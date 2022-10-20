Pride of Britain Awards 2022: air date, celebrity guests and all we know

The most emotional and inspiring event of the year, the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 , is back to celebrate the nation’s everyday heroes and their extraordinary feats of bravery, selflessness and exceptional fundraising.

Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo will return to co-host the annual glitzy ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House, where celebrities, politicians and sport stars will come together to honour the well-deserved winners.

Here, Carol tells us everything we need to know about this year’s Pride of Britain Awards…

When do the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 air?

This year's Pride of Britain Awards ceremony will air on ITV on Thursday, October 27 at 8 pm.

Pride of Britain Awards: What to expect this year

Carol, who has hosted the event since 1999 says: "We’ll have 12 incredible winners again this year, but it's difficult for the judging panel because we have thousands of nominations and everyone on the shortlist could easily win."

"We try to reflect what’s happened in Britain in the last year, so you’ll recognize people who have been in the news, but we aim to balance that with stories nobody has heard before," Carol explains. "It’s a magical combination."

David Beckham will attend this year's Pride of Britain Awards. (Image credit: Getty)

Pride of Britain Awards: Celebrity guests

Among the famous faces in attendance will be footballing legend David Beckham, actor Michael Sheen, singer Mel B, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Sir Rod Stewart and Lionesses captain Leah Williamson.

Pride of Britain Awards: Legacy

Carol’s relationship with the awards began 23 years ago when she was working on C4 quiz show Countdown and writing a column for the Daily Mirror.

" Pride of Britain is very dear to my heart," she says. "It all started in 1999, but it wasn’t televised then. We celebrated royals, politicians and sports stars, but we also had six awards for people with extraordinary stories that had everyone in tears. I went to ITV the next day to say those awards should be the show. So it’s a part of me, really, and I love it."

Carol is so invested in the event that she keeps in touch with many past winners.

"We’re like one big family at Pride of Britain ," she says. "This spring, I went to Devon to see last year’s Spirit of Adventure winner, Max Woosey, aka 'Tent Boy', who was coming up to two years of camping out for charity.

"Other 2021 winners, including Hughie Higginson and Freddie Xavi [Good Morning Britain’s Young Fundraisers], plus Harmonie-Rose Allen [Child of Courage], came too and we all camped out. It was freezing!"

2021 Spirit of Adventure winner Max Woosey, aka 'Tent Boy'. (Image credit: Alamy)

Is there a trailer for the Pride of Britain Awards 2022?

No, while there isn't a trailer for the awards at the moment, we will update this guide if one is released.

Pride of Britain Awards will air on ITV, Thursday, October 27 at 8pm.