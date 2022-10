GUADALAJARA, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Guadalajara Open at Panamerican Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Jessica Pegula (3), United States, def. Maria Sakkari (4), Greece, 6-2, 6-3. Women's Doubles. Semifinals. Storm Sanders, Australia, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (8), China, 5-7, 6-4, 10-5. Women's...

9 HOURS AGO