Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson County man arrested on arson charges
A Gainesboro man was arrested Wednesday on arson charges stemming from a fire last month.
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
Man arrested for deadly shooting outside Murfreesboro McDonald’s
A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Murfreesboro McDonald's.
californiaexaminer.net
A High School Student Is Shot And Killed In A Rutherford County House
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed on Wednesday at a residence near Rockvale. The Blackman High School senior passed away at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to Captain Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division. “after she got a ‘accidental’ gunshot...
Second Juvenile Charged after Threat against Warren County Middle School
After completing their investigation into the threats of mass violence at Warren County Middle School on Oct. 20 the sheriff’s department has made a second arrest. One juvenile was arrested on the day of the incident. The second was charged on Friday. The minor children have been charged with...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: 17-Year-old Female Dies in Wednesday Accidental Shooting
A Blackman High School senior died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday at a Link Road home in the Rockvale community, said a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain. The 17-year-old girl died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division. Her 18-year-old boyfriend called...
School Threat in Warren County; 13 Year-old Charged
The Warren County Sheriff’s Department reports a 13 year-old is facing charges in connection with an online school threat toward the middle school in McMinnville. The teen has been charged with filing a false report while the charge for making threats of mass violence on school property is pending.
wgnsradio.com
Threats of a School Shooting in Rutherford County Not Credible, According to Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office and Schools
(MURFREESBORO, TN) False threats of a school shooting in Rutherford County spread on social media and from student-to-student on Wednesday night. Reports indicate the threats were not credible, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. After WGNS received calls from concerned parents, we spoke to county school’s...
Missing chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Tennessee
A long-haired chihuahua is back in the arms of its owner after crews rescued the lost dog from a septic tank in Murfreesboro.
Tennessee woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing sister
Police say the victim's sister, 25-year-old Kandis Davis, has been taken into custody and is accused of the shooting. They say she was arrested without incident.
Tennessee girl dies in tragic accident days before her 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
13-year-old taken into custody after school threat investigation in Warren County
Authorities said a student in Warren County is facing charges in connection with a middle school's investigation into an online threat.
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
Indictment handed down in death of Wilson County teen found shot after birthday
“Losing my son has been the worst thing that has ever happened to me in my life,” Tonya Wilkerson, Austin Gordon’s mother said.
Teen dies from injuries sustained in Rockvale shooting
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teenager was shot near a Rutherford County School Wednesday afternoon.
tntechoracle.com
Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act
The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
Fundraiser for Hendersonville officer diagnosed with terminal cancer
Officer Danny Ellis was with the Hendersonville Police Department for nearly 25 years before the diagnosis ended his career.
Warren County student in custody after threats made against school
A student is in custody Thursday after the 13-year-old made threats against a school, sheriff's officials say.
8 pounds of beef thrown out at Crossville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is recorded in Cumberland County. Half a dozen risk factor violations were marked off in the report.
Comments / 0