Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally. Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song. Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 rehabbed and back in West Palm Beach
Whether Donald Trump is prepared to take-off on another bid for the presidency remains up in the air, but his fabled Boeing 757 is definitely getting off the ground. According to flight data studied and analyzed by CNN and aviation experts consulted by CNN, Trump's jet has spent several hours over the last week running pattern flights above a small airport in Lake Charles, Louisiana, likely testing various updated components before heading to the Palm Beach International Airport, where it arrived Wednesday evening. Trump has previously indicated that the plane would be in Louisiana for repairs.
Iranian Foreign Ministry says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the United States lacked the political will for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal. "We do not do talks for the sake of talks. Iran is ready for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, but it seems Washington does not have the political will," ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in televised news conference.
UK, France and Germany push for UN to carry out investigation of Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine
Top British, French and German diplomats wrote to the UN Secretary General on Friday urging the UN to investigate Iran's transfer of drones to Russia, given their conclusion that the transfer violates a UN Security Council resolution which restricts certain arms transfers to or from Iran, according to a letter reviewed by CNN.
US official says Russia's purported fears of Ukraine using a dirty bomb are 'transparently false'
Russia's defense minister accused Ukrainians of planning to use a so-called dirty bomb -- a claim that was strongly refuted by US officials on Sunday as a Russian false flag operation. The allegation from Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu came during a phone call with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin...
WHO head in Middle East 'disturbed' by abuse reported by AP
The head of the World Health Organization’s Eastern Mediterranean region told staff in an internal email that he is “very disturbed” by allegations reported by the Associated Press last week that the U.N. health agency’s Syria director misspent millions, abused staff and violated the organization’s own COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic swept across the war-torn country. In a message sent to all staff in the Middle East on Friday, Dr. Ahmed Salim Al-Mandhari said “the allegations negatively impact the people of Syria, whom we strive to serve.”This week, two members of WHO’s ethics department in Geneva, including its director,...
Washington Post: Some documents seized at Mar-a-Lago contained sensitive secrets about Iran and China
Documents containing highly sensitive intelligence about Iran and China were among those recovered by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Disclosure of the documents' contents could expose US intelligence-gathering methods, people familiar with the matter told the Post. At least one...
Ethiopia govt delegation on way to S.Africa for Tigray peace talks
NAIROBI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - An Ethiopian government delegation has left for South Africa for peace talks with Tigray forces, Ethiopia's government said on Monday. The Ethiopian government and its allies, which include Eritrea's military, have been fighting Tigray forces in the north of the country on and off since late 2020.
Ethiopia rivals gear up for South Africa peace talks
Negotiators from the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan rebel authorities were readying Monday for peace talks in South Africa aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the country's brutal two-year war. Addis Ababa said in a statement its delegation had left for South Africa on Monday morning, adding: "The government of Ethiopia views the talks as an opportunity to peacefully resolve the conflict."
README.txt by Chelsea Manning review – the analyst who altered history
The 39-minute video became known as Collateral Murder. In July 2007, two American Apache helicopters launched 30mm cannon fire at a group of Iraqi men in Al-Amin al-Thaniyah, New Baghdad. When US intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning first came across the file, it had been labelled, she tells us in this gripping memoir, as training material “for how to defend soldiers accused of rules-of-engagement violations – messy situations”.
