Little House of Neurodiversity aims to help a spectrum of people
The Little House of Neurodiversity has some big plans. The group was started late last year by two women from Hillsboro, Rebecca Manion and Heidi Rosenthal, and it advocates for and supports county residents who are termed “neurodiverse,” as well as their families and other caregivers. According to...
George Morgan Gross, 94, Crystal City
George Morgan Gross, 94, Crystal City died Oct. 19, 2022, in Desloge. Mr. Gross was a self-employed food chemist and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Born July 2, 1928, in Whitewater, he was the son of the late Winifred (Proffer) and Roy Gross. He is survived by his wife:...
Pet spot: Hillsboro family adopts stray cat
Beth Davis of Hillsboro said her cat, Barney, joined her family in 2017 after she noticed him hanging around her workplace. “I work in St. Louis and he lived in a sewer drain by my work,” she said. “We trapped him and brought him here. Because he was a wild cat, he was supposed to be a barn cat. Instead, he’s become our front porch cat. He lives on our front porch. He’s not an inside cat.”
Bruce A. Winckel, 57, Bonne Terre
Bruce A. Winckel, 57, of Bonne Terre died Oct. 17, 2022, at his home. Mr. Winckel was a senior warehouse manager at Midland Paper. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed playing golf, his dogs and attending events involving his children and grandchildren. Born Nov. 8, 1964, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Robert L. “Bob” and Edith (Cox) Winckel.
Ruth Mae Barnhart, 96, House Springs
Ruth Mae Barnhart, 96, of House Springs died Oct. 19, 2022, in House Springs. Mrs. Barnhart worked at the Mallinckrodt pharmaceutical company and later with her husband in their pilot car business, which escorted oversized loads. She then was a housekeeper before retiring at 87. She grew up in a small farmhouse. After her father died when she was 12, she lived with her maternal grandparents while her mother worked. She graduated from Vienna High School. She enjoyed spending time with and taking care of family. Born Sept. 22, 1926, in Maries County, she was the daughter of the late Riley A. and Una (Wiles) Barnhart.
De Soto Goes Pink holds new Witching for a Cure festival
De Soto Goes Pink will hold its first Witching for a Cure festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, to raise funds for local women who have breast cancer. The festival will be held at 9:30 a.m. along De Soto’s Main Street from Miller Street to Amvets Drive. The event will run through the afternoon, organizer Linda Henry said.
Gun, tools security cameras stolen from High Ridge home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 4400 block of Schumacher Road in High Ridge. A Ruger LCP pistol, power tools and two Blink security cameras were stolen. Altogether, the items were valued at $1,670, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim...
Swords stolen from High Ridge home
Thirteen collectible swords were stolen from a home in the 6400 block of Antire Road in High Ridge. The swords were valued at about $300, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said she left her house at about 4:30 a.m. Sept. 30, and when she returned home...
Meeting set for proposed Love’s truck stop
Herculaneum city officials have scheduled a public meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 25, to provide information about a proposed Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores facility on 28 acres west of I-55 and north of the roundabout at McNutt Street and Providence Way. The meeting is set from 7-8 p.m....
George Albert Gilliam Sr., 92, Festus
George Albert Gilliam Sr., 92, of Festus died Oct. 17, 2022, at Scenic View Nursing Center in Herculaneum. Mr. Gilliam worked as a truck driver for Overnight, UPS and Yellow Freight. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He enjoyed fishing and watching St Louis Cardinals baseball and Kansas City Chiefs football, but most of all, he liked spending time with his family. Born March 10, 1930, in Huzzah, he was the son of the late Luther and Lola (Brakefield) Gilliam.
Festus remains under boil order; Festus R-6 schools cancel classes
Residents and businesses in the city of Festus remain under a boil order advisory until further notice. The city was placed under the order around 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, after a water main break on South Mill Avenue. After many residents suffered a period of low water pressure while...
St. Louis women allegedly break into De Soto-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against two St. Louis women, one 29 and the other 39, for reportedly burglarizing a home in the 12700 block of Deer Hollow Road east of De Soto. The women allegedly were seen in surveillance video breaking into the house, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Two women hurt in crash southwest of Festus
A Festus woman and an Illinois woman were injured Thursday morning, Oct. 20, in a three-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Meyer Road southwest of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:14 a.m., Angelah M. McPherson, 25, of Festus, in a northbound 2003 Buick LeSabre, was turning left...
Suspect in Twin City credit union robbery arrested in Colorado
A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery but had not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct. 14, Jefferson...
Pevely man suspected of stealing car in Arnold area
A 25-year-old Pevely man is suspected of stealing a car from outside a home in the 2900 block of Highland House Villas Court southwest of Arnold. The Ford Fusion was valued at about $20,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The car was left unlocked with the keys inside...
Cedar Hill woman arrested for alleged DWI following crash near Eureka
A 50-year-old Cedar Hill woman was arrested Friday night, Oct. 21, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a one-car accident on Hwy. W south of Twin River Road south of Eureka in Jefferson County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:54 p.m., the woman was driving a 2018...
Cadet man hurt after SUV runs off Hwy. 21, hits tree
A man from Cadet was injured in a one-vehicle traffic accident early Friday evening, Oct. 21, on Hwy. 21 south of Vineland Road in the De Soto area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Robert Ross, 73, was driving a 2021 Ford Escape south on Hwy. 21 at 6:15 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right side of the road, where he struck a tree.
