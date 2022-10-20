Read full article on original website
Jim Ross Claims WWE Didn’t Know “How To Book” WWE Hall Of Famer
Despite the star in question becoming a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross has claimed WWE originally had no idea how to book them. Ric Flair has been a celebrated performer in every organisation he’s walked into, whether it’s WWE, WCW, IMPACT, or elsewhere. Having achieved 16 World Championship reigns throughout his career, two of which came in WWE, it would seem that each promoter who booked ‘The Nature Boy’ knew precisely how to use him.
Jim Cornette ‘Off-Put’ By Current WWE Storyline
Jim Cornette has criticised a recent WWE storyline, questioning whether the veteran involved in the scenario will be able to achieve what he’s set out to do. As had been previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield returned to WWE programming on the October 17th broadcast of Monday Night Raw, revealed as the new manager for Baron Corbin. ‘The Wrestling God’ hailed Corbin as the next God of professional wrestling prior to him besting ex-rival Dolph Ziggler.
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 10/21: Bray Wyatt Speaks On WWE Smackdown, Adam Page Injured, More
Welcome back, TJRWrestling readers! Did you spend all Friday trying to figure out if Brutus Beefcake is really going to be a part of the Wyatt 6, and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday realizing that maybe last year should have been your last at playing QB, and missed Raw.
Shawn Michaels Provides Update On Simone Johnson’s Debut
Shawn Michaels has given a timeline on when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Johnson, could make her official debut in WWE NXT. On Friday during a NXT Halloween Havoc media call, a day before the WWE Premium Live Event, Shawn Michaels spoke to the press. Eventually, the Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone would shoot a question to Michaels, asking him about when could see Ava Raine, who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (real name Simone Johnson.) Not just that, but the “Heartbreak Kid” was also asked about when we could see Valorie Loureda, an ex-Bellator fighter, on NXT TV. In response, Michaels gave a thrilling ETA.
Matt Hardy On Why ‘Woken’ Character Didn’t Work In WWE
Not all of Matt Hardy’s creative ideas succeed, as the man himself revealed why his ‘Woken’ character didn’t work while in WWE. Over the years Matt Hardy has gone through many character changes. The late 1990s and most of the 2000s saw him tied at the hip with his brother Jeff. But when Jeff wasn’t around Matt had his own success here and there such as with his “Mattitude” and “Matt facts” gimmicks.
Roman Reigns Reacts To Logan Paul Training With Shawn Michaels
News of Logan Paul training with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has caught the eye of Roman Reigns ahead of Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns and Logan Paul’s blockbuster collision for the former’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has excited fans ever since it was first confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel. Scheduled for Saturday, November 5th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the match is expected to wow audiences, if Logan’s two previous WWE outings are anything to go by.
Jim Ross Praises MJF-Regal AEW Dynamite Promo: “Absolute Money”
Legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross is among the many people praising a recent MJF-William Regal promo segment with JR labeling it as “absolute money.”. William Regal was set to be interviewed Tony Schiavone on the October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite, but before Regal could really get into it, there was an interruption from Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka MJF.
Major Update On Stone Cold Steve Austin Cartoon
A cartoon about Stone Cold Steve Austin is finished and ready to go but office politics continue to prevent the public from seeing it. Comedian Dan Soder teamed with Dan Saint Germain to write the show. Steve Austin provided input as well and throughout the writing process, Austin exchanged messages with Soder on their ideas and progress. The writing was completed during the COVID Pandemic and the show was sold to Peacock. However, it has remained in limbo ever since.
GCW Possibly Working With WWE
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) might have “something going on.”. On Friday, October 21, 2022, Wrestling Observer reported that WWE and GCW possibly have “something going on” in regards to a potential relationship between the two. The news follows Janela’s tweet from Monday before WWE Raw that stated:
Kane Calls WWE Hall Of Famer A “Very Underrated” Entertainer
Kane has named a WWE Hall of Famer he feels was unfairly underrated when it came to the entertainment aspect of wrestling. When it comes to the theatrical aspects of wrestling, Glenn Jacobs is an expert. During his legendary run as The Undertaker’s masked brother, Kane, the star was famous for using flames and pyrotechnics. During his heated feud with The Phenom, the pair would regularly throw lightning in arenas, trap each other in caskets, and try to bury each other alive.
Former WWE Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Feared André The Giant
Hulk Hogan was allegedly scared of André the Giant. According to former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini, Hulk Hogan in the past had huge worries revolving around his safety with André the Giant also being in World Wrestling Entertainment’s locker room. At WrestleMania 3 in 1987, Hulk Hogan...
Kurt Angle Reveals His Price For AEW Offer
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his price when approached by AEW President Tony Khan about wrestling in the upstart company. Kurt Angle has seen and done more than most during his professional wrestling career which began in earnest three years after Angle had conquered the amateur world by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games.
Ronda Rousey Blasted As A “Mark” By Jim Cornette
SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has been called a “mark” by Jim Cornette for her pitch to use thumbtacks at Extreme Rules. At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Title in an anything goes Extreme Rules match. Plenty of weapons were utilised in the bout but the ending of the match saw Rousey trap her opponent’s head between her thigh, her shin, and a chunk of broken table, forcing Morgan to pass out with the referee calling for the bell and declaring Rousey the winner.
Val Venis Names Former WWE Superstar That Was Bullied
Val Venis has shed some light on a former WWE Superstar who was bullied during their time in the company. A former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Val Venis recently spoke out about who he felt was the most bullied wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment while he was in the promotion. In...
NXT Star Grateful Shawn Michaels Gave Him A Second Chance
One of the stars of NXT has discussed how grateful he is that Shawn Michaels has given him a second chance that is allowing him to “change the trajectory” of his career. Over the past few months, several WWE superstars have moved between the main roster and NXT. On the October 18th edition, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, and The Good Brothers all made appearances on the developmental brand.
Ace Steel’s AEW Release Caught Him By Surprise
Ace Steel was formally released from All Elite Wrestling on October 18th, with the decision seemingly not expected by Steel. News broke on Wednesday, October 19th via Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Ace Steel had been released from his AEW contract. The decision appears to have officially gone down the day before on Tuesday, October 18th, ending the former Second City Saints man’s time with the organisation.
Bray Wyatt Says He Will Do Horrible Things And Not Feel Sorry About It
Bray Wyatt is on a warpath. During WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Bray Wyatt made an appearance for a backstage promo. Wyatt made a confession that he has problems going on, and that they’ve always been present. He then spoke about his anger, stating that it takes him where he shouldn’t be going, and for some reason, he keeps getting chances that others aren’t lucky enough to get. Originally, Wyatt felt like he didn’t anyone and was fine being alone, however, he realized that he did need people, and that the WWE Universe helped him get back on his feet.
Impact Wrestling Review – October 20, 2022
This week’s edition of Impact Wrestling featured the return to the ring of Bully Ray and a big World Tag Team Championship match. Impact Wrestling 20/10/22 from Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY. The opening video featured highlights from last week’s show where Josh Alexander called out Bully Ray,...
Ex-WWE Star “Petitioned” For Royal Rumble Confrontation With Bobby Lashley
A former WWE Superstar intensely wanted a confrontation with Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble. Now known in professional wrestling as Chris Adonis, Chris Masters once pushed for World Wrestling Entertainment comeback. Prior, Masters has already had two different stints with the promotion, and neither ended well. Originally in 2005,...
Two Wrestlers WWE Is Considering For Bray Wyatt Stable
We have more insight on who could potentially be in Bray Wyatt’s upcoming stable. With Bray Wyatt’s return is going to come along with a new faction in WWE, and the rumor mill has been swirling about who could possibly be featured in the group. On his Wrestling...
