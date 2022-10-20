100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, October 21 is an important day in Binghamton history. It was on this day in 1871 that the first streetcar railway system was established here. The streetcar ran three and a half miles, from the south end of Washington Street Bridge all the way to the New York State Inebriate Asylum.

