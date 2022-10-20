MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Legal experts say the antics of a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade last year won’t help him win an appeal. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the parade crash Nov. 21 in Waukesha, including six homicide counts. He’s representing himself at trial. Every day he argues with Judge Jennifer Dorow, refuses to recognize his own name or the state’s jurisdiction, and mutters that the proceedings are unfair. Legal observers say if he’s convicted none of it will help him on appeal. They say Dorow has treated him fairly and made a meticulous record of the proceedings.

