Carmelo Anthony's Son Once Roasted Ben Simmons For His Bad Level: "Dad, Now He's Trash"

Carmelo Anthony's son once savagely trolled Ben Simmons, calling him trash for his bad level.

Ben Simmons has been laughing stock for a while now. The regression of his game has been well documented, and every season, more fans find reasons to pick on him and roast the Brooklyn Nets point guard.

Even before his fallout with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 NBA playoffs, Simmons was heavily criticized by fans, who didn't miss a chance to trash him for his lack of shooting and the way he hid when the ball got hotter late in games.

He has big pressure this season, his first active year with the Nets. Things didn't start too well for him after fouling out against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night after only scoring 4 points. As usual, fans mocked him for that, adding more fuel to this situation.

Carmelo Anthony's Son Once Roasted Ben Simmons For His Bad Level

Again, this isn't something new, and once, the son of a future Hall of Famer roasted Simmons while wondering why his father wasn't getting a chance to play in the association. Last year, Carmelo Anthony made an appearance on UNINTERRUPTED's The Shop, where he made a big revelation about his son and Ben Simmons.

"So, I walk into the house. I'm telling my son watching the game. He's just like, 'dad... yo, him?! He playing?' I said, 'yeah.' He goes like, 'but dad, now he trash!" Like, I don't see him in the league when you ain't in the league. Like, what's going on?' [I said], 'everybody got different situations, man.' You know what I'm saying?"

Just like Melo's son, many young fans around the world tend to criticize Simmons. The Australian point guard has a lot to prove this season, just like the rest of his team. Brooklyn is once again considered championship favorites, but they need to show that they can compete and go further than in prior seasons.

If Ben clicks with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, this team will have a chance to achieve big things, but it's too early to say if they'll thrive or stink.