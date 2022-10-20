Read full article on original website
Barbara Ann Mena
Barbara Ann Mena, nee Snyder, 83, of Mulberry Grove, formally of Fairmont City, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born April 1, 1939 in East St. Louis to John F. and Louise Catherine (Stewart) Snyder. Barbara married Victor Mena February 6, 1960 through Justice of the Peace. They remarried in the Catholic Church October 19, 1961. Barbara worked for Christian Welfare Hospital from 1969 to 1981 and served at Koke’s Tavern in Fairmont City for 10 years. She then worked at the Caseyville Cracker Barrel for 10 years. Barbara loved to call Bingo for the Holy Rosary Church and their School, as well as Assumption High School. She belonged to the American Legion Post 961 Ladies Auxiliary. Barbara was a member of the Holy Rosary Ladies Sodality in Fairmont City and the St. James Lady group in St. Jacob. She initially learned how to quilt with the Holy Rosary Ladies and that love of quilting continued with various other groups. When Barbara moved to Mulberry Grove, she joined St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She volunteered in the gift shop at HSHS Holy Family Hospital and joined a sewing group to sew dolls for children in the hospital. She proudly donated platelets and blood to help those in need as often as she could. Even in her passing, she continued to give by being a tissue donor for many in need. Barbara will be remembered for her giving heart and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Elizabeth Emma Boehne
Elizabeth Emma Boehne, age 92, of Hoffman, died peacefully at 7:06 pm on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St.Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth Emma (Rueter) Boehne was born on July 20, 1930, in rural Shattuc, Illinois, daughter of Ernst and Olinda (Tyberendt) Rueter....
Edwin A. Bassen
Edwin A. Bassen, age 90, of Hoffman passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in Hoffman. He was born on May 23, 1932, in Hoffman, the son of Martin and Edna (Sheverbush) Bassen. He is survived by his children: Sherry Larson and husband Art of Portage, MI and Steve Bassen...
Stephen R. Kapp
Stephen R. Kapp, age 65 of Greenville, IL passed away peacefully Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home in Greenville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Greenville First Christian Church with Tyson Graber officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Bond County Hospice. Donnell –Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
How ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ helped solve St. Louis cold case
The TV series Unsolved Mysteries helped solve a case involving an infant.
Police Beat for Saturday, October 22nd, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 52-year-old Salem woman for alleged battery, disorderly conduct, and driving on a suspended license following a disturbance that began outside her home Friday afternoon. Police reports indicate Margie Woodward of the 500 block of East Olive was outside her home yelling towards a neighbor. When the neighbor went to her yard to find out what was wrong, Woodward allegedly struck her. Woodward then reportedly got in her car, spun her tires, and left at a high rate of speed northbound on North Marion Street. She then reportedly traveled through East Lawn Cemetery at a high rate of speed before officers lost sight of her vehicle. When another officer spotted her later, he followed her home and she was arrested without further incident. Woodward was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was later released on a notice to appear in court.
Woman Arrested For Toddler’s Death in Southern Macoupin County
A Carlinville woman has been charged in the death of a toddler in Southern Macoupin County. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, a report was made at the Litchfield fire station that a minor child was in distress. It was determined moments later a 3-year old male child was deceased.
1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
Donation box stolen ahead of Howl’oween Pet Parade fundraiser
A tail-wagging good time in downtown Belleville was marred by an unfortunate act of petty theft as the Belleville Area Humane Society put on its annual Howl'oween Pet Parade and pre-party.
DeMoulin Museum Scooby Doo Halloween Party
The DeMoulin Museum is hosting a Scooby Doo themed Halloween party Saturday, October 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. It is for children 12 and under, and their parents. The kids will be escorted by Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy for a special tour of the museum, with the goal of finding Scooby Doo.
Michelle’s Pharmacy suddenly closes
Michelle’s Pharmacy customers were surprised and confused last week when the business announced they have closed all three locations in Gillespie, Carlinville and Bunker Hill. The locations did not open as scheduled on Thursday, October 13 leading customers standing outside the Gillespie location confused and asking neighbors if they...
Boil order in effect Sunday morning
Festus locals are asked to boil their water on Sunday morning as an AT&T contractor hit a large water main there.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
Four indicted on drug-related charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted Thursday in two separate drug-related cases by a Madison County grand jury. Brett A. Foster, 37, of Pinckneyville, and Heather N. Lara, 44, of Worden, were both indicted on multiple methamphetamine-related charges Oct. 20. In addition, Foster was indicted on an additional burglary...
82-year-old killed in three-car crash in St. Charles
Troopers arrived on the scene of a three-car crash with one fatality.
Wood River Police still looking for missing man
The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
Albert Pujols Is Receiving A Fitting Award
This fall at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis, the Musial Awards show will be held. Named after St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial, the Musial Awards are considered among the most prestigious in sports, and they celebrate each year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who present themselves with class and character.
Man shot and killed in Walnut Park neighborhood
Officers are investigating a shooting that took place in the Walnut Park neighborhood Saturday night.
Pro Life Rally Held On Courthouse Lawn
Approximately 50 people attended Saturday’s pro-life rally on the Bond County Courthouse lawn. The Celebration of Life event was in support of the recent overturning of Roe vs. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. One of the speakers was Brenda Harris from the Bond County Pregnancy Support Center. She...
The big reveal! Local deserving woman receives a style makeover
ST. LOUIS — A little over a month ago, we asked you all at home if you know an amazing woman who works hard and never expects anything in return. That led us to Jessica Brown, nominated by her sister Maureen. "I was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer...
