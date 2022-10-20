Read full article on original website
Big Bang Theory star's new comedy cancelled by Netflix mid-production
Lauren Lapkus, star of The Big Bang Theory, has seen her new comedy series cancelled by Netflix. The actress was due to voice the lead role in Bad Crimes, an animated comedy produced by Greg Daniels (King of the Hill) and Mike Judge (Silicon Valley). As reported by Variety, the...
House of the Dragon star responds to THAT character death in the finale
House of the Dragon spoilers for the season 1 finale follow. Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon has wrapped up its first season, and as you'd expect, the show couldn't have a finale without someone dying. In the episode, Lucerys Velaryon – aka Luke – met his end...
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer has big MCU debut
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Kevin Bacon finally makes his long-awaited debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the first-look trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Premiering on November 25 on Disney+, the one-off film will feature the Guardians coming back to earth to...
Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker reacts to Doctor reunion scene
Doctor Who's 'The Power of the Doctor' spoilers follow. Jodie Whittaker has opened up about filming an emotional reunion scene in her final episode of Doctor Who. The Broadchurch star bowed out as Thirteen in episode 'The Power of the Doctor', marking the final moments of Chris Chibnall as showrunner of the series.
House of the Dragon hits highest ratings for HBO since Game of Thrones finale
House of the Dragon has set viewing figures records, earning the highest ratings for HBO since the Game of Thrones finale. As reported by Deadline, over 9 million people tuned in for the season finale of the spinoff, marking the highest figure for a HBO show since the 2019 finale to the fantasy series.
House of the Dragon finale references a wild Muppets Easter egg
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. As the credits roll on House of the Dragon's debut, it looks like the Game of Thrones season-eight curse has been well and truly kingslayed. With George RR Martin saying he envisages four seasons of 10 episodes to fully tell the story of the Greens and the Blacks, there's plenty more death and destruction to come when we take flight for the Dance of the Dragons.
Brief Appearances - Spoilers if you haven't watched Power of the Doctor Yet
So - given Davids' surprise return, (which is great casting by RTD to re-capture the average fan to the show ...) Does The Timeless child effectively with unlimited regenerations spell a future where we can have Actors playing the Doctor for short tenures become a common thing now?. Effectively you...
Gangs of London’s Joe Cole explains why he’s the most ‘atrocious’ character in the show
Gangs of London season two episode two spoilers follow. Gangs of London's episode two ended with quite the reveal. The snipper that's been making a mess of a number of Koba's men and operations is not Billy Wallace (Brian Vernel) as Elliot (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) may have led him to believe. Instead it is his brother Sean.
Doctor Who The Power of the Doctor BBC1 Sunday 23rd October 2022 7.30pm Official Thread
The official episode thread with a poll attached for voting after the episode transmits tonight. With Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor and Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan. In this feature-length special to mark her last adventure, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence against her deadliest enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen and her arch-nemesis, the Master.
EastEnders airs emotional scenes for Lola and Jay as tumour is discovered
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce and Jay Brown have had a tearful heart-to-heart moment following the discovery of Lola's brain tumour in EastEnders. Viewers were left on the worrying scenes of Lola collapsing in the women's toilets with a seizure after experiencing some sharp head pains in Monday's (October 24) episode.
Which judge got the order (closest to) right? (Week 5, 2022 – BBC 100)
Last week's poll (still open to votes if you missed it). As always I haven't shown the actual scores the judges gave, just their effective ranking of the dances. (Also no, I'm never going to include a 'none' option.) Another late one, sorry. Unusual week in which Craig used the...
The In Betweeners film broadcast on Channel 4 without dialogue.
I saw an item on Loose Women today where they referred to the In Betweeners film being broadcast on Channel 4 last night entirely without dialogue but with the effects sounds intact. They even showed a clip. How could that possibly happen? So is one to assume that Channel 4, one of the major channels is being broadcast completely unmonitored and unsupervised, so in the event of something going wrong there is no on to notice and rectify the problem or provide an apology.
Would you like to see a new family join EastEnders?
I'd like to see them use the characters they already have first, but fresh blood is needed. The 16-25 age group needs a boost, as does the 65+ age group. I'd like to see them use the characters they already have first, but fresh blood is needed. The 16-25 age...
Joaquin Phoenix teams up with partner Rooney Mara for new movie
The Joker's Joaquin Phoenix has joined forces with his partner Rooney Mara for new movie The Island. The real-life couple are set to play lead roles in the thriller from director Pawel Pawlikowski, which is based on real events. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the thriller, which is set in...
Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios
James Gunn, the writer-director who made the “Guardians of the Galaxy” household names for Marvel and revived “The Suicide Squad,” will soon be responsible for the future of Batman, Superman and the entire DC Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. The studio on Tuesday named Gunn and veteran executive Peter Safran co-chairmen and CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios. The roles will have Gunn and Safran developing a long-term plan for the company’s DC Comics properties, in film, television and animation. Both will continue to also produce, develop and direct individual projects, the studio said. “We’re honored to be the...
First look at Millie Bobby Brown filming new Netflix movie
Millie Bobby Brown has been spotted on the set of her new Netflix movie, The Electric State. The Stranger Things star, next to be seen in the sequel to Enola Holmes, was seen filming on a packed beach wearing a t-shirt and eating a chocolate ice cream. Her buzzcut days behind her, for this movie Brown sports a shoulder-length brown mane and is walking alongside an actor wearing a motion capture suit.
Daredevil's Charlie Cox opens up about the character's big change following return
Daredevil's time on the small screen seemed like it was up when the Netflix Marvel shows came to an end, but he's been folded into the main Marvel Cinematic Universe through Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Compared to his grim and gritty original show, Charlie Cox...
Top Gun: Maverick confirms Paramount+ release date
Top Gun: Maverick is giving us an early Christmas present by confirming its Paramount+ release in time for the festive season. Following its record-breaking box office run, the celebrated sequel will arrive on the streaming service in the UK and Ireland on Thursday, December 22. It's unclear if Paramount+ in the US or elsewhere will have a similar date.
Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman sends Wolverine-themed message to Ryan Reynolds
Hugh Jackman has sent his co-star Ryan Reynolds a Wolverine-themed birthday message, ahead of the pair's collaboration in Deadpool 3. In the clip shared to his Twitter account, Jackman is seen humming the 'Happy Birthday' tune while holding a cupcake and sat in front of several pictures of Reynolds. Turning...
