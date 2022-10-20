ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Donald Trump's Boeing 757 rehabbed and back in West Palm Beach

Whether Donald Trump is prepared to take-off on another bid for the presidency remains up in the air, but his fabled Boeing 757 is definitely getting off the ground. According to flight data studied and analyzed by CNN and aviation experts consulted by CNN, Trump's jet has spent several hours over the last week running pattern flights above a small airport in Lake Charles, Louisiana, likely testing various updated components before heading to the Palm Beach International Airport, where it arrived Wednesday evening. Trump has previously indicated that the plane would be in Louisiana for repairs.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Reuters

Iranian Foreign Ministry says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the United States lacked the political will for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal. "We do not do talks for the sake of talks. Iran is ready for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, but it seems Washington does not have the political will," ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in televised news conference.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

WHO head in Middle East 'disturbed' by abuse reported by AP

The head of the World Health Organization’s Eastern Mediterranean region told staff in an internal email that he is “very disturbed” by allegations reported by the Associated Press last week that the U.N. health agency’s Syria director misspent millions, abused staff and violated the organization’s own COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic swept across the war-torn country. In a message sent to all staff in the Middle East on Friday, Dr. Ahmed Salim Al-Mandhari said “the allegations negatively impact the people of Syria, whom we strive to serve.”This week, two members of WHO’s ethics department in Geneva, including its director,...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Washington Post: Some documents seized at Mar-a-Lago contained sensitive secrets about Iran and China

Documents containing highly sensitive intelligence about Iran and China were among those recovered by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Disclosure of the documents' contents could expose US intelligence-gathering methods, people familiar with the matter told the Post. At least one...
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Ethiopia govt delegation on way to S.Africa for Tigray peace talks

NAIROBI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - An Ethiopian government delegation has left for South Africa for peace talks with Tigray forces, Ethiopia's government said on Monday. The Ethiopian government and its allies, which include Eritrea's military, have been fighting Tigray forces in the north of the country on and off since late 2020.
AFP

Ethiopia rivals gear up for South Africa peace talks

Negotiators from the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan rebel authorities were readying Monday for peace talks in South Africa aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the country's brutal two-year war. Addis Ababa said in a statement its delegation had left for South Africa on Monday morning, adding: "The government of Ethiopia views the talks as an opportunity to peacefully resolve the conflict."
The Guardian

README.txt by Chelsea Manning review – the analyst who altered history

The 39-minute video became known as Collateral Murder. In July 2007, two American Apache helicopters launched 30mm cannon fire at a group of Iraqi men in Al-Amin al-Thaniyah, New Baghdad. When US intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning first came across the file, it had been labelled, she tells us in this gripping memoir, as training material “for how to defend soldiers accused of rules-of-engagement violations – messy situations”.
OKLAHOMA STATE

