ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFI AM 640

Authorities ID Woman Killed in 101 Freeway Crash

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNKlP_0ighP4Z600
Photo: Getty Images

WOODLAND HILLS (CNS) - A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday.

The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according  to the California Highway Patrol.

Bianca Ibarra, 33, of Whittier died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported. Two other people were seriously injured, according to reports from the scene.

The circumstances of the crash, reportedly also involving a big rig, were under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

8 people injured, 1 person dead in Pomona crash

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is tending to nine people, one of whom died, after a car crashed in Pomona. According to the authorities, a driver crashed into food vendors near Dudley Street and Holt Avenue. The driver tried to escape but was detained.The conditions of the eight other victims are unknown at this time. 
POMONA, CA
CBS Detroit

Two killed after truck crashes into overpass along I-94

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a crash along the eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Stephens Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove off the roadway, continued up an embankment and then crashed into the Stephens Road overpass support. The truck caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy report.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
ETOnline.com

Megan Hilty: 6 Bodies Have Been Recovered a Month After Plane Crash Killed Actress' Family Members

Six bodies have been recovered in the devastating crash that killed three of Megan Hilty's family members, ET has confirmed. The announcement by Island County Emergency Management comes nearly one month after the plane crashed into Washington's Puget Sound, killing 10, including Hilty's sister, brother-in-law and their son, Remy. The Broadway star's sister was also eight months pregnant at the time, expecting another son in October.
SEQUIM, WA
WKRC

Police: Missing 12-year-old girl found dead in suitcase with numbers 'placed' on body

PARIS (WKRC) - A missing 12-year-old girl's body was found tied up in a suitcase in Paris, according to a report by Fox News. The girl's parents called the police when she didn't come home from school on Friday. Her dad told police he saw his daughter with a woman in her 20s on security footage from their building, and the woman later emerged with a suitcase.
CBS LA

"Unfortunate accident": Woman killed while sleeping in boxes driven over big rig making U-turn in Echo Park lot

A woman was killed early Tuesday in what appears to be a tragic accident in the parking lot of a Vons in Echo Park.Police say the woman had been sleeping in a pile of boxes in a parking lot at Alvarado Boulevard and Montana Avenue when a big rig drove into the lot to make a U-turn at about 1 a.m. The big rig drove over the boxes, and the woman sleeping inside, dragging her about 50 feet.The woman, who is believed to have been in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if she has been...
CBS LA

Torrance woman details horrifying rape by suspect released from jail hours before attack

A Torrance woman is detailing the harrowing details of her rape at the hands of a suspect who was released from jail just hours before assaulting her in hopes of raising awareness and reminding women to be alert. Marissa Young was walking her dogs after work on July 31, at around 1 a.m. on Emerald Street in Torrance, when she was brutally attacked. "I certainly wasn't looking at my phone, inebriated, I didn't have any headphones in or anything when he came up behind me. He was just that quiet," she said.She was violently beaten and raped by Darrell Dean Waters, a...
TORRANCE, CA
The US Sun

Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping

A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

1 dead after car plunges 600 feet over side of Angeles Crest Highway

Search and rescue teams were called to Angeles National Forest early Tuesday morning after a car fell nearly 600 off the side of the highway. At least one person is believed to have died in the crash.The crash was first reported at around 10 a.m. on the Angeles Crest Highway near mile marker 34.Los Angeles County Fire Department crews could be seen surveying the spot where the car came to a rest. It was unclear how many people were inside of the vehicle. Officials were working to determine what may have caused the crash, and if it happened Tuesday or days earlier. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a student pilot were in the single-engine Piper Sport when it crashed and caught fire around 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Santa Monica Airport, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Thursday. There was 45 minutes of instruction on the ground before the pair took off for a flight to Malibu and back that lasted just over an hour, the report said. The plane came in for a landing that witnesses described as “hard” and then “began to aggressively pitch up and climb, while the engine made a sound consistent with it going to full power,” according to the report.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy