UFC 280: Islam Makhachev fulfills his destiny, submits Charles Oliveira for lightweight gold (Video)
The Islam Makhachev era has arrived, fulfilling the guarantee made by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, as he defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to become lightweight champion. Almost exactly two years to the date that his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, retired following his last successful title defense, Islam Makhachev is now a champion in his own right.
Video: Khamzat Chimaev shows up to UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi where it all started
The stars are coming out for today’s (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) UFC 280 card live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., and that includes a return to “Fight Island” for undefeated UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. LIVE! Watch UFC 280 PPV On...
Eddie Hearn says Canelo vs. Bivol rematch in May if Dmitry beats Ramirez
By Craig Page: Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn states that Canelo Alvarez will fight Dmitry Bivol in May if the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion successfully defeats challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi. Hearn says that Canelo’s loss to Bivol last May was a...
Khamzat Chimaev gets in physical altercation with Team Makhachev at UFC 280 (Video)
UFC star Khamzat Chimaev got into a physical altercation with members of Team Makhachev following the conclusion of UFC 280. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) collided with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) in the headliner of today’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi with the promotions coveted 155lbs title up for grabs.
UFC 280: Conor McGregor & MMA Twitter react to head scratching Sean O’Malley win over Petr Yan
There weren’t many people who agreed with the judges’ decision to give Sean O’Malley the win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 — Conor McGregor included. Even if he didn’t win and earn the next bantamweight title shot, the stock of Sean O’Malley wasn’t going to go down after his bout with Petr Yan at UFC 280.
Cody Garbrandt shares surprising prediction for TJ Dillashaw vs. Aljamain Sterling title fight at UFC 280
Cody Garbrandt has shared a surprising prediction for Saturday’s UFC bantamweight title fight between TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) and Sterling (21-3 MMA) are set to collide in the co-main event of UFC 280 tomorrow in Abu Dhabi. ’Killashaw’ is looking to reclaim the coveted 135lbs...
Colombia breaks coca-growing record, slams 'war on drugs'
Colombia, the world's leading cocaine producer, broke its own record for coca leaf cultivation in 2021, a UN body said Thursday, as the government highlighted the "failure" of the US-led war on drugs. Petro's predecessor, Ivan Duque, had been a key ally of the drug war led by the United States -- the world's leading cocaine consumer.
Arum Pins Failed Fury-Joshua Talks on Hearn: 'Would Not Cooperate'
Bob Arum has no doubt in his mind who is to blame for the bungled Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua all-British super fight. Arum, the head of Top Rank, which acts as Fury’s US promoter, was in London recently to announce Fury’s upcoming Dec. 3 fight against Derek Chisora. The fight will be the third time the two have met inside the ring; Fury has defeated Chisora in both previous outings.
UFC 280 bonuses: Sean O’Malley, Petr Yan earn FOTN for controversial war
Islam Makhachev looked the part of lightweight champion earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E, when he submitted Charles Oliveira in the main event to claim the undisputed 155-pound title. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling defended his UFC bantamweight title with a second-round TKO win over an injured T.J. Dillashaw.
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio
UFC 280 takes place Saturday with two title fights atop what might be the most stacked card of the year, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off during the prelims at noon ET.
Pound rises as ex-chancellor Sunak poised to become PM – business live
Markets react positively as nomination deadline for Conservative leadership looms; China’s economy grows faster than expected but lags official target
Serie A Plans to Triple Its Overseas Media Rights Revenue￼
As its European rivals continue to benefit from big media rights deals, Italy’s top soccer league is looking for a bigger piece of the pie. Serie A has taken steps to improve its overseas reach, opening a base in New York and planning for offices in London and Abu Dhabi — and now the league wants to triple its international media rights revenue by 2030.
‘Sean Brady couldn’t handle his pressure’: Fighters react to Belal Muhammad’s big UFC 280 win
Belal Muhammad’s performance was quite memorable at UFC 280 as he outclassed and stopped the undefeated Sean Brady in the pay-per-view event’s prelim headliner. Muhammad stopped Brady with a flurry of punches at the 4:47 mark of Round 2, extending his unbeaten streak to nine fights. Brady suffered the first loss of his 16-fight career.
Skydance Media Raises $400M to Build Sports Content
Skydance Media has completed a $400 million strategic investment round led by private equity firm KKR & Co. to accelerate the growth of its sports and entertainment divisions. The round, which values Skydance at more than $4 billion, included existing investors RedBird Capital Partners, Tencent, and the company’s majority shareholders, the Ellison family.
How Austin Became America’s Formula 1 Capital
The Texas capital’s unofficial slogan is “Keep Austin Weird,” and that singular identity has survived, even as the startup hub, college town, and government seat becomes an increasingly popular place to live. If anything, Austin’s weirdness has made it one of the fastest-growing cities in the United...
The NFL Has Big Plans in London, Germany, Mexico, and Beyond
Eli Manning played in London’s first NFL game in 2007, leading the New York Giants to a 13-10 win over the Miami Dolphins in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. The crowd seemed to have a good time, even if fans were better acquainted with a different kind of football.
McWilliams Arroyo Plans To Retire Following Dec. 3 Title Fight Rematch With Julio Cesar Martinez
It is McWilliams Arroyo’s turn to provide drama in his dragged-out rivalry with Julio Cesar Martinez. An abrupt retirement announcement from the interim WBC flyweight titlist created confusion surrounding his already scheduled December 3 rematch with Martinez. The two are set to collide in a title consolidation bout a DAZN show from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, though appeared to collapse upon the 36-year-old from Fajardo, Puerto Rico declaring that he has decided to call it a career.
Whyte vs Franklin & Gorman vs Wardley OFFICIAL for Nov. 26
Dillian Whyte will face undefeated American contender Jermaine Franklin on his highly anticipated return to the ring on Saturday November 26 at the OVO Arena, Wembley, live worldwide on DAZN. ‘The Body Snatcher’ (28-3, 19 KOs) fell short in his challenge for Tyson Fury’s WBC Heavyweight World Title at Wembley...
PGA Tour Files Petition Targeting LIV Golf’s Backer
The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has escalated. The PGA Tour has filed a petition for discovery against Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Sources with knowledge of the petition confirmed to Front Office Sports that the target of the filing is PIF governor Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, whose name was not listed in the petition filed under seal in federal court.
