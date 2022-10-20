Elijah Moore taking personal day to tend to family

Jets WR Elijah Moore is taking a personal day Thursday and is not practicing as he is tending to a family matter.

There had been concern over Moore since his tweet after Sunday’s win over the Packers, but he and head coach Robert Saleh smoothed things over this week, as well as with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Moore loves the staff and the staff loves him. He is a major part of what they are trying to do.

Saleh told reported Thursday that Moore’s absence was excused so he can deal with a personal matter with his family. The hope is that Moore and his family are ok.

As a post-edit update: Connor Hughes of SNY reports it was just a personal day granted by Saleh for Moore and he spent the day with his family.