kjzz.org

Lake appears on Clean Elections interview following fallout with Arizona PBS

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake appeared on AZTV on Sunday for her one-on-one interview sponsored by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. The interview was scheduled for Arizona PBS earlier this month but was canceled after the public station scheduled an interview with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs after she wouldn’t agree to a debate.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

NAEP scores show AZ students are close to national average in reading and math

Scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) have been released for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Every two years, NAEP samples students from each state in fourth and eighth grades on math and reading. Based on the latest results, Arizona students are at, or close to, the national average in those subjects.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Cooler, dryer weather in the Phoenix area this week

Cooler, dryer weather is expected for most of this week in the Phoenix area as high temperatures are predicted only to be in the middle to upper 70s. “We’re definitely done with the triple digits given that usually the last average day of triple digits is late September," said Gabriel Lojero with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ

