Hubble Space Telescope Observes an Impossibly Fast Jet Being Propelled at Nearly the Speed of Light
NASA / ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope observed an event, GW170817, that involved a collision between two neutron stars, which are the cores of massive supergiant stars. The energy released was so massive that it would match that of a supernova explosion, resulting in a jet propelled through space at nearly the speed of light.
Space discoveries that will blow your mind
Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
Moon is ‘drifting away from Earth’ – and it’s going to change the length of a day
THE Moon is slowly moving away from Earth, a shock new study has revealed. It's currently shifting 3.8cm further from our planet each year - and has been doing for billions before that. Today, the Moon is 238,855 miles away, but it was once a lot closer. Some 2.45billion years...
PHOTO: Astronaut Captures Haunting ‘Space Angel’ While Orbiting Earth
Space is a pretty terrifying concept to many people. Astronauts go and take photos, and when they’re presented to the public, they have always captured something completely stunning and unknown. An astronaut recently shared a photo of a “space angel” she took while in space, and the result is breathtakingly unfamiliar.
NASA's James Webb Telescope just unveiled an image of the Pillars of Creation
Newly formed stars are real show-stoppers from Webb's NIRCam.
Depressing video shows what will happen to Earth if all the ice melts
Climate change isn’t going anywhere. Despite all the pushes and attempts to find solutions to climate change, no amount of space bubbles can save us from the slowly melting ice shelves that threaten to one day drown our coastlines. To truly stop our planet from becoming an iceless rock, there need to be drastic changes.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Scientists claim that the Earth could be in danger of flipping its magnetic poles
Credit: NASA on the Commons; no known copyright restrictions. Scientists estimate that the Earth's magnetic field came into existence at least 4 billion years ago. Since then, the Earth's magnetic poles have reversed several times. In a reversal, the magnetic north and south poles swap places.
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature
Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
We Might Have Underestimated The Size of The Asteroid Behind Earth's Largest Crater
The Vredefort crater in South Africa is the largest of its kind on Earth, estimated to stretch as far as 300 kilometers (more than 180 miles) from rim to rim. Walking non-stop, it would take a good two-and-a-half days to make it from one side to the other. The scars left by an asteroid collision some two billion years ago have long since been all but scoured away by the elements, leaving room for speculation over its true scale and the forces that created it. Now new research based on what's thought to be a more accurate simulation of the impact...
Largest asteroid ever to hit Earth was twice as big as the rock that killed off the dinosaurs
New research suggests that the asteroid responsible for forming Earth's largest impact crater was even bigger than researchers had previously estimated.
NASA spacecraft captures image of ocean world orbiting Jupiter during flyby
A NASA spacecraft flew by Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, on Thursday to collect information about one of the most intriguing ocean worlds in our solar system. The Juno mission's first image of Europa's icy surface has already been shared.
Miracle Plant Found In Southwest Deserts Can Kill Cancer and Produce Tires
The Guayule shrub in the southwestern U.S. could supply rubber, insect repellent and glue, and could help in the fight against cancer. The Scientific American says researchers have been investigating guayule (Parthenium argentatum) for decades as a potential commercial source of natural rubber. The market is currently dominated by rubber...
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
Nasa sets date for next Artemis I Moon mission launch attempt
After overcoming engine troubles, fuel line leaks, and a major hurricane, Nasa is ready for the third launch attempt of its Artemis I Moon mission. Lift off has been scheduled for no earlier than 12.07am EST on Monday 14 November.Backup launch dates for the mission include Wednesday 16 November beginning at 1.04am EST, and Saturday 19 November, beginning at 1.45am EST, according to a Nasa blog. An uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, Artemis I will serve as a shake down for flight systems, and an opportunity to run experiments, as Orion flies...
Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth
Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Telescope Images Reveal Stunning Aftermath of NASA’s DART Asteroid Crash
NASA‘s Double Asteroid Redirect Test–the DART probe–successfully collided with the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday, Sept. 26. The collision knocked the asteroid off course, and NASA technicians were waiting to see if the impact shortened the asteroid’s orbit. Now, new images show the aftermath of DART’s impact in the night sky.
Former Navy Pilot Describes Weird 'Black Cube' That Flew Past Flight Team
The former pilot said the UFO phenomenon became so well known that safety hazard alerts were issued.
Material coming out of black hole is ‘like nothing we’ve ever seen’, scientists say
Matter is spewing out of a black hole in a way that has never been seen before, scientists have said.The bizarre events began in 2018, when scientists saw a small star get ripped to shreds by a black hole roughly 665 million light years from Earth. Such spectacular and violent behaviour is relatively routine for scientists studying black holes, which have a tendency to rip apart other objects nearby, and so the black hole was seen an not especially interesting.But scientists were then shocked to find that three years on, the same black hole came back to life, throwing...
Newly discovered monster black hole so close to the Earth, it is ‘practically in our back yard’
To find the black hole, the team dug deep into data comprising nearly 200,000 binary stars.
