Authorities ID Woman Killed in 101 Freeway Crash

WOODLAND HILLS (CNS) - A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday.

The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Bianca Ibarra, 33, of Whittier died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported. Two other people were seriously injured, according to reports from the scene.

The circumstances of the crash, reportedly also involving a big rig, were under investigation.