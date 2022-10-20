ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starksboro, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VTDigger

Congrats to Vermont

I am so proud that our little state has legalized marijuana. After 17 years on every opioid imaginable after a horrific car accident left me permanently disabled, I’ve turned to natural pain control. As a woman of 63 years, I smoked in my 20s for enjoyment. But now, for...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Hubbard Park set to undergo major upgrades

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s largest municipal parks is getting a big upgrade: a new walking trail that everyone can enjoy. Although central Vermont is past peak foliage, locals say the Capital City’s Park holds its beauty year round. Including for people such as Annarose Jenisch. She was out for a walk this week with her dogs Chico, Annabelle, and Albert.
MONTPELIER, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Ticonderoga’s solar boom

Proliferation of projects leaves some asking ‘how much is too much?’. Two years before Covid electrified the Adirondack property market, a different kind of land boom was shaping up in Ticonderoga, not in real estate agencies, but in the permitting offices of town hall and the Adirondack Park Agency.
TICONDEROGA, NY
vermontbiz.com

Vermont PUC grants GlobalFoundries petition to become its own utility

Issuance of Certificate of Public Good by PUC approves formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. Vermont Business Magazine GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that Vermont’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has issued a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) approving the formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. GF, which consumes more electricity than the City of Burlington, will not retail or distribute energy like a traditional utility.
ESSEX, VT
sbmonthly.com

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

For Mark and Gary Yando and Michelle Yando Langlois, the grocery business is in their blood. Their grandfather opened the first Yando’s Big M in Malone almost 80 years ago and the siblings began working in the store as soon as they were legally of age. When a fire destroyed the Malone store in 1980, they had to decide whether to stay in the family business. They were up to the challenge. They took out loans and rebuilt the store. Ten years later, the trio decided to open another location in the south end of Plattsburgh. Now, after twenty years in Skyway Plaza, they continue to work hard every day to provide the best service they can for their customers.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
viatravelers.com

11 Fun & Best Things to Do in Montpelier, Vermont

The lovely northern Vermont town of Montpelier is home to Vermont’s capital, located in the middle of the Green Mountains and at the intersection of three rivers. The town may be the capital of Vermont, but the city prides itself on its local businesses and, to this day, does not have a Starbucks, Walmart, or McDonald’s. However, local restaurants and cafes are abundant, with many Vermont favorites, including pure maple syrup.
MONTPELIER, VT
vermontbiz.com

New Amtrak service makes a strong start

By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
RUTLAND, VT
The Valley Reporter

Reporting stations for hunters changed with COVID

At the Village Grocery in Waitsfield, business owner Troy Kingsbury said that COVID changed the culture of hunting season when hunters were allowed to report some of the animals they harvested online versus the previous in-person check-in at a reporting station. The VG has been a reporting station since 2006...
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
NEWBURY, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh radio station to broadcast localized 'War of the Worlds'

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gunfire has...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
goholycross.com

Men’s ice hockey beat by Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team traveled to Burlington Saturday night for a nonconference tilt with Vermont and were defeated 6-0 in the Gutterson Fieldhouse. The loss sends the Crusaders to 1-5-0 overall while Vermont nets their first victory of the year and moves to...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy