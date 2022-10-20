Bray Wyatt is on a warpath. During WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Bray Wyatt made an appearance for a backstage promo. Wyatt made a confession that he has problems going on, and that they’ve always been present. He then spoke about his anger, stating that it takes him where he shouldn’t be going, and for some reason, he keeps getting chances that others aren’t lucky enough to get. Originally, Wyatt felt like he didn’t anyone and was fine being alone, however, he realized that he did need people, and that the WWE Universe helped him get back on his feet.

