Rapid City, SD

CBS Minnesota

Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed.Legalization is back on the ballot in November, but whether the politically red state will become the first to pass it twice remains in doubt.It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures determined to pull the state back from legalizing pot. And though 54% of voters approved a constitutional...
COLORADO STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

What manufacturing workers make in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
GEORGIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Scorched by sunflowers

Mt. VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — As a leading state in sunflower production, finding a sea of the yellow crop in late summer is not uncommon in South Dakota. However, now that harvest season is upon us, those beautiful flowers have now become a risky crop for farmers to combine.
MOUNT VERNON, SD
kotatv.com

Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend the Rapid City Kennel Club is hosting its annual all-breed dog show at the Monument. The event is free to the public and welcomes anyone to enjoy the show, but dogs not competing are not allowed into the arena. With 500 dogs entered...
wnax.com

South Dakota FFA Member To Seek National FFA Officer Position

Next week is the National FFA Convention to be held at Indianapolis, Indiana. Several FFA members from surrounding states will go through a series of interviews as they compete to be named as a National FFA officer. Hunter Eide is a junior attending South Dakota State University and is the South Dakota candidate seeking a position with the national officer team. Eide is a past state FFA officer. Eide tells of the long interviews process he must endure to be selected as a national FFA officer. Eide says he has been preparing for the upcoming FFA national officer interviews and screening process. The SDSU student tells why he wants to be a national FFA officer. The national FFA officer team will be announced Saturday afternoon, October 29th during the final conference session of the National FFA Convention.
BROOKINGS, SD
kotatv.com

Oceti Vote Fest helps Native Americans register to vote

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Historically, Native Americans have faced many barriers in their effort to register to vote, but the Lakota People’s Law Project hopes to change that. The Native American vote is often overlooked and underappreciated, as many native people are not registered to vote. “There just...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rounds, Michels end their state campaign accounts

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and former Lieutenant Governor Matt Michels have zeroed out and closed down their state campaign accounts. They sent termination reports to the secretary of state in recent days. Rounds, a Republican, was a South Dakota legislator for 10 years before serving...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Putting medical cannabis to the test

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Long before a patient buys medical marijuana at a South Dakota dispensary, that product has to pass a thorough lab test before it’s deemed safe. State-licensed inspectors play a key role in that process. Jared Nieuwenhuis is collecting samples of medical marijuana grown at...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Debate over legalized marijuana in South Dakota heating up

(The Center Square) - A ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota if approved is drawing passionate debate from both sides. Initiated Measure 27 would allow persons 21 and older to legally possess more than an ounce or marijuana or three marijuana plants if no licensed marijuana retailer is in the person's area.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Adelstein: South Dakota Deserves Better Than Noem’s Bullying and Lies

Another former Republican legislator wants Jamie Smith in and Kristi Noem out. Stanford Adelstein, who represented Rapid City in the Legislature from 2001 through 2006 and from 2009 through 2012 (and who also spends good money to support Dakota Free Press), urges all South Dakotans to replace Noem with a real leader:
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Staying warm into Saturday with big changes to follow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild again overnight with lows in the 40s for many and a few near 50°. Warm weather continues Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Saturday will be similar with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Now we focus on a storm system...
RAPID CITY, SD

