dike and it was 21-0 after one quarter. Devin Mockobee ran for 108 yards and a touchdown for Purdue with O’Connella going 31 of 46 for 320 yards.
wtmj.com
Friday’s Scores
Madison Memorial 56, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 0. Kewaskum 31, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 6. Darlington 20, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 7. Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 27, Mineral Point 0. Marshall 41, Westfield Area 6. St. Marys Springs 51, Weyauwega-Fremont 25. Stratford 54, Cumberland 0. Unity 29, Crandon 6. Division 7=. Alma/Pepin 41,...
wtmj.com
UPDATE: Six people confirmed dead after Hartland apartment fire
HARTLAND- The Hartland Police Department revising the death toll after an apartment fire in the Village of Hartland. Police Chief Torin Misko says six people were killed, revising an earlier statement when they said seven had died. Misko says the Hartland Fire Department was called to the complex located at...
wtmj.com
Man in West Milwaukee dead after single-car crash
WEST MILWAUKEE – West Milwaukee police investigating a fatal single-car crash that happened Friday morning near 50th and Greenfield. Police say they found a 55-year-old man on the scene and attempted life-saving measures before he was pronounced dead. No word on what led to the crash, but police say...
