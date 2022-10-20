Read full article on original website
Lake appears on Clean Elections interview following fallout with Arizona PBS
Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake appeared on AZTV on Sunday for her one-on-one interview sponsored by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. The interview was scheduled for Arizona PBS earlier this month but was canceled after the public station scheduled an interview with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs after she wouldn’t agree to a debate.
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting finds AZ is 'ground zero' for anti-government sheriffs
As election day draws nearer in Arizona, election and domestic extremism experts are concerned about so-called constitutional sheriffs who they say are part of an extremist, anti-government movement that could threaten election security. A new report from the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting says Arizona is “ground zero” for the...
Many Arizona voters think election candidates are just average, poll shows
Polling conducted by public relations agency Highground, Inc. reveals a majority of Arizona voters being unmoved by the qualities of candidates running in the general election. Paul Bentz is a lead pollster for the agency. “We have about 24% or so that believe that they are below average and another...
Elvia Díaz: Once-dismissed Republican candidates are gaining ground. And it's endangering democracy
The Show regularly checks in with the Republic’s editorial board to talk about current issues facing the state and the region — featured in columns on the newspaper’s op-ed pages. November’s election is inching closer, as early voting is already underway in our state. And the momentum...
The Great Divide: Longtime lawmaker Art Hamilton on civility in politics and what's lost without it
Election Day is only two weeks away, and chances are good that you've already got your ballot. Maybe you've even voted already. For some, this election season can't end soon enough — it feels like things are getting uglier by the day. Full disclosure: Here at The Show, we've...
Counting votes by hand would be against the law, Arizona official says
Election integrity is on the minds of a number of Arizona voters this November. Calls have been made across the state for counties to do a hand count of ballots rather than a tabulation through machines. However, such a request carries legal consequences as pointed out by Pinal County Attorney...
Groups file restraining order against Clean Elections USA alleging voter intimidation
Two political groups that encourage voting for their members filed a restraining order against members of Clean Elections USA and its founder to prevent them from being too close to ballot drop boxes. The lawsuit claims many of those hanging around those boxes are tied to the elections organization. The...
NAEP scores show AZ students are close to national average in reading and math
Scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) have been released for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Every two years, NAEP samples students from each state in fourth and eighth grades on math and reading. Based on the latest results, Arizona students are at, or close to, the national average in those subjects.
A new law has banned certain books from Arizona classrooms. How educators are adapting
Schools are adapting to a new state law that went into effect last month on what books they are and are not allowed to use in classrooms and libraries. Under the law’s provisions, schools are prohibited from referring students to or using any sexually explicit material, except for certain specific circumstances. And that’s left some educators in a tough spot.
Learn about ADOT's plan to put electrical vehicle charging stations along Arizona highways
The Arizona Department of Transportation will host a public open house in Yuma on Tuesday. The purpose is to present a draft plan for the installation of electrical vehicle charging stations along interstate highways in Arizona and gather feedback. The meeting is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. at the city of...
Cooler, dryer weather in the Phoenix area this week
Cooler, dryer weather is expected for most of this week in the Phoenix area as high temperatures are predicted only to be in the middle to upper 70s. “We’re definitely done with the triple digits given that usually the last average day of triple digits is late September," said Gabriel Lojero with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
