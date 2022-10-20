The Bond County Senior Center is hosting a Halloween Trivia Night fundraiser Friday, October 28. Senior Center Executive Director Melissa Marti said the event will be at the Greenville VFW. Doors open at 6 PM and food will be available for purchase. Anyone can purchase food, even if you’re not participating in the trivia night. Trivia begins at 7 PM. Teams consist of 5 to 10 people with a fee of $100 per team. There will be prizes for the Best Dressed Team, Best Dressed Individual, and the top three competitors.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO