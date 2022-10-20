The Cody Bronc Football team closes out the regular season tonight as they hit the road to face their Park County Rivals, Powell, in another edition of the Big Horn Brawl. The Broncs are undefeated on the season, a perfect 7-0, and have already locked up the No. 1 seed for the playoffs which guarantees themselves home field advantage. The Panthers meanwhile, sit at 4-4 on the season, 1-3 in league play. The Pathers are in the playoffs with their seed to be determined. While this game may have no bearing on seeding or playoff implications for the Broncs, that doesn’t mean they’re not going to give it their all. Here from Head Coach Matt McFadden to preview the contest:

CODY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO