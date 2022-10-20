ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Ben McAdoo on Adjustments, Taking More Shots, Jacob Eason + More

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9XL7_0ighHo2700

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo previews this week's game against Tampa Bay.

More downfield shots

"Each week you go into a game and as a staff there's a vision for how you're going to play the football game and you try to play to that vision during the course of the game. Did it go exactly how we wanted it to go last week? No. But you look to build on it and I think for a portion of the game, we moved the ball well. I thought we did a good job establishing the line of scrimmage."

Not adjusting in the Rams game

"I'm always going to look in the mirror first and as I said, there's a vision for how you want to play each game and I certainly need to do a better job adjusting there and putting the ball in our playmakers hands on the perimeter. I do trust PJ [Walker]. I want to make that perfectly clear."

Adjusting without Robbie Anderson

"We have enough offense we could play doubleheaders for years. One guy comes and one guy goes. It may not make a huge difference in how you kind of do things but Robbie is on another team and I certainly don't want to talk about somebody on another team at this point. But we certainly have confidence in the receivers in that room to go out and execute."

Laviska Shenault's role

"Obviously coming off the injury we want to put him back in the fold here. Yesterday we got him some reps, so we're just going to keep building on that and see how he feels. He looked good yesterday, so that's a good sign for us."

If Terrace Marshall will be a bigger piece of the offense

"Yeah, Terrace is going to get a lot of opportunities moving forward. He made some big plays yesterday for us in practice. He showed a lot of productivity in the OTAs. In training camp, he had an injury that set him back. He's a young player, a second year guy, and when you have those setbacks it may take you a little bit to get back in the swing of things. But he's a tremendous talent. He works at it. High character guy, so we're just going to keep coaching him and giving him opportunities to shine."

Thoughts on Jacob Eason

"He was as cool as a cucumber, you know. For someone to jump in the game and really get his first snaps in this offense and to go out there and go in that situation and to execute the way he executed...we got to take care of the ball and he understands that but he showed some good things out there. The game is not too big for him. We all know he has the arm talent to go out there and do those things. He's a confident young man and he works at it."

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WCNC

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer explains how McCaffrey trade unfolded

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said he started receiving phone calls from teams interested in trading for Christian McCaffrey before the team's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, saying the organization decided it was best to make a move for the future. "The first...
CHARLOTTE, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins’ Girlfriend, BreAnna Young

DeAndre Hopkins returned to the Arizona Cardinals after a six-game suspension, but that’s not what has his fans’ attention. The wide receiver spent his time off from the NFL with someone special. After a few appearances on his social media, it’s been confirmed that DeAndre Hopkins’ girlfriend is BreAnna Young. Cardinals fans are eager to know who she is and the background of this new WAG. So we delve into their relationship and more in this BreAnna Young wiki.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Recruiting news, notes and updates from Williams-Brice Stadium

The South Carolina Gamecocks are back home at Williams-Brice Stadium to play Texas A&M. A whole bunch of recruits are expected to be in town for the 7:30 p.m. showdown between the two SEC teams. Several of those recruits have been spotted around the stadium, leading up to kickoff. TheBigSpur...
COLUMBIA, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Gordon Hayward hinting he wants trade from Hornets?

Gordon Hayward may be searching for plane tickets as we speak. The Charlotte Hornets veteran swingman drew attention over the weekend with a curious “like” on his Twitter page. Hayward hit the “like” button on a tweet suggesting that the Hornets trade him to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a package for Russell Westbrook.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

CMC 'fired up' to join 'explosive' 49ers offense, run game

SANTA CLARA -- In his introductory press conference Friday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium, Christian McCaffrey said he’s “happy and proud” to be on the 49ers. The All-Pro running back and former Carolina Panther laid out what he’s most excited for as the newest player to don San Francisco’s uniform (No. 23, to be exact), and it was clear he’s over the moon about joining coach Kyle Shanahan’s versatile offense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy