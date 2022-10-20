Yesterday, the Biden Administration announced the release of an unprecedented amount for new EV battery production. A total of $2.8 billion in grants will be given out to a select number of domestic electric battery producers and lithium miners in an attempt to lessen our dependence on China for EV parts and materials. Almost $1 billion of the new grants will be going to North Carolina’s Albemarle Corp and Piedmont Lithium for the mining and refinement of the massive lithium deposits in King’s Mountain.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO