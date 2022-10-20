Read full article on original website
Related
sheridanwyoming.com
High School Football Playoffs Open Friday / Wyoming Football at Hawaii Saturday Night / Broncos v Jaguars in London Sunday Morning
High School Football Playoffs Open Friday / Wyoming Football at Hawaii Saturday Night / Broncos v Jaguars in London Sunday Morning. HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS – Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River host quarter final football playoff games Friday. Big Horn will lead off hosting Mountain View kickoff is...
sheridanwyoming.com
Wyoming 4th and 8th Grade Math And Reading Scores Above National Average Despite Decline
Wyoming 4th and 8th Grade Math And Reading Scores Above National Average Despite Decline. The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) has released the state’s reading and mathematics results on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the Nation’s Report Card, or NAEP. “NAEP scores are an...
sheridanwyoming.com
Governor’s Business Forum, Mental Wellness Symposium Nov. 15-17 at UW
The University of Wyoming has announced the 2022 Governor’s Business Forum will take place Tuesday through Thursday, Nov. 15-17, at the University of Wyoming’s Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. The forum will be co-hosted by Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and according to UW, will feature speakers and panels...
sheridanwyoming.com
JCSD1 Superintendent Speaks for Transportation Director
Johnson County School District #1 Transportation Director Dennis Zezas will be out for awhile, according to Superintendent Charles Auzqui. Auzqui informed the school board during their last meeting and said there are people Zezas has assigned to oversee the department and Auzqui will be meeting with them weekly to keep things “moving forward.”
Comments / 0