Vestal, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Women's Soccer Wins Shootout on Senior Day

The Binghamton Women's Soccer team came into Saturday afternoon in a 4-way tie for 1st place in the America East standings. They were looking for a win over one of those teams they shared a tie with in UMass Lowell, hosting the River Hawks on their Senior Day. Check out...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Class D Walton Warriors Dominate Bainbridge-Guilford

The Walton warriors are on the road at Bainbridge-Guilford, both teams coming off wins last week. With an unstoppable offense, Walton went on to win the game 44-7. The warriors are keeping their winning streak alive.
WALTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: October 21, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, October 21 is an important day in Binghamton history. It was on this day in 1871 that the first streetcar railway system was established here. The streetcar ran three and a half miles, from the south end of Washington Street Bridge all the way to the New York State Inebriate Asylum.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Free Car Wash Available With Food Donation

You can help a local food pantry and get a free car wash this weekend. For the 2nd time in 2022 and the 11th consecutive year, Hoffman Car Wash employees are collecting non-perishable food items both Saturday, October 22nd and Sunday, October 23rd. These items will be distributed to 17...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Endicott

A pedestrian in being treated after being struck in Endicott. Endicott police say they responded to a call at 5:27 in the evening on October 21 to a car vs. pedestrian crash in front of the Union-Endicott High School. Police say the pedestrian was conscious upon arrival, and transported to...
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon Charge

An Endicott man will be spending time in state prison after pleading guilty to a weapon charge. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Rahmel J. Hardy pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. This is in relation to a traffic stop in August....
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Lemonade Makers Give Back to the Community in a Unique Way

At Floral Park in Johnson City, you can find free to take hand knitted hats, scarfs, and gloves along the fence. Organized by the Lemonade Makers of It's Raining Lemonade, this yarn bombing event started at 10 a.m. today and will continue until all the items are taken. The items...
JOHNSON CITY, NY

