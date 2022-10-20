More What’s Booming RVA: Oct 20 and Beyond

More of What’s Booming in Richmond, Virginia, from Oct. 20 and beyond – way beyond! Including fall festivals, ghoulish Halloween happenings, educational events, big announcements, and more.

IMAGE ABOVE: A meal from Southbound’s Facebook page to represent Richmond Restaurant Week – not the restaurant’s Restaurant Week featured prix fixe meal, which will be equally delicious. Feel good from your mouth to your heart as each dinner sends $5.22 to Feed More!

Oct. 20 to 27, 2022

Note: Check websites for more details, including prices, Covid policies, and registration requirements.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Grown Up Field Trip. Go on a scavenger hunt around The Valentine museum, do arts and crafts, and play games. And because you’re all grown up now, you can also have free wine and beer. Oct. 20, 5 to 7 p.m. at The Valentine, Richmond.

“Metamorphosis.” The metamorphosis of life and nature are caught on canvas in abstracts by artist Jacquilyn Berry. Opening reception Oct. 20, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Show runs Oct. 20 to Nov. 19 at Bella Arte Gallery, Midlothian.

Book Talk with Steven Knowlton: Thirteen Months in Dixie. Learn of Oscar Federhen, newly recruited Massachusetts infantryman, who escaped from a prisoner of war camp in Texas. Oct. 20, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The American Civil War Museum, Richmond.

Jim Messina. The early rock favorite, of Loggins and Messina, come to Central Virginia. Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. at The Beacon Theatre, Hopewell.

The Linda Ronstadt Experience. Tristan McIntosh showcases the songs that this classic rock musician made famous. Oct. 20, 8 p.m. at the Tin Pan, Richmond.

Comedy of Brian Posehn. The writer, actor, and stand-up comedian has made his mark on everything from Nickelodeon cartoons to “The Big Bang Theory.” His comedy can make a mark on you on Oct. 20 to 22 at Sandman Comedy Club, Richmond.

“Dear Evan Hansen.” Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Catch the deeply personal musical through Oct. 23 at Altria Theater, Richmond.

Friday, Oct. 21

Poe’s Enchanted Garden: Family Night. Arts and crafts, face painting, Poe-themed reading and writing, and a costume contest. Oct. 21, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Poe Museum, Richmond.

So Hot Right Now: John Luther Adams. The female, Richmond-based string quartet Rosette has created a concert series. This week, the series features the work of composer, musician, and environmentalist John Luther Adams. Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. at Perkinson Center, Chester.

Grace Kelly. The jazz singer-saxophonist-songwriter-composer brings her stunning tunes to Central Virginia. Oct 21 at 8 p.m. at the Tin Pan, Richmond.

“Let Me Entertain You” with Matt Beyer. Cabaret-style performance of song and spirits. Oct. 21 and 22 at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, South Chesterfield.

Richmond Tattoo Art & Music Festival. The weekend will bring more than 150 internationally known tattoo artists, music, burlesque, food trucks, Virginia artisans, a mural painting fundraiser – even kids’ activities. Oct 21 to 23, Double Tree Midlothian, Richmond.

2022 Richmond Home Show. Besides more than 100 exhibits with home- and yard-focused products, services, demonstrations, and inspiration, the show features Patric Richardson, host of HGTV’s “The Laundry Guy.” Oct. 21 to 23 at Richmond Raceway Complex, Richmond.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Highlights of Hollywood Cemetery Walking Tour. Wander around the resting places of some of Virginia’s most prominent citizens in this 1847+ cemetery: rebels, rockers, politicians, presidents, and 18,000 Civil War soldiers. Sponsored by The Valentine, but meet at the stone cottage. Oct. 22, 10 a.m. at Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond.

RVA Halloween Vendor Market: Cutie to Spookie. Plenty of vendors, family spooky trail, indoor trick-or-treating for kids, indoor haunted trail, and more. Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Odd Balls Collectibles & Claire’s Antiques, Richmond.

Art Under the Pines. Featured artists, craft vendors, participatory art demonstrations, live music, and food. Oct. 22, noon to 4 p.m. at Pine Camp Arts & Community Center Sculpture Garden, Richmond.

Crazy Rooster Fall Festival. Live music, food trucks, sweets, craft vendors, cornhole, kids activities, costume party, and plenty of beer. Oct. 22, noon to 7 p.m. for fall festival, 6 to 9 p.m. for costume party, at Crazy Rooster Brewing, Powhatan.

Jacob’s Chance Fall Family Fest. Costume parade, apple cider donuts, music, games and more. Oct. 22, 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Three Lakes Park, Richmond.

Black Tie Edition of Afro Vegan Social. Enjoy food and fashion with designers and local vegan restaurants. Shop, eat, and thrill to sounds from the Diaspora. Oct. 22, 5 to 9 p.m. at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center.

Fancy Me Mad. Tour one of Richmond’s oldest graveyards and the tales that lie below, and hear from Richmonder Edgar Allan Poe. Oct. 22, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Historic St. John’s Church, Richmond.

River City Dance Film Festival. Eleven modern dance films showcasing “pure movement.” Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Grace Street Theater, Richmond.

Saloon Two Three. Cowpoke-themed shindig to support Studio Two Three arts with auctions, bucking bronco rides, live music, vintage darkroom portraits, libations, and more. Oct. 22, 6 to 10 p.m. at 3300 W. Clay St., Richmond

Jennifer Koh Plays Tchaikovsky. The composer’s blazing violin concerto showcases the violinist’s talent and artistry; plus Carlos Simon’s “The Block” and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Sixth Symphony of 1948. Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center.

“‘I made this…’: The Work of Black American Artists and Artisans.” The first exhibition looking solely at the work of diverse Black artists and artisans from three centuries opens at the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. Oct. 22 through Dec. 31, 2025 at the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum, Williamsburg.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Oktoberfest at Final Gravity. German food, including house-made brats and German-inspired pizza, German music, costume and other contests, and a Märzen lager release plus plenty of other beer. Oct. 23, noon, at Final Gravity Brewing, Richmond.

History of Church Hill Walking Tour. Tour one of Richmond’s oldest neighborhoods, encompassing St. John’s Church, Queen Anne architecture, modern renovations, and more. Sponsored by The Valentine, but meet at Patrick Henry Park. Oct. 23, 2 p.m. in Church Hill, Richmond.

Bio Ritmo 30 Year Reunion Show. Dance and sway to the music of Bio Ritmo, plus guests including Kadencia Puerto Rican music and dance at Jonathan the Juggler. Portion of proceeds benefit Gallery 5. Oct. 23, 2 to 6 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Richmond.

Monday, Oct. 24

Halloweekend. Eight days of “freaky fun and frights,” beer, candy-pairing flights, spooky movies, trivia, rooftop dance party, food, costume contest, and more. Oct. 24 to 31 at Starr Hill Rooftop and Brewery, Richmond.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Silver Screen Movies: Young Frankenstein. Classic movies, classic prices – just one dollar! Oct. 26, 10 a.m. at Henrico Theatre, Henrico.

Memory’s Journey: Addressing Difficult Family History. What if you’re researching your family and discover difficult history? How do you make peace? What does the discovery change – if anything? Examine these themes on Oct. 26. 5:30 to 7 p.m. – live streamed on the Library’s Facebook and YouTube pages and held live at the Library of Virginia, Richmond.

Thursday, Oct. 27

October UnHappy Hour. Richmond’s most appropriate Spooktacular setting for the season’s festivities and fear, featuring music from The Embalmers, spooky tales from Haunts of Richmond, and costume contest. Oct. 27, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Poe Museum, Richmond.

Spooktacular! Thomas Dale High School Band and Orchestra present a Spooktacular concert, followed by a trunk or treat. Costumes encouraged! Oct. 27, 5 p.m. at the Perkinson Center, Chester.

Wine Dinner: Flavors of Italy. Four courses paired with wines from a country that knows food and wine! Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, South Chesterfield.

Get your ghouls on!

Haunting at The Hippodrome. Stavna Ballet’s professional company performs eerie original works fit for the season. Oct. 21, 7 to 9 p.m. at The Hippodrome, Richmond.

“The Rocky Horror Show.” The popular cult classic musical returns just in time for Halloween month. Through Oct. 22 at Richmond Triangle Players, Richmond.

Profs & Pints: “The Life of the Vampire.” A look at the origins and evolution of vampires, with Stanley Joseph Stepanic, assistant professor of Slavic languages and literature at the University of Virginia, who teaches a course on Dracula and vampire folklore. Oct. 25, 6 p.m. at Triple Crossing Beer – Fulton, Richmond.

The Richmond Zombie Walk The march of the walking dead returns to the streets of Carytown on Sat., Oct. 29. Don your best undead duds and gather at Byrd Park at 1 p.m. to participate, or watch the procession, which will start ~2:30 p.m.

All the Saints Theater Company’s Halloween Parade. This year’s march honors trans youth, clean water, urban and ecological resilience, and reproductive autonomy. Oct. 31, 7 p.m. at Monroe Park, Richmond.

The Sleepy Hollow Experience. Lose your head at this thrilling Halloween attraction from producer Brian Clowdus. This immersive theatrical nightmare transports you into the classic Washington Irving tale with a fresh and horrifying new spin as the audience becomes part of the action. Oct. 6 through 31 at Mount Rouge Farm, Roseland.

Red Vein Haunt, Summer of ’87. Step into four immersive Red Vein haunted attractions, with creepy performers, frightening sets, and scary props – if you dare! Select days, Oct. 7 through Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, with a special less-scary night on Oct. 27. At Hanover Vegetable Farm, Ashland.

Creepy Hollow Scream Park 2022. Live actors, monsters, animatronics, illusions and plenty of screams, in legendary Scream Forest. Select days from Oct. 7 to 31 at 14437 Stone Horse Creek Rd., Glen Allen.

Tickets on sale!

Tickets go on sale for the 2023 Virginia Wine Expo on Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.! The 9-day educational wine, spirits, and food experience highlights Virginia wine, plus wine from our guest regions – Napa Valley and Argentina – and local cuisine. Feb. 25 to March 5, 2023.

Tickets go on sale for “Annie JR” on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. The classic 1930s story comes to the stage on Dec. 16 to 23 at Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse, Richmond.

News to scintillate your calendar + auditions and submissions

“Poe for Your Problems” at the Virginia Literary Book Group. Grab your copy of “Poe for Your Problems: Uncommon Advice from History’s Least Likely Self-Help Guru” by Catherine Baab-Muguira. When life’s got you down and things aren’t going your way, who better to turn to than Edgar Allan Poe? Discover how to say “nevermore” to your problems in this darkly comedic and refreshing self-help guide. Then make plans for the book discussion, with author in attendance, on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.

Richmond Triangle Players is accepting submissions for its second So.Queer Playwriting Festival, encouraging the creation and development of works with an emphasis on southern LGBTQ+ writers and stories. Submit online through Nov. 18 at https://soqueer.org/festival/.

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Poe Museum as writers R.L. Stine (Goosebumps) and Nnedi Okorafor (Who Fears Death, Black Panther) honor the legacy of Edgar Allan Poe, the “master of the macabre,” and hear how Poe’s strange and groundbreaking works still influence our world today. Jan. 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center, Richmond.

Cadence Theatre Announces Season 13 + auditions. It’s a lucky year! The season features two world premieres from Cadence’s Pipeline New Works Fellowship, led by Chris and David Lindsay-Abaire.

Cross Stitch Bandits, March 9-19, 2023, Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse.

How to Bruise Gracefully, May 11-21, 2023, Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse.

Native Gardens, June 21-26, 2023, Back lawn of Wilton House Museum.

Down the Road

Rocky Horror Picture Show. Relive the fun of the interactive movie on the big screen, with your Transylvanian costume and approved props (sold at the center). Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. at the Perkinson Center, Chester.

Ashland Halloween. Get the good kind of chilled with quaint and quirky events, themed Victorian homes, trick-or-treat, bar crawl, concerts, spooky movies, and ghost tours. Oct. 28 to 31 in Downtown Ashland.

Harvest Hustle with Richmond Sports Backers. A fall festival for the whole family, with a 1-miler and 5k race in addition to festival fun – costumes welcome. Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at Byrd Park, Richmond.

HarvestFest. A festival vibe at the Garden with live music, food, adult beverages, and family-friendly activities, like pumpkin-carving demos, scary story time, and fairy-house building. German fare includes bratwurst, warm pretzels, beer cheese soup, and German potato salad. Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond.

Mummenschanz: Les Musiciens du Silence. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of this troupe of “genial madness” and mask-based theater with a journey through productions of years past. Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at Chrysler Hall, Norfolk.

November

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” World premiere of this ballet performance addresses intolerances faced by interracial couples and highlights the fortitude, simplicity, and beauty of love. Nov. 1 to 6 at Studio Theatre at Richmond Ballet, Richmond.

Doug E. Fresh – Alternate Routes: A Night in NYC. See hip hop icon Doug E. Fresh in concert. Tickets available for the concert only, or wrap your evening up with the RPAA gala in support of the Richmond Performing Arts Alliance. Nov. 3: Gala begins at 5:45, concert at 7:30 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center, Richmond.

Inaugural William Buckland Architectural Tour. A special tour focused on the life and design works of 18th-century master architect William Buckland, with visits to Gunston Hall and Menokin in Virginia and the Hammond-Harwood House in Maryland – 3 days and 2 nights of bus transportation, lodging, partial meals, and more. Nov. 4 to 6, starting and ending at Menokin in Warsaw, Va.

Woodland Heights Makers Day, Arts & Crafts Show. Presenting 40+ local vendors, raffle, kids’ crafts, and food trucks. Sponsored by the Woodland Heights Civic Association to benefit the community food closet and promote local artists. Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Woodland Heights Baptist Church, Richmond.

Broadway Sings for Haiti Benefit Concert. Broadway performers exit the Big Apple for RVA to perform a gala concert for the Richmond-based nonprofit, Hearts with Haiti, which supports providing housing, food, medical care, education, and employment to former street children, child slaves, and those affected by disability and poverty. Nov. 5, 6 p.m. (VIP reception) and 7 p.m. (general admission), at The Hippodrome Theater, Richmond.

Ales Through the Ages. International experts convene to share a wealth of knowledge about beer and history, a subject that stretches from ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt till today. Nov. 11 to 13 in Williamsburg.

The Richmond Marathon. America’s friendliest marathon, right here in RVA: from Broad Street to Riverside Drive through VCU up to Northside and down to Brown’s Island. Half Marathon and 8k options, too. Nov. 12 in Richmond.

The Last Waltz Tour. Capturing The Band’s historic 1976 Thanksgiving concert in San Francisco. Concert is on Nov. 13, 8 p.m. at Altria Theater.

The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting. Lisa Genova, New York Times best-selling author and neuroscientist speaks and answers questions. Presented by the Rick Sharp Alzheimer’s Foundation. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center.

J. S. Bach’s St. John Passion. The International Bach Academy of Stuttgart presents the composer’s celebration of faith on Nov.18, 7:30 p.m., at Saint Bede Catholic Church, Williamsburg.

Royal Comedy 2022. Get ready for an evening of laughter at Royal Comedy 2022, featuring performances by Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford, and Tony Rock. Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. at Altria Theater, Richmond.

Light Up the Tracks in Downtown Ashland. The historic small town in the Center of the Universe transforms into a vintage Christmas village, with light displays and special events, along with ongoing shopping, dining, and entertainment. The holiday weeks include special events: a kick-off celebration on Nov. 19, Ashland Christmas Market on Dec. 4, Jolly Jaunt Bar Crawl on Dec. 10, and Light the Way on Dec. 31. Nov. 19 to Jan 1, 2023, in downtown Ashland.

The Autism Society of Central Virginia’s Annual Gala. The seated dinner, drinks, auctions, entertainment, and awards ceremony does more than just provide an enjoyable evening – it celebrates the local autism community and benefits the organization’s important work. Nov. 19, 6 to 10:30 p.m. at Altria Theater, Richmond.

Harry Connick Jr. Celebrate the 2022 holiday season with Christmas classics and Connick’s originals on Nov. 20 at the Altria Theater in Richmond

The Shockoe Swap Meet. Shop vintage pieces, jewelry from 50+ vendors. Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Main Street Station, Richmond.

GardenFest of Lights. The Richmond holiday tradition features lights, decorations, model trains, holiday dinners, hot chocolate, and more. Tickets on sale now. Nov. 21 to Jan. 8, 2023 at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical.” The popular romantic musical plays Nov. 22 to 27 at the Altria Theater, Richmond.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas. Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate over 35 years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry. The show includes dazzling multimedia effects. Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Altria Theater, Richmond.

December

Christmas with C.S. Lewis. Join the thought-provoking Christian writer (or a facsimile thereof) at his Oxford home for Yuletide recollections. Dec. 1 to 4 at the Gottwald Playhouse at Dominion Energy Center, Richmond.

Handel’s “Messiah.” The Richmond Symphony and Richmond Symphony Chorus present the annual inspirational performance of the seasonal classic. Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. at River Road Church in Richmond.

Jerry Seinfeld. The comedian’s Richmond show sold out so quickly that a late show was added, on Dec. 2, 9:30 p.m.

Hip Hop Nutcracker. The holiday mash-up blends innovative digital graffiti and visuals to transform the landscape from traditional 19th-century Germany to the vibrant sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Altria Theater, Richmond.

Channel 5 Live with Andrew Callaghan. Deadpan humor and unfiltered reporting on social and political issues. Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse at Dominion Energy Center, Richmond.

CarMax Tacky Light Run: “10 Years of Tacky.” Registration is open for the colorful nighttime 6k walk-jog-run event. Dec. 10, 6 p.m., beginning at Mid-lothian Mines Park, Chesterfield.

Vienna Boys Choir. Soak in the sweet holiday sounds of the renowned choir. Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Richmond’s First Baptist Church, Richmond; Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. at Harrison Opera House, Norfolk; and Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. at Saint Bede Catholic Church, Williamsburg.

A Magical Cirque Christmas. World-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take audiences back in time, immersing them in the spirit of the season and performing Christmas classics through the decades. Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Altria Theater, Richmond.

Coming in 2023

Virginia Wine Expo. The 9-day educational wine, spirits, and food experience highlights Virginia wine, plus wine from our guest regions – Napa Valley and Argentina – and local cuisine. Feb. 25 to March 5, 2023. Tickets on sale in October.

Hamilton. Featuring a musical score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, has created somewhat of a revolution, itself. Catch it when it returns to Richmond on April 11 through 23, 2023, at the Altria Theater, Richmond.

Burning Man Artist Kate Raudenbush Exhibit Coming to Richmond. The Burning Man artist will premiere her enchanting and evocative new exhibit, “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture,” in collaboration with poet Sha Michele, the show will feature five monumental sculptures and run from April 28 through Oct. 29, 2023, at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond.

RSOL Designer House, 2023. The Richmond Symphony Orchestra League has announced its 19th designer house: the Taylor Estate, located on Monument Avenue. Save the date for Sept. 11, 2023.

Ongoing

PopUp RVA at The Diamond. Richmond’s largest vendor market, featuring dozens of artisan, craft, and other local businesses, plus beer and wine and food trucks. Saturdays through October, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at The Diamond, Richmond.

“Chicken & Biscuits.” Rival sisters come together for their father’s funeral, and a family secret arrives at the church, throwing the proceedings into comical chaos. Through Oct. 30 at Virginia Repertory Theatre, Richmond.

Garden Glow. Dramatic lighting transforms historic buildings and gardens, including Big Bright Mega Light, plus food trucks, fire pits, a Glow Bar, and Glow Shop. Advance ticket purchase recommended. Through Nov. 6 at Maymont, Richmond.

“Steel Magnolias.” Laugh, cry, and call your friends to see the on-stage performance of the 1989 classic movie by Virginia Repertory Theatre. Through Nov. 13 at Hanover Tavern, Hanover.

“Cheers, Virginia!” Learn about how everyday people and crafters have used their skills and ingenuity to make and improve beer, cider, spirits, and wine for their home tables and to consumers – from early settlers to today’s craft beverages. Through Jan. 29, 2023 at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Richmond.

Forging Freedom, Justice and Equality. An exhibition covering important themes of Black history across Virginia, from commerce to military, education, sports, entertainment, and more. Through April 29 at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

“Storied Strings.” A new exhibition premiering at the VMFA explores the guitar’s symbolism in American art and its story, through a variety of artistic and musical media. Through March 19, 2023, at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond.