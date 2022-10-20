ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMAmania.com

Video: Khamzat Chimaev shows up to UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi where it all started

The stars are coming out for today’s (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) UFC 280 card live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., and that includes a return to “Fight Island” for undefeated UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. LIVE! Watch UFC 280 PPV On...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Canelo vs. Bivol rematch in May if Dmitry beats Ramirez

By Craig Page: Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn states that Canelo Alvarez will fight Dmitry Bivol in May if the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion successfully defeats challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi. Hearn says that Canelo’s loss to Bivol last May was a...
AFP

Colombia breaks coca-growing record, slams 'war on drugs'

Colombia, the world's leading cocaine producer, broke its own record for coca leaf cultivation in 2021, a UN body said Thursday, as the government highlighted the "failure" of the US-led war on drugs. Petro's predecessor, Ivan Duque, had been a key ally of the drug war led by the United States -- the world's leading cocaine consumer.
Boxing Scene

Arum Pins Failed Fury-Joshua Talks on Hearn: 'Would Not Cooperate'

Bob Arum has no doubt in his mind who is to blame for the bungled Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua all-British super fight. Arum, the head of Top Rank, which acts as Fury’s US promoter, was in London recently to announce Fury’s upcoming Dec. 3 fight against Derek Chisora. The fight will be the third time the two have met inside the ring; Fury has defeated Chisora in both previous outings.
MMAmania.com

UFC 280 bonuses: Sean O’Malley, Petr Yan earn FOTN for controversial war

Islam Makhachev looked the part of lightweight champion earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E, when he submitted Charles Oliveira in the main event to claim the undisputed 155-pound title. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling defended his UFC bantamweight title with a second-round TKO win over an injured T.J. Dillashaw.
Benzinga

As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week

In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
Front Office Sports

Serie A Plans to Triple Its Overseas Media Rights Revenue￼

As its European rivals continue to benefit from big media rights deals, Italy’s top soccer league is looking for a bigger piece of the pie. Serie A has taken steps to improve its overseas reach, opening a base in New York and planning for offices in London and Abu Dhabi — and now the league wants to triple its international media rights revenue by 2030.
Front Office Sports

Skydance Media Raises $400M to Build Sports Content

Skydance Media has completed a $400 million strategic investment round led by private equity firm KKR & Co. to accelerate the growth of its sports and entertainment divisions. The round, which values Skydance at more than $4 billion, included existing investors RedBird Capital Partners, Tencent, and the company’s majority shareholders, the Ellison family.
Front Office Sports

How Austin Became America’s Formula 1 Capital

The Texas capital’s unofficial slogan is “Keep Austin Weird,” and that singular identity has survived, even as the startup hub, college town, and government seat becomes an increasingly popular place to live. If anything, Austin’s weirdness has made it one of the fastest-growing cities in the United...
EL PASO, TX
Boxing Scene

McWilliams Arroyo Plans To Retire Following Dec. 3 Title Fight Rematch With Julio Cesar Martinez

It is McWilliams Arroyo’s turn to provide drama in his dragged-out rivalry with Julio Cesar Martinez. An abrupt retirement announcement from the interim WBC flyweight titlist created confusion surrounding his already scheduled December 3 rematch with Martinez. The two are set to collide in a title consolidation bout a DAZN show from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, though appeared to collapse upon the 36-year-old from Fajardo, Puerto Rico declaring that he has decided to call it a career.
GLENDALE, AZ
BoxingNews24.com

Whyte vs Franklin & Gorman vs Wardley OFFICIAL for Nov. 26

Dillian Whyte will face undefeated American contender Jermaine Franklin on his highly anticipated return to the ring on Saturday November 26 at the OVO Arena, Wembley, live worldwide on DAZN. ‘The Body Snatcher’ (28-3, 19 KOs) fell short in his challenge for Tyson Fury’s WBC Heavyweight World Title at Wembley...
INDIANA STATE
Front Office Sports

PGA Tour Files Petition Targeting LIV Golf’s Backer

The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has escalated. The PGA Tour has filed a petition for discovery against Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Sources with knowledge of the petition confirmed to Front Office Sports that the target of the filing is PIF governor Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, whose name was not listed in the petition filed under seal in federal court.
NEW YORK STATE
The business of sports.

