Carter Bliven reported missing in Chickasaw County
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a young man reported missing in Chickasaw County. Carter Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on County Road 416 in Woodland, according to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 250...
VIDEO: Shots fired at a plant in Fulton.
Police Chief Brad Rogers says an employee fired into an empty area in a parking lot. No one was struck.
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
Former Mississippi daycare workers arrested after scaring children
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four former daycare workers in Monroe County have been charged with felony child abuse after scaring children at a facility. Video of the incident went viral on a social media site. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the charges against the former employees were filed by parents of the children […]
Mississippi hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
Lottery ticket scheme at Tupelo convenience store
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store. Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her position to identify winning lottery tickets. Parker would then get them...
Lafayette County hostage suspect killed in shooting
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Lafayette County. The shooting, which involved the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, happened around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 near Highway 334. According to deputies, they received a call about a man arguing with a […]
DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - More information has been released about an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday night in Lafayette County. According to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a domestic call at approximately 10:43 p.m. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address; however,...
One person in custody for Oxford shooting
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Oxford Police shared information Tuesday afternoon about a reported shooting. Police published the following statement on its Facebook page at 12:58 p.m. "OPD responded to a person shot at an apartment off of Molly Barr Rd. One person was taken into custody and one was transported...
Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
OCSO: ‘No reason’ to expect foul play in death of Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland
No foul play is suspected in the death of Mississippi State freshman football player Sam Westmoreland, authorities said. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brett Watson said an investigation into Westmoreland’s death remains open but that a criminal case is not expected. “There is no reason at this point...
Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss
Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20,...
Oxford woman accused of shooting man during domestic incident
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Oxford woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a man. The shooting happened on Tuesday, October 18 just before 11:00 a.m. on Molly Barr Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, and has […]
Monroe County chase ended with drug arrest
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A West Point man faces drug trafficking and fleeing charges in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Charterious Moore tried to flee on Sunday, Oct. 16 from a checkpoint southwest of Aberdeen. He allegedly bailed out of his moving vehicle and tried...
Tishomingo County company contracted to make trousers for Army, Navy
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A north Mississippi company will continue to dress America’s Army and Navy. Golden Manufacturing Company was awarded a $10.8 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense. The Tishomingo County company will make trousers for service members. Golden has won DOD contracts for...
State investigating officer involved shooting in Lafayette County
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating and officer involved shooting involving the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to MBI, the incident took place about 11 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 334 in Lafayette County. The MBI is “currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” according to a statement....
