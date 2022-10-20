Read full article on original website
TV Review: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5, Episode 7
The confrontation that happened in this week’s The Handmaid’s Tale seemed inevitable from the start of the series. June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) have been on a collision course for a very long time. There have been a couple detours and this season sought to up the tension between them. Thus, they had a serious confrontation and, luckily, it did not disappoint. This is in contrast to the rest of the season, which seem to be meandering from one plot point to the next in anticipation of this moment. Now that it has finally arrived, the show returned to form by firing on all storytelling cylinders.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: Yvonne Strahovski’s Home Birth Influenced Episode 7 Scene
Yvonne Strahovski's home birth influenced her acting in the barn scene from 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Episode 7.
The Handmaid's Tale Writer Explains The 'Horror' Of Serena Joy's Cruel Cliffhanger
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 has been brutal, and Serena Joy's latest cliffhanger was especially difficult to watch.
TV Shows Based on Best-Selling Books: From ‘Big Little Lies’ to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Perfect for miniseries or multiple seasons! Little Fires Everywhere, Big Little Lies and You are among the best-selling books that made their way to the small screen in the form of TV adaptations. Reese Witherspoon is at the center of many of the most successful TV shows based on books, thanks to her passion for bringing fresh stories to a […]
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Netflix adds disclaimer to The Crown season 5 trailer following Judi Dench complaint
Netflix has added a disclaimer to its trailer for The Crown season five, following complaints about the series. Unlike previous seasons of the royal drama, the description beneath the official trailer reads: "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."
'Love Is Blind' Divorces: Here Are the Couples That Have Ended Their Unions
Once Love Is Blind hit Netflix in 2020, fans immediately questioned the validity of the love experiment. The idea of dating within the pods all without meeting a person face-to-face in hopes of getting married in 10 days seems pretty far-fetched for some viewers. However, the series has proven that it’s actually possible, thanks to the unions of Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton.
‘Glorious Ashes’ Review: Compassionate Portrait of Three Vietnamese Women Never Quite Ignites
Three women living in a small village on the Mekong Delta struggle to contend with the men they’re bound up with in Glorious Ashes, a thoughtful if somewhat heavy-handed ensemble piece from Vietnamese writer-director Bui Thac Chuyen (Adrift). Premiering in competition at Tokyo, the film provides an intriguing look at a part of the world where the old ways, whether in farming, fishing or wives being completely subjected to their husbands’ every last whim, still dominate daily life. But the two-hour drama never quite rises above its earnest and weighty message, which makes it more of a thoughtful pedagogical item than...
Netflix is winning us over again – but HBO Max is the new king in one surprising area
It's official: Netflix is back. Well, sort of, anyway. To say the world's biggest streamer has had a difficult 12 months is something of an understatement. With the war in Ukraine, the cost of living crisis hitting companies and consumers hard, and Netflix's crackdown on account sharing taking hold among its subscriber base, things haven't been rosy for the streaming corporation throughout 2022.
Netflix's "The Watcher" is based on a true story. Here's the history of the house and its stalker
"The Watcher," a new horror show about a house being stalked by an anonymous tormenter, has hit Netflix – but it's not just a scary story, it's a real one. A house in Westfield, New Jersey has been notoriously stalked by someone who sends harassing letters – signed by "The Watcher" – to its inhabitants.After buying the house at 657 Boulevard in 2014, Derek and Maria Broaddus decided to renovate it before moving in. As they re-did the house, "The Watcher" began tormenting them, claiming in his anonymous letters that the house was his family's for decades and that he...
Hannah Waddingham Details The Wild Game Of Thrones Fan Interactions She's Had Over Her Role As The Nun Who Says 'Shame'
Game of Thrones alum Hannah Waddingham reveals she has weird fan interactions due to her role as the "shame" nun.
Judi Dench says Netflix's 'The Crown' uses 'crude sensationalism'
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British actress Judi Dench has called on Netflix to add a disclaimer to royal drama "The Crown", joining a chorus of voices criticising the series' fictionalised storylines.
‘Death Note’: Halia Abdel-Meguid To Write & EP Series Adaptation Of Manga For Netflix & Duffer Bros’ Upside Down Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Halia Abdel-Meguid has been tapped to write and executive produce Death Note, a live-action series adaptation of the Japanese manga and anime series originally written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, which is in the works at Netflix. As revealed by Deadline in July, Death Note is one of the projects on the development slate of Upside Down, the newly launched production company of Stranger Things creators Matt & Ross Duffer under their Netflix overall deal. A longtime fan of the manga and anime series, Abdel-Meguid — who speaks fluent Japanese and has previously lived in Tokyo — is...
The Handmaid's Tale's O-T Fagbenle Explains How Luke Escaped the Wheelers' Clutches
Watch: O-T Fagbenle on Learning From Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale. Don't worry: O-T Fagbenle knows about that Handmaid's Tale plot hole. "The powers that be—we're aware that it didn't come on-screen!" the actor, who plays husband Luke Bankole to Elisabeth Moss' June Osborne, joked exclusively to E! News. "Okay?!"
Netflix Makes Change to 'The Crown' Following Backlash
Netflix has now added a disclaimer to its latest trailer for The Crown following an open letter from Dame Judi Dench to The Times accusing the series of "crude sensationalism" and calling for a more obvious statement about the fictionalization that's gone into the historical drama. In the YouTube description...
Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012
Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
5 new titles hit Netflix today, including an epic fantasy movie with Charlize Theron
Another day, another batch of new Netflix releases to make our watch lists a little longer. Netflix on Wednesday debuted yet another slate of new titles that are available to check out now on the streaming service, part of a busy month that’s already given us everything from new K-dramas like Glitch and the final season of Derry Girls to buzzy new movies like the Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. And we’ll get into all the details below.
American Horror Story: Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down Season 1 Role
American Horror Story kicked off its eleventh season this week, and it's not the only new project from Ryan Murphy. In addition to executive producing Netflix's successful The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, he's also producing The Watcher for the streaming site in addition to helming the first and third episodes. The limited series, which is based on the Internet urban legend of "The Watcher," stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Mia Farrow. Netflix released a video titled In Conversation: Ryan Murphy Talks with the Women of The Watcher, and he revealed he wanted Farrow to appear way back in the first season of American Horror Story, and the Rosemary's Baby icon admitted that she regrets turning it down.
'1899' will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17
The new series "1899," from the creators of "Dark" will premiere Nov. 13 on Netflix.
