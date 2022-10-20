ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saltillo, MS

wtva.com

Carter Bliven reported missing in Chickasaw County

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a young man reported missing in Chickasaw County. Carter Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on County Road 416 in Woodland, according to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 250...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Information sought on runaway in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
FULTON, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Lottery ticket scheme at Tupelo convenience store

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store. Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her position to identify winning lottery tickets. Parker would then get them...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Lafayette County hostage suspect killed in shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Lafayette County. The shooting, which involved the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, happened around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 near Highway 334. According to deputies, they received a call about a man arguing with a […]
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - More information has been released about an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday night in Lafayette County. According to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a domestic call at approximately 10:43 p.m. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address; however,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

One person in custody for Oxford shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Oxford Police shared information Tuesday afternoon about a reported shooting. Police published the following statement on its Facebook page at 12:58 p.m. "OPD responded to a person shot at an apartment off of Molly Barr Rd. One person was taken into custody and one was transported...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
HAMILTON, MS
WRAL

Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss

Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20,...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Oxford woman accused of shooting man during domestic incident

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Oxford woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a man. The shooting happened on Tuesday, October 18 just before 11:00 a.m. on Molly Barr Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, and has […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Monroe County chase ended with drug arrest

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A West Point man faces drug trafficking and fleeing charges in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Charterious Moore tried to flee on Sunday, Oct. 16 from a checkpoint southwest of Aberdeen. He allegedly bailed out of his moving vehicle and tried...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

State investigating officer involved shooting in Lafayette County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating and officer involved shooting involving the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to MBI, the incident took place about 11 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 334 in Lafayette County. The MBI is “currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” according to a statement....
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS

