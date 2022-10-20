Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon: ‘Harrowing’ episode 10 scene leaves viewers feeling traumatised
House of the Dragon featured yet another “traumatising” birth scene in its season one finale.When the series began, the showrunners. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, said they would not “shy away” from several births that take place in George RR Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood.One such scene featured in the opening episode, and ended in the death of Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke). A second followed in episode six, when Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) gives birth to Joffrey. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In episode 10, Rhaenyra, shortly after learning her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has died, goes...
A.V. Club
Pierce Brosnan never rewatches his James Bond films
They say hindsight is 20/20, but when it comes to revisiting his turn in the role of a lifetime, Pierce Brosnan says he avoids it altogether. In an exclusive interview with The A.V. Club’s Todd Gilchrist, the Black Adam star reveals that he’s never rewatched his onscreen performances as the indomitable James Bond.
A.V. Club
Tim Burton says his Batman now looks like "a lighthearted romp"
If you haven’t watched Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman in a minute, it’s worth remembering that it’s a remarkably weird movie: Structurally, it’s built, at least in its first act, as an investigative thriller, with Gotham journalists investigating some weirdo named Bruce Wayne. You see a guy get electrocuted into a smoking husk in the early going. It ends with Michael Keaton’s Batman quite comfortably murdering Jack Nicholson’s Joker. It’s not, say, Batman Returns dark, but still: Pretty grim!
A.V. Club
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, October 21, to Sunday, October 23. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Zoe Saldaña leads From Scratch. Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.:...
A.V. Club
How Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” music video cashes in on Midnights’ theme of self-loathing
A new Taylor Swift album is upon us, and the world has descended into Midnights mayhem. Stepping away from the folky, singer-songwriter vibe of the previous era, the new record feels like a spiritual sibling of 1989. As The A.V. Club’s Saloni Gajjar writes in her B+ review, “Midnights is a giddy, buoyant, somewhat messy return to pop; a heartbreaking confessional gift wrapped with confetti.”
A.V. Club
Zooey Deschanel isn't totally sold on a New Girl reunion
Sorry to everyone who has New Girl as their sitcom comfort rewatch: Zooey Deschanel isn’t sure if we’ll ever see the loft residents back together again. In a new interview with The A.V. Club, the 500 Days Of Summer star was asked if she misses her role and whether she thinks there will ever be a New Girl reunion or reboot.
A.V. Club
Black Adam punches his Ticket To Paradise at a killer weekend box office
In a relative rarity for the U.S. box office, two big movies opened this past weekend and both made okay money—though one is more okay than the other. The big winner is Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson’s pet superhero project that took years to actually get made and opened to middling reviews (it’s one of those the fans love it things, so it makes sense that it has that cameo that everyone is just freely spoiling), which made a solid $67 million this weekend in its debut. As for number two, Ticket To Paradise, won’t you pack your bags, we’ll leave tonight: The George Clooney/Julia Robert rom-com made a hair over $16 million.
A.V. Club
David Tennant is back in the new teaser for the future of Doctor Who
Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of Doctor Who aired today, and as is tradition when the lead actor leaves the show, her episode ended with her regenerating into a new Doctor… but there’s a but, and we’ll get to it in a bit. First, after the episode aired, the BBC released a teaser video for next year’s run of Doctor Who specials, featuring previously announced returning stars David Tennant (the 10th Doctor) and Catherine Tate (Donna Noble, whose return to the series has all sorts of curious lore implications). We also see Neil Patrick Harris as a scary looking man in a tuxedo and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor himself.
A.V. Club
Taylor Swift recruited Mike Birbiglia and Laura Dern for her Midnights music videos
Last night, Taylor Swift unleashed upon the collective timeline Midnights, her 10th studio album. To build up a bit of extra hype for the album for those with a more visual sensibility, though, Swift also teamed up with the NFL and Amazon a few hours before the release to deploy a teaser specifically for its music videos—including a full list of the eclectic group of co-stars Swift has recruited for the project, including comedian Mike Birbiglia, and Certified National Treasure Laura Dern.
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon finale leaks online; HBO "aggressive" and "disappointed"
The Crabfeeder might be dead and gone, but piracy is still a major problem for the Targaryens and their chroniclers at HBO: Variety reports today that the tenth and final episode of the first season of Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon has been leaked online, two days before it was set to air on HBO and HBO Max. HBO—which unhappily dealt with extensive leaking of Game Of Thrones episodes during that show’s last few seasons on the air—has said that the leak originated from “a distribution partner in the EMEA region.” (That is, Europe, the Middle East, or Africa.) The network has also said that it’s “aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet” as we speak.
A.V. Club
The Conjuring 4
Those wacky Warrens will soon be at it again—“it,” in this case, presumably being “making New Line Cinema absolutely gob-smacking amounts of money on basically the least amount of budget imaginable”—as THR reports that horror sequel The Conjuring 4 is officially in development. The...
A.V. Club
The White Lotus’ Mike White has some early ideas for a third season
The rest of us haven’t even the new The White Lotus yet, but the series’ mastermind, Mike White, already has a few thoughts for the future. On the red carpet premiere for the second season (which arrives for the rest of the world on October 30, 2022), White revealed some of his thoughts about what could come next for the juggernaut HBO anthology series.
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon
Possibly the best thing to come out of HBO’s House Of The Dragon—aside from “Negroni… sbaglioto… with Prosecco”—is everything said or done by Paddy Considine’s King Viserys, including the very slow and very gross decay he experienced due to some unspecified flesh-eating disorder over the course of the show’s first eight episodes. Considine’s performance was great, but part of what sold it was the increasing horror of his condition, which was created by prosthetics designer Barrie Gower and the rest of the show’s effects team.
A.V. Club
Ethan Hawke is totally down to work with Maya again—even if it's not for Revolver
Maya Hawke is going for the nepotism baby hat trick: she’s got a part in her dad Ethan Hawke’s critically acclaimed miniseries (The Good Lord Bird), a film in the works with mom Uma Thurman (The Kill Room), and another project with dad percolating in development (Revolver). Others in her position have attempted to distance themselves from their famous parents, but Maya clearly has no problems linking her career to theirs.
