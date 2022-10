Meet some new members of the MBA Class of 2024 at UNC Kenan-Flagler in this edition of Real Humans: MBA Students. Kenan-Flagler welcomed 242 students to the full-time MBA Class of 2024. Thirty-eight percent are women and 35 percent are international. Twenty-three percent identify as U.S. minorities and 15 percent as U.S. underrepresented minorities.

3 DAYS AGO