Read full article on original website
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October
People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
nystateofpolitics.com
Zeldin says voters agree with him on issues as polls improve
Polls show the Republican nominee for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, is narrowing his gap with Gov. Kathy Hochul in the final weeks before Election Day. Campaigning in Brooklyn Friday, Zeldin said he is not surprised that the tide is turning. The Long Island congressman was in the heart of Democratic...
Comments / 0