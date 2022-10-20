Read full article on original website
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.
A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
The Verge
BMW will build a $1.7 billion EV battery factory in South Carolina
BMW says it will make batteries for its electric vehicles at a factory in South Carolina in the latest move by a major automaker to localize EV production in the United States. The German company plans to invest $1.7 billion in the US, including $1 billion for EV production at...
electrek.co
Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why
Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
Newswest9.com
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
notebookcheck.net
Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried
Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Reported Battery Issues In Germany Accelerate Move To Texas
A new report published by German media outlet Handelsblatt further substantiates earlier claims that Tesla is putting some plans on hold at its new factory in Berlin and shifting those plans to its other new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The plans were specific to upcoming battery production, and now it seems we may have a better idea of what Tesla appears to be planning.
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country
With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
insideevs.com
Stellantis Hints At More More Battery Plants In North America By 2030
Stellantis potentially will build one or two more lithium-ion EV battery plants in North America by 2030, on top of two already contracted. The company's North American COO Mark Stewart said at a Reuters Events auto conference in Detroit that a total of four gigafactories might be needed by the end of this decade to support mass electrification. That's in addition to a few plants in Europe (three plants - in France, Germany and Italy under the Automotive Cells Company JV).
Exclusive-Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030
Oct 21 (Reuters) - The world's top automakers are planning to spend nearly $1.2 trillion through 2030 to develop and produce millions of electric vehicles, along with the batteries and raw materials to support that production, according to a Reuters analysis of public data and projections released by those companies.
Germany to massively expand electric car charging network
BERLIN — (AP) — Germany wants to massively expand the country's charging network for electric cars, spending 6.3 billion euros ($6.17 billion) over the next three years as it expects more and more drivers to turn away from combustion cars to more climate-friendly vehicles. The country's transportation minister...
datafloq.com
Automakers need more time to meet U.S. minerals requirements for EVs -execs
DETROIT (Reuters) -U.S. legislators need to give automakers operating in the United States more time to achieve the required sourcing levels of battery minerals used in electric vehicles to qualify for federal tax incentives, several industry executives said on Wednesday. The Inflation Reduction Act, as currently written, requires automakers to...
Charlotte Stories
Biden Admin Releasing $2.8 Billion for EV Batteries in North Carolina and 11 Other States
Yesterday, the Biden Administration announced the release of an unprecedented amount for new EV battery production. A total of $2.8 billion in grants will be given out to a select number of domestic electric battery producers and lithium miners in an attempt to lessen our dependence on China for EV parts and materials. Almost $1 billion of the new grants will be going to North Carolina’s Albemarle Corp and Piedmont Lithium for the mining and refinement of the massive lithium deposits in King’s Mountain.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
US News and World Report
Spain Frontloads Subsidies for Electric Car Projects as VW Appears in Doubt
MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government vowed more European funds than initially planned to investors in the first phase of support of electric mobility projects, ranging from vehicle batteries to cars, and said it sought to work with Volkswagen after the German automaker reportedly threatened to pull out. Industry Ministry...
insideevs.com
Tesla May Soon Expand Original Battery Gigafactory In Nevada
When we covered Tesla in the early days, much of the news surrounded the company's original automotive factory in Fremont, California, as well as its battery Gigafactory in partnership with Panasonic, which is located near Reno, Nevada, in Sparks. However, it seems construction and expansion efforts at the battery factory slowed years ago, leaving the factory much smaller than originally planned.
Volkswagen Group Will Use Quantum Computers To Design Next-Gen Electric Car Batteries
Volkswagen is teaming up with a Canadian-based quantum technology company called Xanadu. The companies are committed to a multiyear research program to improve the performance of quantum algorithms for simulating battery materials. In short, VW and Xanadu want to move away from the existing classical methods, such as density-functional theory,...
Autoweek.com
Germany’s Sono Motors Fields a $25,000 EV—with Solar—for Europe
Sono Motors—a Munich, Germany-based startup—is on tour in the US this month to show off its Sion electric car, a car sporting an electric powertrain and a body covered in solar panels. The company makes the optimistic claim that the solar panels will add up to 70 miles...
