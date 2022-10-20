Read full article on original website
Castleton House candidate’s online past draws criticism from Democrats
Screenshots and archived content from the YouTube channel of Republican Jarrod Sammis appear to show the candidate questioning the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win and joking about shooting communists. Read the story on VTDigger here: Castleton House candidate’s online past draws criticism from Democrats.
VTDigger
Congrats to Vermont
I am so proud that our little state has legalized marijuana. After 17 years on every opioid imaginable after a horrific car accident left me permanently disabled, I’ve turned to natural pain control. As a woman of 63 years, I smoked in my 20s for enjoyment. But now, for...
WCAX
Hubbard Park set to undergo major upgrades
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s largest municipal parks is getting a big upgrade: a new walking trail that everyone can enjoy. Although central Vermont is past peak foliage, locals say the Capital City’s Park holds its beauty year round. Including for people such as Annarose Jenisch. She was out for a walk this week with her dogs Chico, Annabelle, and Albert.
Ticonderoga’s solar boom
Proliferation of projects leaves some asking ‘how much is too much?’. Two years before Covid electrified the Adirondack property market, a different kind of land boom was shaping up in Ticonderoga, not in real estate agencies, but in the permitting offices of town hall and the Adirondack Park Agency.
While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼
Wood prices are increasing as the industry faces labor shortages and fuel price increases, among other factors. Read the story on VTDigger here: While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont PUC grants GlobalFoundries petition to become its own utility
Issuance of Certificate of Public Good by PUC approves formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. Vermont Business Magazine GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that Vermont’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has issued a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) approving the formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. GF, which consumes more electricity than the City of Burlington, will not retail or distribute energy like a traditional utility.
sbmonthly.com
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
For Mark and Gary Yando and Michelle Yando Langlois, the grocery business is in their blood. Their grandfather opened the first Yando’s Big M in Malone almost 80 years ago and the siblings began working in the store as soon as they were legally of age. When a fire destroyed the Malone store in 1980, they had to decide whether to stay in the family business. They were up to the challenge. They took out loans and rebuilt the store. Ten years later, the trio decided to open another location in the south end of Plattsburgh. Now, after twenty years in Skyway Plaza, they continue to work hard every day to provide the best service they can for their customers.
viatravelers.com
11 Fun & Best Things to Do in Montpelier, Vermont
The lovely northern Vermont town of Montpelier is home to Vermont’s capital, located in the middle of the Green Mountains and at the intersection of three rivers. The town may be the capital of Vermont, but the city prides itself on its local businesses and, to this day, does not have a Starbucks, Walmart, or McDonald’s. However, local restaurants and cafes are abundant, with many Vermont favorites, including pure maple syrup.
vermontbiz.com
New Amtrak service makes a strong start
By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
The Valley Reporter
Reporting stations for hunters changed with COVID
At the Village Grocery in Waitsfield, business owner Troy Kingsbury said that COVID changed the culture of hunting season when hunters were allowed to report some of the animals they harvested online versus the previous in-person check-in at a reporting station. The VG has been a reporting station since 2006...
WCAX
Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment
Gaps in payment began after Stored Solar LLC purchased the company, according to businesses that supply wood to the power station. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment.
Spike in cases prompts rabies warning in Vermont
More than 30 animals have tested positive this year, including eight raccoons and two skunks in Chittenden County.
WCAX
Plattsburgh radio station to broadcast localized 'War of the Worlds'
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gunfire has...
Plattsburgh’s first Dark Waters Paranormal Convention
Some people in Plattsburgh are getting into the Halloween spirit and celebrating the spookiest month in a new way. The Dark Waters Paranormal Convention debuted its festival, and celebrated Upstate New York's haunted history and the mysteries of Lake Champlain.
David Zuckerman tested positive for Covid minutes before Rutland lieutenant gubernatorial debate
According to those present, debate participants and organizers mutually decided to proceed with the in-person event. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Zuckerman tested positive for Covid minutes before Rutland lieutenant gubernatorial debate.
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Centers' newest expansion set to open in the spring
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is set to open its new Patient Pavilion this spring. The hospital addition is adding 64 single-patient rooms to the hospital. They will be moving some inpatient units closer together, allowing the right teams to share resources. Dartmouth Health will be utilizing...
goholycross.com
Men’s ice hockey beat by Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team traveled to Burlington Saturday night for a nonconference tilt with Vermont and were defeated 6-0 in the Gutterson Fieldhouse. The loss sends the Crusaders to 1-5-0 overall while Vermont nets their first victory of the year and moves to...
WCAX
Burlington beautician named Born This Way Foundation’s Ultimate Stylist 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation named a Burlington beautician their Ultimate Stylist 2022. Christina DeMag owns Jubilance Salon in downtown Burlington. She applied for the competition in April, and was chosen in July to win the award out of 15,000 applicants in North America.
wamc.org
Burlington mayor shows off shelter pod community under construction in the city
On the afternoon of Oct. 12, Burlington, Vermont Mayor Miro Weinberger led media on a tour of an emergency shelter pod community that is being constructed just north of the city’s downtown. On December 16, 2021, Burlington’s Democratic mayor issued a five-year ten-point action plan to address homelessness in...
