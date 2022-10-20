ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elijah Moore taking personal day to tend to family

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwBHh_0ighOfGd00

Jets WR Elijah Moore is taking a personal day Thursday and is not practicing as he is tending to a family matter.

There had been concern over Moore since his tweet after Sunday’s win over the Packers, but he and head coach Robert Saleh smoothed things over this week, as well as with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Moore loves the staff and the staff loves him. He is a major part of what they are trying to do.

Saleh told reported Thursday that Moore’s absence was excused so he can deal with a personal matter with his family. The hope is that Moore and his family are ok.

As a post-edit update: Connor Hughes of SNY reports it was just a personal day granted by Saleh for Moore and he spent the day with his family.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Detroit Free Press

Aidan Hutchinson's new role with Detroit Lions; Jerry Jacobs, Josh Paschal debuts on tap

Determined to jumpstart their sputtering pass rush, the Detroit Lions are looking for ways to create more favorable matchups for first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson. Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard acknowledged Friday he has worked some with Hutchinson during position drills this week, part of changes Lions coach Dan Campbell promised were coming to his team's league-worst defense.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dalvin Cook fined for touchdown celebration

During the Minnesota Vikings’ 24-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, it was a homecoming for Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Having grown up in Miami and played his college football at Florida State, Cook had been dominant since his college days playing against Florida teams in his home state. He had only not rushed for a touchdown once and had never rushed for less than 110 yards and it appeared that he was in for a big game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 7 win vs. 49ers

This game started off about as poorly as possible for the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up big play after big play on defense, Patrick Mahomes threw first possession interception and suddenly they were down 10-0 in the first quarter. This team didn’t panic, though. They stuck with it on both sides of the ball and ended up winning the game by over 20 points. The poise shown heading into the bye week shows you exactly what this team is capable of at its best.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh explains injury situation with RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens were able to pull off an important 23-20 win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 of the 2022 season. The contest came down to the wire, but they got massive contributions from their running game, including running back Gus Edwards, who carried the ball 16 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns in his first game since the 2021 Divisional Round.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy makes history in 49ers debut

The 49ers blowout loss to the Chiefs on Sunday featured an obscure piece of NFL history. Quarterback Brock Purdy entered the game late for San Francisco and completed his first pass – a 20-yard strike to wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. The completion was the first ever by a player picked last in the NFL draft.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
217K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy