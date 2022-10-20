ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Carmelo Anthony's Son Once Roasted Ben Simmons For His Bad Level: "Dad, Now He's Trash"

By Orlando Silva
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrmCG_0ighDQE500

Carmelo Anthony's son once savagely trolled Ben Simmons, calling him trash for his bad level.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ben Simmons has been laughing stock for a while now. The regression of his game has been well documented, and every season, more fans find reasons to pick on him and roast the Brooklyn Nets point guard.

Even before his fallout with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 NBA playoffs, Simmons was heavily criticized by fans, who didn't miss a chance to trash him for his lack of shooting and the way he hid when the ball got hotter late in games.

He has big pressure this season, his first active year with the Nets. Things didn't start too well for him after fouling out against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night after only scoring 4 points. As usual, fans mocked him for that, adding more fuel to this situation.

Carmelo Anthony's Son Once Roasted Ben Simmons For His Bad Level

Again, this isn't something new, and once, the son of a future Hall of Famer roasted Simmons while wondering why his father wasn't getting a chance to play in the association. Last year, Carmelo Anthony made an appearance on UNINTERRUPTED's The Shop, where he made a big revelation about his son and Ben Simmons.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"So, I walk into the house. I'm telling my son watching the game. He's just like, 'dad... yo, him?! He playing?' I said, 'yeah.' He goes like, 'but dad, now he trash!" Like, I don't see him in the league when you ain't in the league. Like, what's going on?' [I said], 'everybody got different situations, man.' You know what I'm saying?"

Just like Melo's son, many young fans around the world tend to criticize Simmons. The Australian point guard has a lot to prove this season, just like the rest of his team. Brooklyn is once again considered championship favorites, but they need to show that they can compete and go further than in prior seasons.

If Ben clicks with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, this team will have a chance to achieve big things, but it's too early to say if they'll thrive or stink.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

LeBron James gives brutally honest advice to Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-97, on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Lakers to 0-2 on the season. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, whom the Lakers decided against trading this past offseason, went 0 for 11 in shooting on the night. Following the loss, forward...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”

She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress

Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy