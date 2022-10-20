I saw an item on Loose Women today where they referred to the In Betweeners film being broadcast on Channel 4 last night entirely without dialogue but with the effects sounds intact. They even showed a clip. How could that possibly happen? So is one to assume that Channel 4, one of the major channels is being broadcast completely unmonitored and unsupervised, so in the event of something going wrong there is no on to notice and rectify the problem or provide an apology.

