Chris Freyler

How The Narcissist Makes You Believe You are The Problem

I’d say 99% of Narcissist have no idea they are Narcissist. Unless they are very aware, which doesn’t exist. Most really believe they are empaths. That is what’s scary. Many coverts portray an image on social media that doesn’t exist. An empathic person doesn’t repeatedly lie, cheat, manipulate and rip souls out! The more covert, the more believable they will be. Especially if they are the “spiritual” type. They may use the spiritual dogma as a means to work their way into a victim’s life while the victim is completely unaware.
Chris Freyler

Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Well+Good

8 Signs of Narcissistic Abuse in a Relationship—Plus, What To Do About It

In a perfect world, whenever you enter into a romantic relationship, it would be with someone who is loving and who has your best interests at heart. While that can certainly be the case, it's also possible that you could unsuspectingly end up in a relationship with a narcissist, even if the partner in question seems like the real deal in the beginning of your courtship. With this in mind, it's crucial that you learn the signs of narcissistic abuse to look out for.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

A Narcissist's Capacity to Love

distant couple (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)Takmeomeo. Anyone who’s loved a narcissist wonders, “Does he really love me?” “Does she appreciate me?” They’re torn between their love and their pain, between staying and leaving, but don't want to do either. Some swear they’re loved; others that they’re not. It’s confusing, because sometimes they experience caring companionship, only to be followed by demeaning behavior. Narcissists claim to love their family and partners, but do they?
psychologytoday.com

How to Spot a Narcissist in Public

A narcissist may be charming and courteous, but only to the "important" people. The lack of conscientiousness for others in close proximity may indicate narcissistic tendencies. A subconscious belief that he or she is entitled to the treatment that he or she demands may point to egocentrism.
Stacy Ann

A Narcissist Thrives On Smearing Their Victims. Here's Why.

When things ended with my narcissistic ex, I thought that I was going to be able to simply walk away and that it would be a relatively normal break-up. At that moment I was completely naive to the fact that there was a storm brewing that had begun before I decided to end the abusive and toxic relationship.
Amarie M.

Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims

Both gaslighters and those who get gaslit will recognize these phrases.
themindsjournal.com

True Love vs Fake Love

Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you're there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
psychologytoday.com

Do Personality Disorders Contribute to Parental Alienation?

Parental alienation tends to occur in divorces when one parent repeatedly displays extreme words and behavior about the other parent. People with personality disorders tend to have a pattern of repeating hostile and unpredictable behavior in the presence of their children. When parents repeatedly display extreme emotion and behavior, children...
Health Digest

Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More

Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed.
studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
Insider

How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment

Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
CNBC

Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs

Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
psychologytoday.com

How to Love Someone With Attachment Issues

Research suggests that, when it comes to our close relationships, people generally fall into one of three 'attachment style' categories. It's important to first identify which type of insecure attachment style your partner possesses so you can take the right measures to address it.
powerofpositivity.com

11 Behaviors That Reveal a Toxic Marriage

A toxic marriage is detrimental to your well-being and overall life satisfaction. Sometimes you might not recognize the toxicity, and recognizing the signs can help. Sometimes the only clue you need is whether you've been asking yourself if it's a toxic marriage. Other times, you'll need a little more information before you know.
The Conversation U.S.

Transgender men and nonbinary people are asked to stop testosterone therapy during pregnancy – but the evidence for this guidance is still murky

When I talk about our research team's work on pregnancy in transgender people, people often recall Thomas Beatie, a pregnant man who appeared on "Oprah" and in People magazine in 2008. The media focus on Beatie and his pregnancy provoked public fascination that tended to overshadow the everyday lived realities of being pregnant as a trans person.

