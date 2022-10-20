LifeWise Academy open house Tuesday

NORWALK — LifeWise Academy Norwalk will be having an open house for all parents and community members interested in meeting our LifeWise teachers and seeing the classrooms. This will take place at The First United Methodist Church on Main Street from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. LifeWise teachers include: Sarah Brown, Alex Coker, Leslie Hill, Anna Lesch, Suzie Schmitt, and Hannah Westphal. Barb Moore is the substitute.

LifeWise Academy is a Release Time for Religious Instruction program (RTRI) where students may be released from public school during the school day to receive interactive Bible-based character lessons provided the program is held off school property, is privately funded, and parent-permitted.

Classes will begin on Friday, Nov. 4, for enrolled 2nd and 3rd graders from Pleasant Elementary. Students will be bused to the Methodist Church on Friday afternoons. The program is non-denominational, fun and free.

Students can be registered online at lifewiseacademy.org/norwalkoh

Or students may sign up through the PeachJar announcement site through Pleasant Elementary School.

For any questions, contact program director, Lori Zieber, at lorizieber@lifewiseacademy.org or call 419-202-8360.

Additional information can be found at lifewiseacademy.org