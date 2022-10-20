Read full article on original website
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline: Edwardsville vs. CBC
Edwardsville traveled across the Mississippi to CBC Friday night. The Cadets would go on to win 44-17, finishing 8-1 on the season.
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline: East St. Louis vs. De Smet
The East St. Louis Flyers traveled to Creve Coeur to take on the De Smet Spartans. De Smet put up a fight, but East St. Louis would go on to win 40-10.
wgel.com
Elizabeth Emma Boehne
Elizabeth Emma Boehne, age 92, of Hoffman, died peacefully at 7:06 pm on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St.Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth Emma (Rueter) Boehne was born on July 20, 1930, in rural Shattuc, Illinois, daughter of Ernst and Olinda (Tyberendt) Rueter....
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Is Receiving A Fitting Award
This fall at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis, the Musial Awards show will be held. Named after St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial, the Musial Awards are considered among the most prestigious in sports, and they celebrate each year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who present themselves with class and character.
wgel.com
GU Hosting Scholarship Day
Greenville University is inviting potential students to Scholarship Day on Friday, November 18. It is a chance to earn up to a full-tuition scholarship while getting to know the GU campus. Students must apply and gain acceptance to GU by November 5th to be invited to participate in Scholarship Day....
wgel.com
Senior Center Trivia Night October 28
The Bond County Senior Center is hosting a Halloween Trivia Night fundraiser Friday, October 28. Senior Center Executive Director Melissa Marti said the event will be at the Greenville VFW. Doors open at 6 PM and food will be available for purchase. Anyone can purchase food, even if you’re not participating in the trivia night. Trivia begins at 7 PM. Teams consist of 5 to 10 people with a fee of $100 per team. There will be prizes for the Best Dressed Team, Best Dressed Individual, and the top three competitors.
recordpatriot.com
Edwardsville under boil order until further notice
A boil order for Edwardsville was issued Friday after a brief power outage at a nearby water treatment plant. The affected areas include properties using city water services west of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, the nearby apartment complexes Parc at 720 and Reserve, as well as properties on Sand Road, the Lakeview Commerce Center and Gateway Commerce Center Drive east of Interstate 255.
KSDK
Weather First Forecast: More warmth and wind
Expect the high winds in the St. Louis area to continue. The winds will be heavy Saturday night through Monday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Kitchen of Salem home damaged in Sunday morning fire
A malfunctioning gas stove caught fire Sunday morning while the Varrick Davis family was cooking breakfast in their home at 400 South Marshall in Salem. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the stove was destroyed and there was smoke damage to the kitchen and utility room. Firemen were able to keep the fire confined to the stove. It was taken outside and the gas service connection was turned off until the problem could be corrected.
advantagenews.com
Wood River picks new electric supplier
Like many others, the Wood River City Council has renewed its municipal electricity aggregation program with a new supplier. Constellation NewEnergy will be the new provider beginning in February in a deal that lasts for 22 months. Since June, residents had been receiving a rate of 4.29 cents per kilowatt...
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
thebengilpost.com
Michelle’s Pharmacy suddenly closes
Michelle’s Pharmacy customers were surprised and confused last week when the business announced they have closed all three locations in Gillespie, Carlinville and Bunker Hill. The locations did not open as scheduled on Thursday, October 13 leading customers standing outside the Gillespie location confused and asking neighbors if they...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two receive minor injuries in car-deer crash south of Salem
Both occupants of a car complained of minor injuries but refused hospital treatment following a car-deer crash Friday night on Route 37 south of Salem near Sassafras Road. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the driver, 26-year-old Mallory Seals of South Pearl Street in Salem, and passenger, 25-year-old Brittany Crider of Church Street in Salem, were both checked for injuries by United Medical Response, but decline going to the hospital.
advantagenews.com
Wood River Police still looking for missing man
The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
mymoinfo.com
City of Festus under a “Boil Advisory” until further notice
The water main break at Lee Avenue in Festus has been repaired and customers should start to see pressure returning. The Boil Advisory will remain in effect until further notice. The City of Festus would like to thank the city water and sewer crews for their fast response and actions...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
Fire sparks at Effingham church
EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants In Wentzville, MO
Located only 40 minutes from St. Louis and the famous Gateway Arch, Wentzville, Missouri is not to be overlooked. As the state’s fastest-growing city, tourism is exploding, and you’ll find plenty of things to do in Wentzville. It’s home to the first Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in the nation, Rotary Park, and the Wentzville Flea Market.
