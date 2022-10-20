Read full article on original website
farmforum.net
'Everyone was seeing birds' the first week of South Dakota's traditional pheasant season
The first week of South Dakota's traditional pheasant season is in the bag, and resident and out-of-state hunters alike had some good opportunities to get their shots in during the past seven days. By all accounts, the first week of the pheasant opener "went extremely well," according to Nick Harrington,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Voters on South Dakota Reservations report problems, despite recent lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Imagine arriving to register to vote, but you see a gate closed in front of the building. Or you are driving 30 minutes to a voter registration center only to find out the staff closed it early. Unfortunately, these are claims of what still is happening on South Dakota reservations.
Event Reminder: South Dakota Native Nations gather for Oceti Vote Fest in Rapid City this weekend
News Release Lakota People's Law Project Oceti Vote Fest begins with a Grand Entry at 10 a.m. MT on Saturday, October 22 and features an intertribal basketball tournament on Saturday, Thunder Fest Concert Saturday night and Oceti hand games, singing contest, and family activities on Sunday. People ...
KELOLAND TV
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed.Legalization is back on the ballot in November, but whether the politically red state will become the first to pass it twice remains in doubt.It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures determined to pull the state back from legalizing pot. And though 54% of voters approved a constitutional...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
KELOLAND TV
What manufacturing workers make in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in South Dakota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KELOLAND TV
Scorched by sunflowers
Mt. VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — As a leading state in sunflower production, finding a sea of the yellow crop in late summer is not uncommon in South Dakota. However, now that harvest season is upon us, those beautiful flowers have now become a risky crop for farmers to combine.
kotatv.com
Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend the Rapid City Kennel Club is hosting its annual all-breed dog show at the Monument. The event is free to the public and welcomes anyone to enjoy the show, but dogs not competing are not allowed into the arena. With 500 dogs entered...
Can You Correctly Pronounce These 10 South Dakota Towns?
If you're not from South Dakota (like myself) you might have some trouble pronouncing some of the unique names this state has to offer. But which of these is the most difficult?. Here's a list of the ten towns in South Dakota that people from out of state can't pronounce....
wnax.com
South Dakota FFA Member To Seek National FFA Officer Position
Next week is the National FFA Convention to be held at Indianapolis, Indiana. Several FFA members from surrounding states will go through a series of interviews as they compete to be named as a National FFA officer. Hunter Eide is a junior attending South Dakota State University and is the South Dakota candidate seeking a position with the national officer team. Eide is a past state FFA officer. Eide tells of the long interviews process he must endure to be selected as a national FFA officer. Eide says he has been preparing for the upcoming FFA national officer interviews and screening process. The SDSU student tells why he wants to be a national FFA officer. The national FFA officer team will be announced Saturday afternoon, October 29th during the final conference session of the National FFA Convention.
kotatv.com
Oceti Vote Fest helps Native Americans register to vote
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Historically, Native Americans have faced many barriers in their effort to register to vote, but the Lakota People’s Law Project hopes to change that. The Native American vote is often overlooked and underappreciated, as many native people are not registered to vote. “There just...
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Michels end their state campaign accounts
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and former Lieutenant Governor Matt Michels have zeroed out and closed down their state campaign accounts. They sent termination reports to the secretary of state in recent days. Rounds, a Republican, was a South Dakota legislator for 10 years before serving...
KELOLAND TV
Cool down on the way: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, October 22
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — It’s been a very warm afternoon across KELOLAND. Southeastern KELOLAND has seen temperatures into the 80s and cooling off the further north and west you travel with temperatures into the 60s and 70s. Remaining on the warmer side in eastern KELOLAND with...
KELOLAND TV
Putting medical cannabis to the test
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Long before a patient buys medical marijuana at a South Dakota dispensary, that product has to pass a thorough lab test before it’s deemed safe. State-licensed inspectors play a key role in that process. Jared Nieuwenhuis is collecting samples of medical marijuana grown at...
kiowacountypress.net
Debate over legalized marijuana in South Dakota heating up
(The Center Square) - A ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota if approved is drawing passionate debate from both sides. Initiated Measure 27 would allow persons 21 and older to legally possess more than an ounce or marijuana or three marijuana plants if no licensed marijuana retailer is in the person's area.
dakotafreepress.com
Adelstein: South Dakota Deserves Better Than Noem’s Bullying and Lies
Another former Republican legislator wants Jamie Smith in and Kristi Noem out. Stanford Adelstein, who represented Rapid City in the Legislature from 2001 through 2006 and from 2009 through 2012 (and who also spends good money to support Dakota Free Press), urges all South Dakotans to replace Noem with a real leader:
dakotanewsnow.com
Consultant explains recent hospital layoffs, what could be in South Dakota’s healthcare future
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Layoffs at medical facilities have been sweeping across the nation, and now it’s happening in South Dakota. Michael Wyland is a consultant to non-profit organizations, including hospitals. “Sanford and Avera are both are in the six to seven billion a year range in...
kotatv.com
Staying warm into Saturday with big changes to follow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild again overnight with lows in the 40s for many and a few near 50°. Warm weather continues Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Saturday will be similar with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Now we focus on a storm system...
