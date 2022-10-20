Read full article on original website
Top Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Two Assets Related to Solana (SOL) Staking Project to Its Listing Roadmap
Coinbase is adding two more under-the-radar altcoins to its listing roadmap, including the governance token of a non-custodial liquid staking protocol built on Solana (SOL). The exchange announced on Thursday that the roadmap now includes Marinade (MNDE) and one related staking altcoin. Likely due to the announcement, MDNE has exploded...
Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
On-Chain Signals Reveal Cardano (ADA) Is Significantly Undervalued: Crypto Insights Firm
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says on-chain signals for Cardano show that ADA is currently trading at a significant discount. Santiment takes a look at Cardano’s MVRV Z-Score, which compares an asset’s total market cap to its total realized market cap. Traditionally, a low Z-Score suggests that an asset...
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
Olympus DAO Hacked for 30,000 OHM Worth $300,000, Perpetrator Returns Funds Within Hours
The hacker who exploited an Olympus DAO (OHM) smart contract for $300,000 worth of assets is already returning the stolen funds. According to blockchain security analytics firm PeckShield, an error in one of Olympus DAO’s smart contract bonds resulted in a $292,000 exploit earlier today. “It seems the related...
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals Ethereum, Solana and ETH Rival Predictions for Next Crypto Cycle
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says leading Ethereum (ETH) competitors probably don’t stand a chance of taking out the leading smart contract platform. In a new interview with Crypto Banter, Hayes says some of the leading layer-1 Ethereum rivals could present good trades next cycle, but don’t have long-term potential to overtake ETH in terms of market cap.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Indicator Points to Potential Accumulation, According to Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
One indicator suggests that market participants are loading up on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for the long haul, according to the crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock. Lucas Outumuro, the firm’s head of research, notes in a new analysis that the top two crypto assets continue to witness exchange outflows, though this week’s levels were at a reduced pace compared to previous weeks.
Law Enforcement Metaverse? Interpol Creates New Digital World for Global Police Training
The international policing organization Interpol is unveiling the first metaverse designed for law enforcement communication. According to a new Interpol press release, The Interpol Metaverse is already developed and it enables police offers around the globe to communicate with one another and “take immersive training courses in forensic investigation and other policing capabilities.”
Stablecoins Could Massively Disrupt Traditional Banks, Says Acting Chairman of US Banking Regulator
A top US banking regulator thinks stablecoins could “fundamentally alter” the traditional banking sector based on historical precedent. In a new speech at the Brookings Institution, acting Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) chairman Martin J. Gruenberg compares the current digital asset space to the free banking era of the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Waitlist for Decentralized Social Media Network Backed by Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Garners 30,000 Signatures
A decentralized social network app developed by an initiative funded by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is gaining massive interest. BlueSky, the creator of the social networking technology AT Protocol, says the number of people who want to test the beta version of the app before its official rollout exploded over the last two days.
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Says Crypto Assets Are 50% Undervalued, Predicts When Bitcoin May Rally to ‘Fair Value’
The popular crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin (BTC) analysis says the king crypto is grossly undervalued. In a new interview on the Real Vision Crypto channel, Cowen says that crypto assets are massively undervalued based on the logarithmic regression model. “This chart is something...
Court Kicks Off $1,422,000,000 Deal Between Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager and FTX US
A US court is approving the first step of a deal that would see crypto exchange platform FTX purchase the assets of troubled digital asset lender Voyager for over $1.4 billion. In a new company blog post, Voyager says that a court has approved its entry into a $1.42 billion...
Ripple CEO Calls SEC’s Behavior ‘Shocking’ After Regulator Forced To Release New Details in Landmark Crypto Lawsuit
The chief executive of Ripple Labs says that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) behavior is shocking after the regulatory body was forced to release new details in its case against XRP. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse tells his 665,500 Twitter followers that the SEC’s actions have been shameful...
FTX Will Delist Crypto Assets in the US That It Deems Might Be Securities, According to CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
Crypto exchange FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says his firm is not supporting certain digital assets in the US to avoid regulatory issues. Bankman-Fried says that pending the establishment of legal frameworks that will define and categorize crypto assets, his firm will attempt to determine which coins can be deemed as a security.
Top Crypto Trader Warns One Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Could Crash by Over 65%
A top crypto trader is warning Ethereum (ETH)-based gaming altcoin Axie Infinity (AXS) holders of a possible crash. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa warns his 184,700 Twitter followers that the non-fungible token (NFT) gaming platform’s altcoin could decline more than 65% in price due to unlocks when investors can sell a digital asset after a vesting period expires.
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Fantom and Two Altcoins, Warns of Potential Bitcoin Crash
A popular crypto strategist is bearish on Fantom (FTM) and two other altcoins while warning of a potential Bitcoin (BTC) crash. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,900 Twitter followers that smart contract-enabled blockchain Fantom is collapsing. “This one looks horrible… I don’t see any sign of a bottom currently.”...
Crypto Whales and Key Bitcoin Stakeholders Aggressively Accumulating BTC Around $20,000: Quant Analyst
A closely followed quant analyst says that two major Bitcoin stakeholders are heavily accumulating BTC at current levels despite uncertain market conditions. Ki Young Ju, the head of analytics firm Crypto Quant, tells his 308,400 Twitter followers that deep-pocketed investors are aggressively loading up on BTC through top digital asset exchange Binance.
Crypto Insider Says One Catalyst Will Increase Investments in Bitcoin and Trigger Price Surge in BTC
Crypto insider Kristin Smith is unveiling a possible catalyst that could ignite the next Bitcoin (BTC) bull run. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Smith, the executive director of the crypto lobbying group Blockchain Association, says that Bitcoin’s current price is being stabilized by long-term investors while adding that retail traders have largely fled the digital asset markets due to bearish conditions.
