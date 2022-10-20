The Crabfeeder might be dead and gone, but piracy is still a major problem for the Targaryens and their chroniclers at HBO: Variety reports today that the tenth and final episode of the first season of Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon has been leaked online, two days before it was set to air on HBO and HBO Max. HBO—which unhappily dealt with extensive leaking of Game Of Thrones episodes during that show’s last few seasons on the air—has said that the leak originated from “a distribution partner in the EMEA region.” (That is, Europe, the Middle East, or Africa.) The network has also said that it’s “aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet” as we speak.

2 DAYS AGO