RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in last week’s Raleigh mass shooting has improved, the 15-year-old boy’s mother told WRAL News. Austin Thompson was moved Monday night to the pediatric intensive care unit at WakeMed, according to his mother, Elise Thompson. The boy had previously been listed in critical condition.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO