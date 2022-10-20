ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment

Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
dailyhodl.com

On-Chain Signals Reveal Cardano (ADA) Is Significantly Undervalued: Crypto Insights Firm

Crypto analytics firm Santiment says on-chain signals for Cardano show that ADA is currently trading at a significant discount. Santiment takes a look at Cardano’s MVRV Z-Score, which compares an asset’s total market cap to its total realized market cap. Traditionally, a low Z-Score suggests that an asset...
dailyhodl.com

Olympus DAO Hacked for 30,000 OHM Worth $300,000, Perpetrator Returns Funds Within Hours

The hacker who exploited an Olympus DAO (OHM) smart contract for $300,000 worth of assets is already returning the stolen funds. According to blockchain security analytics firm PeckShield, an error in one of Olympus DAO’s smart contract bonds resulted in a $292,000 exploit earlier today. “It seems the related...
dailyhodl.com

BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals Ethereum, Solana and ETH Rival Predictions for Next Crypto Cycle

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says leading Ethereum (ETH) competitors probably don’t stand a chance of taking out the leading smart contract platform. In a new interview with Crypto Banter, Hayes says some of the leading layer-1 Ethereum rivals could present good trades next cycle, but don’t have long-term potential to overtake ETH in terms of market cap.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Indicator Points to Potential Accumulation, According to Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock

One indicator suggests that market participants are loading up on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for the long haul, according to the crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock. Lucas Outumuro, the firm’s head of research, notes in a new analysis that the top two crypto assets continue to witness exchange outflows, though this week’s levels were at a reduced pace compared to previous weeks.
dailyhodl.com

Law Enforcement Metaverse? Interpol Creates New Digital World for Global Police Training

The international policing organization Interpol is unveiling the first metaverse designed for law enforcement communication. According to a new Interpol press release, The Interpol Metaverse is already developed and it enables police offers around the globe to communicate with one another and “take immersive training courses in forensic investigation and other policing capabilities.”
dailyhodl.com

Stablecoins Could Massively Disrupt Traditional Banks, Says Acting Chairman of US Banking Regulator

A top US banking regulator thinks stablecoins could “fundamentally alter” the traditional banking sector based on historical precedent. In a new speech at the Brookings Institution, acting Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) chairman Martin J. Gruenberg compares the current digital asset space to the free banking era of the late 1800s and early 1900s.
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Trader Warns One Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Could Crash by Over 65%

A top crypto trader is warning Ethereum (ETH)-based gaming altcoin Axie Infinity (AXS) holders of a possible crash. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa warns his 184,700 Twitter followers that the non-fungible token (NFT) gaming platform’s altcoin could decline more than 65% in price due to unlocks when investors can sell a digital asset after a vesting period expires.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Fantom and Two Altcoins, Warns of Potential Bitcoin Crash

A popular crypto strategist is bearish on Fantom (FTM) and two other altcoins while warning of a potential Bitcoin (BTC) crash. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,900 Twitter followers that smart contract-enabled blockchain Fantom is collapsing. “This one looks horrible… I don’t see any sign of a bottom currently.”...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Insider Says One Catalyst Will Increase Investments in Bitcoin and Trigger Price Surge in BTC

Crypto insider Kristin Smith is unveiling a possible catalyst that could ignite the next Bitcoin (BTC) bull run. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Smith, the executive director of the crypto lobbying group Blockchain Association, says that Bitcoin’s current price is being stabilized by long-term investors while adding that retail traders have largely fled the digital asset markets due to bearish conditions.

