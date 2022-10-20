Read full article on original website
Friendship. Brotherhood. A team. These are words, these are ideas, that many of us spend our whole lives hoping to find. Some of us are lucky to be a part of a team, to have a group of friends that we would stand up for, that we would fight for, that we would die for.
Wyoming Students Attacked by Grizzly Outside of Cody
According to Cowboy State Daily, two athletes on the Northwest College wrestling team suffered a grizzly bear attack on Saturday outside of Cody. The athletic director at Northwest College said "the injuries suffered were very serious in nature, but both are expected to live. Each wrestler has already received multiple surgeries."
