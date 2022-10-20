ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Space discoveries that will blow your mind

Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
PHOTO: Astronaut Captures Haunting ‘Space Angel’ While Orbiting Earth

Space is a pretty terrifying concept to many people. Astronauts go and take photos, and when they’re presented to the public, they have always captured something completely stunning and unknown. An astronaut recently shared a photo of a “space angel” she took while in space, and the result is breathtakingly unfamiliar.
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature

Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
We Might Have Underestimated The Size of The Asteroid Behind Earth's Largest Crater

The Vredefort crater in South Africa is the largest of its kind on Earth, estimated to stretch as far as 300 kilometers (more than 180 miles) from rim to rim. Walking non-stop, it would take a good two-and-a-half days to make it from one side to the other. The scars left by an asteroid collision some two billion years ago have long since been all but scoured away by the elements, leaving room for speculation over its true scale and the forces that created it. Now new research based on what's thought to be a more accurate simulation of the impact...
Miracle Plant Found In Southwest Deserts Can Kill Cancer and Produce Tires

The Guayule shrub in the southwestern U.S. could supply rubber, insect repellent and glue, and could help in the fight against cancer. The Scientific American says researchers have been investigating guayule (Parthenium argentatum) for decades as a potential commercial source of natural rubber. The market is currently dominated by rubber...
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
Nasa sets date for next Artemis I Moon mission launch attempt

After overcoming engine troubles, fuel line leaks, and a major hurricane, Nasa is ready for the third launch attempt of its Artemis I Moon mission. Lift off has been scheduled for no earlier than 12.07am EST on Monday 14 November.Backup launch dates for the mission include Wednesday 16 November beginning at 1.04am EST, and Saturday 19 November, beginning at 1.45am EST, according to a Nasa blog. An uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, Artemis I will serve as a shake down for flight systems, and an opportunity to run experiments, as Orion flies...
Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth

Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Material coming out of black hole is ‘like nothing we’ve ever seen’, scientists say

Matter is spewing out of a black hole in a way that has never been seen before, scientists have said.The bizarre events began in 2018, when scientists saw a small star get ripped to shreds by a black hole roughly 665 million light years from Earth. Such spectacular and violent behaviour is relatively routine for scientists studying black holes, which have a tendency to rip apart other objects nearby, and so the black hole was seen an not especially interesting.But scientists were then shocked to find that three years on, the same black hole came back to life, throwing...
