Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Be Entering an ‘Unstoppable Maturation Stage’, Says Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone – Here’s Why
A senior Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of entering a bullish maturation stage despite recent stumbles. Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone tells his 53,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin “may be entering an unstoppable maturation stage” based on it holding to its current price level since June and performing at its lowest volatility.
dailyhodl.com
On-Chain Signals Reveal Cardano (ADA) Is Significantly Undervalued: Crypto Insights Firm
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says on-chain signals for Cardano show that ADA is currently trading at a significant discount. Santiment takes a look at Cardano’s MVRV Z-Score, which compares an asset’s total market cap to its total realized market cap. Traditionally, a low Z-Score suggests that an asset...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Indicator Points to Potential Accumulation, According to Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
One indicator suggests that market participants are loading up on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for the long haul, according to the crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock. Lucas Outumuro, the firm’s head of research, notes in a new analysis that the top two crypto assets continue to witness exchange outflows, though this week’s levels were at a reduced pace compared to previous weeks.
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
dailyhodl.com
Polkadot (DOT) Co-Founder Gavin Wood Steps Down As Parity CEO To Focus on Strategies for Mass Crypto Adoption
Gavin Wood is stepping down from his position as CEO of Parity, the development firm behind interoperable blockchain Polkadot (DOT). In a new company blog post, Polkadot co-creator Gavin Wood says he’s leaving his position to spend more time on making blockchain technology more relevant to the public. “It...
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Two Assets Related to Solana (SOL) Staking Project to Its Listing Roadmap
Coinbase is adding two more under-the-radar altcoins to its listing roadmap, including the governance token of a non-custodial liquid staking protocol built on Solana (SOL). The exchange announced on Thursday that the roadmap now includes Marinade (MNDE) and one related staking altcoin. Likely due to the announcement, MDNE has exploded...
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoins Could Massively Disrupt Traditional Banks, Says Acting Chairman of US Banking Regulator
A top US banking regulator thinks stablecoins could “fundamentally alter” the traditional banking sector based on historical precedent. In a new speech at the Brookings Institution, acting Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) chairman Martin J. Gruenberg compares the current digital asset space to the free banking era of the late 1800s and early 1900s.
dailyhodl.com
Court Kicks Off $1,422,000,000 Deal Between Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager and FTX US
A US court is approving the first step of a deal that would see crypto exchange platform FTX purchase the assets of troubled digital asset lender Voyager for over $1.4 billion. In a new company blog post, Voyager says that a court has approved its entry into a $1.42 billion...
dailyhodl.com
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals Ethereum, Solana and ETH Rival Predictions for Next Crypto Cycle
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says leading Ethereum (ETH) competitors probably don’t stand a chance of taking out the leading smart contract platform. In a new interview with Crypto Banter, Hayes says some of the leading layer-1 Ethereum rivals could present good trades next cycle, but don’t have long-term potential to overtake ETH in terms of market cap.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Warns One Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Could Crash by Over 65%
A top crypto trader is warning Ethereum (ETH)-based gaming altcoin Axie Infinity (AXS) holders of a possible crash. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa warns his 184,700 Twitter followers that the non-fungible token (NFT) gaming platform’s altcoin could decline more than 65% in price due to unlocks when investors can sell a digital asset after a vesting period expires.
dailyhodl.com
Ripple CEO Calls SEC’s Behavior ‘Shocking’ After Regulator Forced To Release New Details in Landmark Crypto Lawsuit
The chief executive of Ripple Labs says that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) behavior is shocking after the regulatory body was forced to release new details in its case against XRP. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse tells his 665,500 Twitter followers that the SEC’s actions have been shameful...
dailyhodl.com
FTX Will Delist Crypto Assets in the US That It Deems Might Be Securities, According to CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
Crypto exchange FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says his firm is not supporting certain digital assets in the US to avoid regulatory issues. Bankman-Fried says that pending the establishment of legal frameworks that will define and categorize crypto assets, his firm will attempt to determine which coins can be deemed as a security.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Decentralized Finance Should Be Protected From Regulatory Overreach
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is voicing his opinion on potential regulations involving crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi). Armstrong says he’s grateful that Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow and Arkansas Republican John Boozman are attempting to get the ball rolling on regulatory clarity for crypto and DeFi. The US Senators have...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales and Key Bitcoin Stakeholders Aggressively Accumulating BTC Around $20,000: Quant Analyst
A closely followed quant analyst says that two major Bitcoin stakeholders are heavily accumulating BTC at current levels despite uncertain market conditions. Ki Young Ju, the head of analytics firm Crypto Quant, tells his 308,400 Twitter followers that deep-pocketed investors are aggressively loading up on BTC through top digital asset exchange Binance.
dailyhodl.com
Olympus DAO Hacked for 30,000 OHM Worth $300,000, Perpetrator Returns Funds Within Hours
The hacker who exploited an Olympus DAO (OHM) smart contract for $300,000 worth of assets is already returning the stolen funds. According to blockchain security analytics firm PeckShield, an error in one of Olympus DAO’s smart contract bonds resulted in a $292,000 exploit earlier today. “It seems the related...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Insider Says One Catalyst Will Increase Investments in Bitcoin and Trigger Price Surge in BTC
Crypto insider Kristin Smith is unveiling a possible catalyst that could ignite the next Bitcoin (BTC) bull run. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Smith, the executive director of the crypto lobbying group Blockchain Association, says that Bitcoin’s current price is being stabilized by long-term investors while adding that retail traders have largely fled the digital asset markets due to bearish conditions.
dailyhodl.com
Waitlist for Decentralized Social Media Network Backed by Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Garners 30,000 Signatures
A decentralized social network app developed by an initiative funded by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is gaining massive interest. BlueSky, the creator of the social networking technology AT Protocol, says the number of people who want to test the beta version of the app before its official rollout exploded over the last two days.
Comments / 0