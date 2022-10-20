Read full article on original website
Sporting News
How to watch Carey Price press conference: Time, streams for updates on Canadiens goaltender
A potential big update is coming to the Canadiens organization on Monday as goalie Carey Price is scheduled to meet with the media. The 35-year-old netminder is not expected to suit up at all this season. He is still recovering from knee surgery last season that kept him out a majority of the 2021-22 campaign.
Yardbarker
Jets Weekly: Ehlers, Pionk, & Road Trip Finale
Welcome to the third installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. It was an extremely busy week for the Jets, who embarked on a three-game road...
FOX Sports
Tavares scores 2 power-play goals, Toronto tops Winnipeg 4-1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — John Tavares scored two power-play goals and Auston Matthews finished with three assists, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. David Kampf and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto, which was kicking off a five-game trip.
NHL
Tarasov gets game puck for first NHL win
Goalie made 30 saves for Blue Jackets against Rangers. Daniil Tarasov knows what it feels like to win. In his seventh game, Tarasov made 30 saves to help the Columbus Blue Jackets defeat the New York Rangers 5-1 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. After the game, Tarasov was given the game puck for leading the team in net.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Weekly: Detroit’s Hot Start to the Season
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Detroit Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL
Capitals score four in third period to get past Kings
WASHINGTON -- Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:25 remaining in the third period, and the Washington Capitals rallied to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Johansson scored on a wraparound that deflected in off Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke's skate after a give-and-go...
Yardbarker
Flyers Seeing Glimpse of Top D-Pairing with Provorov & DeAngelo
In what’s been prompted as a season of “reset” for the Philadelphia Flyers, few have benefitted from the changes on ice more than defenseman Ivan Provorov. In his seventh NHL season with the Flyers, for the first time in the 25-year-old’s career, Provorov’s playing with a defensive partner whose seemingly a match made in heaven for his game.
FOX Sports
Toffoli scores in OT, Flames rally to beat Hurricanes 3-2
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored at 4:30 of overtime and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night. Rasmus Andersson carried the puck up the side boards and deep into the Hurricanes’ end before zipping a pass into the slot that Toffoli one-timed inside the post for his third of the season.
Yardbarker
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 5-1 win against San Diego
The Ontario Reign completed the weekend sweep against the San Diego Gulls with a 5-1 win on Saturday night. ONT: Austin Wagner (1) ASST: Jacob Doty (2), Samuel Helenius (1) ONT: Rasmus Kupari (2) ASST: Jordan Spence (5) ONT: Jacob Doty (1) ASST: None. ONT: Aidan Dudas (3) ASST: Tobie...
